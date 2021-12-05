Skip to main content
    • December 5, 2021
    How to Watch Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) looks to throw in the second half. The Giants defeat the Eagles, 13-7, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in East Rutherford. Nyg Vs Phi

    The Philadelphia Eagles (5-7) hit the road to play the New York Jets (3-8) at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, December 5, 2021. Below we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Jets vs. Eagles

    Philadelphia and New York Stats

    • The Eagles put up 25.3 points per game, 5.1 fewer than the Jets surrender per outing (30.4).
    • The Eagles average 43.8 fewer yards per game (351.1) than the Jets allow per outing (394.9).
    • The Eagles have turned the ball over 13 times this season, four more turnovers than the Jets have forced (9).
    • The Jets put up 4.7 fewer points per game (18.1) than the Eagles surrender (22.8).
    • The Jets rack up just 9.9 fewer yards per game (331.2) than the Eagles give up (341.1).
    • The Jets have turned the ball over 24 times this season, 12 more turnovers than the Eagles have forced (12).

    Eagles Impact Players

    • Jalen Hurts has 2,435 passing yards (202.9 YPG) and a 60.1% completion percentage (211-for-351) while pitching 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also leads his team with 695 rushing yards on 122 attempts (plus eight touchdowns), averaging 57.9 YPG.
    • Devonta Smith has 48 catches (78 targets) and paces his team with 686 receiving yards (57.2 ypg) and four touchdowns.
    • This season Javon Hargrave leads the team with seven sacks and has added eight TFL and 50 tackles.
    • Alex Singleton's 96 tackles and four TFL make him the team's leading tackler.
    • Darius Slay has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 39 tackles, four TFL, and six passes defended 12 this season.

    Eagles Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Jalen Hurts

    QB

    Ankle

    Questionable

    Boston Scott

    RB

    Illness

    Questionable

    Jordan Howard

    RB

    Knee

    Out

    Miles Sanders

    RB

    Ankle

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Tarron Jackson

    DE

    Neck

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Devonta Smith

    WR

    Illness

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    T.J. Edwards

    LB

    Ankle

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Derek Barnett

    DE

    Ribs

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Jets Impact Players

    • Zach Wilson has passed for 1,313 yards (118-of-205), with four touchdowns and 10 interceptions (119.4 yards per game).
    • Ty Johnson has rushed for a team-high 186 yards on 48 carries (16.9 yards per game) and one touchdown. He also has 271 receiving yards on 25 catches and two touchdowns.
    • Corey Davis has been targeted 56 times and has 32 catches, leading his team with 477 yards (43.4 per game) while scoring four touchdowns.
    • This season John Franklin-Myers leads the team with six sacks and has added six TFL, 28 tackles, and one interception.
    • C.J. Mosley's 88 tackles, two TFL, and one sack mean he's the team's leading tackler.
    • Ashtyn Davis has a team-high one interception and has tacked on 43 tackles and one pass defended 11 this season.

    Jets Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Quincy Williams

    LB

    Calf

    Questionable

    Morgan Moses

    OL

    Knee

    Questionable

    John Franklin-Myers

    DT

    Hip

    Questionable

    Trevon Wesco

    TE

    Ankle

    Doubtful

    Sheldon Rankins

    DT

    Knee

    Doubtful

    Folorunso Fatukasi

    DT

    Back

    Questionable

    Corey Davis

    WR

    Groin

    Questionable

    C.J. Mosley

    LB

    Rest

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Zach Wilson

    QB

    Knee

    Full Participation In Practice

    Eagles Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/14/2021

    Broncos

    W 30-13

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Saints

    W 40-29

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Giants

    L 13-7

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Jets

    -

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Washington

    -

    Home

    12/26/2021

    Giants

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Washington

    -

    Away

    Jets Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/14/2021

    Buffalo

    L 45-17

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Miami

    L 24-17

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Houston

    W 21-14

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Philadelphia

    -

    Home

    12/12/2021

    New Orleans

    -

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Miami

    -

    Away

    12/26/2021

    Jacksonville

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    5
    2021

    Philadelphia Eagles at New York Jets

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
