The Philadelphia Eagles (5-7) hit the road to play the New York Jets (3-8) at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, December 5, 2021. Below we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Jets vs. Eagles

Game Day: Sunday, December 5, 2021

Sunday, December 5, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: MetLife Stadium

Philadelphia and New York Stats

The Eagles put up 25.3 points per game, 5.1 fewer than the Jets surrender per outing (30.4).

The Eagles average 43.8 fewer yards per game (351.1) than the Jets allow per outing (394.9).

The Eagles have turned the ball over 13 times this season, four more turnovers than the Jets have forced (9).

The Jets put up 4.7 fewer points per game (18.1) than the Eagles surrender (22.8).

The Jets rack up just 9.9 fewer yards per game (331.2) than the Eagles give up (341.1).

The Jets have turned the ball over 24 times this season, 12 more turnovers than the Eagles have forced (12).

Eagles Impact Players

Jalen Hurts has 2,435 passing yards (202.9 YPG) and a 60.1% completion percentage (211-for-351) while pitching 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also leads his team with 695 rushing yards on 122 attempts (plus eight touchdowns), averaging 57.9 YPG.

Devonta Smith has 48 catches (78 targets) and paces his team with 686 receiving yards (57.2 ypg) and four touchdowns.

This season Javon Hargrave leads the team with seven sacks and has added eight TFL and 50 tackles.

Alex Singleton's 96 tackles and four TFL make him the team's leading tackler.

Darius Slay has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 39 tackles, four TFL, and six passes defended 12 this season.

Eagles Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Jalen Hurts QB Ankle Questionable Boston Scott RB Illness Questionable Jordan Howard RB Knee Out Miles Sanders RB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Tarron Jackson DE Neck Limited Participation In Practice Devonta Smith WR Illness Did Not Participate In Practice T.J. Edwards LB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Derek Barnett DE Ribs Limited Participation In Practice

Jets Impact Players

Zach Wilson has passed for 1,313 yards (118-of-205), with four touchdowns and 10 interceptions (119.4 yards per game).

Ty Johnson has rushed for a team-high 186 yards on 48 carries (16.9 yards per game) and one touchdown. He also has 271 receiving yards on 25 catches and two touchdowns.

Corey Davis has been targeted 56 times and has 32 catches, leading his team with 477 yards (43.4 per game) while scoring four touchdowns.

This season John Franklin-Myers leads the team with six sacks and has added six TFL, 28 tackles, and one interception.

C.J. Mosley's 88 tackles, two TFL, and one sack mean he's the team's leading tackler.

Ashtyn Davis has a team-high one interception and has tacked on 43 tackles and one pass defended 11 this season.

Jets Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Quincy Williams LB Calf Questionable Morgan Moses OL Knee Questionable John Franklin-Myers DT Hip Questionable Trevon Wesco TE Ankle Doubtful Sheldon Rankins DT Knee Doubtful Folorunso Fatukasi DT Back Questionable Corey Davis WR Groin Questionable C.J. Mosley LB Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Zach Wilson QB Knee Full Participation In Practice

Eagles Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/14/2021 Broncos W 30-13 Away 11/21/2021 Saints W 40-29 Home 11/28/2021 Giants L 13-7 Away 12/5/2021 Jets - Away 12/19/2021 Washington - Home 12/26/2021 Giants - Home 1/2/2022 Washington - Away

Jets Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/14/2021 Buffalo L 45-17 Home 11/21/2021 Miami L 24-17 Home 11/28/2021 Houston W 21-14 Away 12/5/2021 Philadelphia - Home 12/12/2021 New Orleans - Home 12/19/2021 Miami - Away 12/26/2021 Jacksonville - Home

