Philadelphia Eagles vs. San Francisco 49ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/19/2021

Sep 12, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell (25) runs with the ball against the Detroit Lions during the fourth quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles (1-0) take on the San Francisco 49ers (1-0) at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, September 19, 2021. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Eagles vs. 49ers

Game Day: Sunday, September 19, 2021

Sunday, September 19, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: Lincoln Financial Field

Lincoln Financial Field Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for San Francisco vs. Philadelphia

Favorite Spread Total 49ers -3 49.5

San Francisco and Philadelphia Stats

The 49ers scored just 2.6 fewer points per game (23.5) than the Eagles gave up (26.1) last season.

The 49ers racked up only 7.0 more yards per game (370.1) than the Eagles gave up per contest (363.1) last year.

The 49ers turned the ball over 12 more times (31 total) than the Eagles forced a turnover (19) last year.

The Eagles averaged 20.9 points per game last year, 3.5 fewer than the 49ers allowed (24.4).

The Eagles collected 20.2 more yards per game (334.6) than the 49ers allowed per contest (314.4) last season.

Last year the Eagles turned the ball over 29 times, nine more than the 49ers' takeaways (20).

49ers Impact Players

Jimmy Garoppolo threw for 1,096 yards last season (137.0 per game) while completing 67.1% of his passes (94-for-140), with seven touchdowns and five interceptions.

JaMycal Hasty rushed for 148 yards on 39 carries (18.5 yards per game) and scored one touchdown a season ago.

Samson Ebukam had a strong body of work a year ago, registering 4.5 sacks, 3.0 TFL and 27 tackles.

In last year's campaign, Fred Warner collected 125 tackles, 5.0 TFL, one sack, and two interceptions.

Dre Kirkpatrick intercepted three passes while adding 56 tackles and seven passes defended a season ago.

Eagles Impact Players

Gardner Minshew threw for 2,259 yards while completing 66.1% of his passes last season, with 16 touchdowns and five interceptions (141.2 yards per game).

Miles Sanders took 164 carries for 867 rushing yards a season ago (54.2 yards per game) while scoring six touchdowns.

Dallas Goedert grabbed 46 passes for 524 yards last season with three touchdowns. He was targeted 65 times, and averaged 43.7 yards per game.

Last season Brandon Graham piled up 8.0 sacks, 13.0 TFL and 46 tackles.

Eric Wilson racked up 121 tackles, 8.0 TFL, three sacks, and three interceptions over his 2020 campaign.

Regional restrictions apply.