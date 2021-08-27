How to Watch Eagles at Jets

August 27, 2021
How to Watch Philadelphia Eagles at New York Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Eagles and Jets finish up the preseason hoping to get some momentum going into the opening weekend.
The Eagles are just three seasons removed from winning the Super Bowl, yet it feels like an eternity ago. Gone are both the quarterbacks that helped lead them to their first title and in their place is an aging former Super Bowl MVP and a second-year player who pushed Carson Wentz out. 

Date: Aug. 27, 2021

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC (WCAUDT – Philadelphia, PA)

You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Eagles are a shell of the team they had, and with Nick Sirianni in as the new head coach, they are trying to find their identity. The good news is that they play in the weak NFC East, but the bad news is they don't look like a strong football team just yet. 

The Jets, on the other hand, feel like they might be ready to make a move. They have brought in Zach Wilson to be their new quarterback, and he looked great against the Packers in their last game. The Jets feel like they have their franchise quarterback after trading away former first-round pick Sam Darnold to the Panthers.

Wilson will have all eyes on him when the season starts, as the Jets try and make a leap into the playoff picture in the tough AFC. The Jets may not be ready to get there this year, but they feel like they have a quarterback to build around and get back to the playoffs soon.

