How to Watch Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Philadelphia Eagles (5-7) hit the road to play the New York Jets (3-8) at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, December 5, 2021. Below we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.
Jets vs. Eagles
- Game Day: Sunday, December 5, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: MetLife Stadium
Philadelphia and New York Stats
- The Eagles put up 25.3 points per game, 5.1 fewer than the Jets surrender per outing (30.4).
- The Eagles average 43.8 fewer yards per game (351.1) than the Jets allow per outing (394.9).
- The Eagles have turned the ball over 13 times this season, four more turnovers than the Jets have forced (9).
- The Jets put up 4.7 fewer points per game (18.1) than the Eagles surrender (22.8).
- The Jets rack up just 9.9 fewer yards per game (331.2) than the Eagles give up (341.1).
- The Jets have turned the ball over 24 times this season, 12 more turnovers than the Eagles have forced (12).
Eagles Impact Players
- Jalen Hurts has 2,435 passing yards (202.9 YPG) and a 60.1% completion percentage (211-for-351) while pitching 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also leads his team with 695 rushing yards on 122 attempts (plus eight touchdowns), averaging 57.9 YPG.
- Devonta Smith has 48 catches (78 targets) and paces his team with 686 receiving yards (57.2 ypg) and four touchdowns.
- This season Javon Hargrave leads the team with seven sacks and has added eight TFL and 50 tackles.
- Alex Singleton's 96 tackles and four TFL make him the team's leading tackler.
- Darius Slay has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 39 tackles, four TFL, and six passes defended 12 this season.
Eagles Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Jalen Hurts
QB
Ankle
Questionable
Boston Scott
RB
Illness
Questionable
Jordan Howard
RB
Knee
Out
Miles Sanders
RB
Ankle
Limited Participation In Practice
Tarron Jackson
DE
Neck
Limited Participation In Practice
Devonta Smith
WR
Illness
Did Not Participate In Practice
T.J. Edwards
LB
Ankle
Limited Participation In Practice
Derek Barnett
DE
Ribs
Limited Participation In Practice
Jets Impact Players
- Zach Wilson has passed for 1,313 yards (118-of-205), with four touchdowns and 10 interceptions (119.4 yards per game).
- Ty Johnson has rushed for a team-high 186 yards on 48 carries (16.9 yards per game) and one touchdown. He also has 271 receiving yards on 25 catches and two touchdowns.
- Corey Davis has been targeted 56 times and has 32 catches, leading his team with 477 yards (43.4 per game) while scoring four touchdowns.
- This season John Franklin-Myers leads the team with six sacks and has added six TFL, 28 tackles, and one interception.
- C.J. Mosley's 88 tackles, two TFL, and one sack mean he's the team's leading tackler.
- Ashtyn Davis has a team-high one interception and has tacked on 43 tackles and one pass defended 11 this season.
Jets Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Quincy Williams
LB
Calf
Questionable
Morgan Moses
OL
Knee
Questionable
John Franklin-Myers
DT
Hip
Questionable
Trevon Wesco
TE
Ankle
Doubtful
Sheldon Rankins
DT
Knee
Doubtful
Folorunso Fatukasi
DT
Back
Questionable
Corey Davis
WR
Groin
Questionable
C.J. Mosley
LB
Rest
Did Not Participate In Practice
Zach Wilson
QB
Knee
Full Participation In Practice
Eagles Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/14/2021
Broncos
W 30-13
Away
11/21/2021
Saints
W 40-29
Home
11/28/2021
Giants
L 13-7
Away
12/5/2021
Jets
-
Away
12/19/2021
Washington
-
Home
12/26/2021
Giants
-
Home
1/2/2022
Washington
-
Away
Jets Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/14/2021
Buffalo
L 45-17
Home
11/21/2021
Miami
L 24-17
Home
11/28/2021
Houston
W 21-14
Away
12/5/2021
Philadelphia
-
Home
12/12/2021
New Orleans
-
Home
12/19/2021
Miami
-
Away
12/26/2021
Jacksonville
-
Home
