Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants
The New York Giants (4-10) visit the Philadelphia Eagles (7-7) on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at Lincoln Financial Field and will aim to halt a three-game losing streak. Keep reading below for all the info on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Eagles vs. Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, December 26, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: Lincoln Financial Field
Betting Information for Philadelphia vs. New York
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Eagles
-11
41
Philadelphia and New York Stats
- This year, the Eagles rack up just 2.4 more points per game (26.0) than the Giants allow (23.6).
- The Eagles collect only 1.2 more yards per game (367.9), than the Giants allow per matchup (366.7).
- The Eagles have turned the ball over 15 times this season, five fewer than the Giants have forced (20).
- The Giants score 17.0 points per game, 5.0 fewer than the Eagles give up (22.0).
- The Giants collect just 18.0 fewer yards per game (311.4) than the Eagles give up per outing (329.4).
- The Giants have turned the ball over eight more times (21 total) than the Eagles have forced a turnover (13) this season.
Eagles Impact Players
- Jalen Hurts has passed for 2,731 yards (231-for-377), with 14 touchdowns and nine interceptions (195.1 yards per game). He's also carried the football 130 times for a team-high 733 yards and 10 scores, averaging 52.4 YPG.
- Devonta Smith has grabbed 53 passes for a team best 741 yards and four touchdowns. He averages 52.9 receiving yards per game.
- This season Javon Hargrave leads the team with 7.5 sacks and has added 8.0 TFL and 56 tackles.
- Alex Singleton's 111 tackles and 4.0 TFL mean he's the team's tackle leader.
- This season Darius Slay leads the team with three interceptions and has added 48 tackles, 4.0 TFL, and nine passes defended.
Eagles Injuries: Kevon Seymour: Out (Knee), Fletcher Cox: Questionable (Neck), Josh Sweat: Out (Wrist), Derek Barnett: Questionable (Calf), Richard Rodgers: Out (Ankle), Duke Riley: Out (Biceps), Cameron Johnston: Questionable (Concussion)
Giants Impact Players
- This campaign, Mike Glennon has collected 673 passing yards (48.1 per game) while completing 69 of 129 passes (53.5%), with three touchdowns and seven interceptions.
- Devontae Booker has churned out a team-best 506 rushing yards (36.1 per game) and two touchdowns. He has added 32 receptions for 237 yards and one TD.
- Kenny Golladay has 31 catches (62 targets) and paces his team with 477 receiving yards (34.1 per game).
- Azeez Ojulari has 8.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also added 8.0 TFL and 42 tackles.
- Tae Crowder's 108 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and one interception make him the team's top tackler.
- Xavier McKinney has a team-high five interceptions and has tacked on 73 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and nine passes defended 14 this season.
Giants Injuries: Darnay Holmes: Questionable (Knee), Blake Martinez: Questionable (Ankle), Daniel Jones: Questionable (Hamstring), Golden Tate: Out (Calf)
