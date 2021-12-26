Skip to main content
    December 26, 2021
    How to Watch Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 21, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) celebrates as he walks off the field after a victory against the Washington Football Team at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

    The New York Giants (4-10) visit the Philadelphia Eagles (7-7) on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at Lincoln Financial Field and will aim to halt a three-game losing streak. Keep reading below for all the info on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Eagles vs. Giants

    Betting Information for Philadelphia vs. New York

    Eagles vs Giants Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Eagles

    -11

    41

    Philadelphia and New York Stats

    • This year, the Eagles rack up just 2.4 more points per game (26.0) than the Giants allow (23.6).
    • The Eagles collect only 1.2 more yards per game (367.9), than the Giants allow per matchup (366.7).
    • The Eagles have turned the ball over 15 times this season, five fewer than the Giants have forced (20).
    • The Giants score 17.0 points per game, 5.0 fewer than the Eagles give up (22.0).
    • The Giants collect just 18.0 fewer yards per game (311.4) than the Eagles give up per outing (329.4).
    • The Giants have turned the ball over eight more times (21 total) than the Eagles have forced a turnover (13) this season.

    Eagles Impact Players

    • Jalen Hurts has passed for 2,731 yards (231-for-377), with 14 touchdowns and nine interceptions (195.1 yards per game). He's also carried the football 130 times for a team-high 733 yards and 10 scores, averaging 52.4 YPG.
    • Devonta Smith has grabbed 53 passes for a team best 741 yards and four touchdowns. He averages 52.9 receiving yards per game.
    • This season Javon Hargrave leads the team with 7.5 sacks and has added 8.0 TFL and 56 tackles.
    • Alex Singleton's 111 tackles and 4.0 TFL mean he's the team's tackle leader.
    • This season Darius Slay leads the team with three interceptions and has added 48 tackles, 4.0 TFL, and nine passes defended.

    Eagles Injuries: Kevon Seymour: Out (Knee), Fletcher Cox: Questionable (Neck), Josh Sweat: Out (Wrist), Derek Barnett: Questionable (Calf), Richard Rodgers: Out (Ankle), Duke Riley: Out (Biceps), Cameron Johnston: Questionable (Concussion)

    Giants Impact Players

    • This campaign, Mike Glennon has collected 673 passing yards (48.1 per game) while completing 69 of 129 passes (53.5%), with three touchdowns and seven interceptions.
    • Devontae Booker has churned out a team-best 506 rushing yards (36.1 per game) and two touchdowns. He has added 32 receptions for 237 yards and one TD.
    • Kenny Golladay has 31 catches (62 targets) and paces his team with 477 receiving yards (34.1 per game).
    • Azeez Ojulari has 8.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also added 8.0 TFL and 42 tackles.
    • Tae Crowder's 108 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and one interception make him the team's top tackler.
    • Xavier McKinney has a team-high five interceptions and has tacked on 73 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and nine passes defended 14 this season.

    Giants Injuries: Darnay Holmes: Questionable (Knee), Blake Martinez: Questionable (Ankle), Daniel Jones: Questionable (Hamstring), Golden Tate: Out (Calf)

    How To Watch

    December
    26
    2021

    New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
