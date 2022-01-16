Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/16/2022

How to Watch the NFL Playoffs: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (13-4) will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Philadelphia Eagles (9-8) on Sunday, January 16, 2022 at Raymond James Stadium. Keep reading below for all the info on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Buccaneers vs. Eagles
- Game Day: Sunday, January 16, 2022
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: Raymond James Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Tampa Bay and Philadelphia Stats
- The Buccaneers average 30.1 points per game, 7.5 more than the Eagles give up per outing (22.6).
- The Buccaneers rack up 405.9 yards per game, 77.1 more yards than the 328.8 the Eagles allow per contest.
- The Buccaneers have turned the ball over 19 times this season, three more turnovers than the Eagles have forced (16).
- The Eagles score 5.3 more points per game (26.1) than the Buccaneers surrender (20.8).
- The Eagles collect 28.4 more yards per game (359.9) than the Buccaneers give up per contest (331.5).
- The Eagles have turned the ball over 16 times, 13 fewer times than the Buccaneers have forced turnovers (29).
Buccaneers Impact Players
- Tom Brady has racked up 5,316 passing yards (312.7 per game) while completing 485 of 719 throws (67.5%), with 43 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
- Ronald Jones II has churned out a team-best 428 rushing yards (25.2 per game) and four scores.
- Mike Evans has 74 catches (114 targets) and paces his team with 1,035 receiving yards (60.9 ypg) and 14 touchdowns.
- Shaquil Barrett has notched a team-leading 10 sacks, while adding nine TFL, 51 tackles, and one interception.
- Over the course of the current campaign, Devin White has totaled 128 tackles, eight TFL, and 3.5 sacks and leads the team in tackles.
- Mike Edwards has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 45 tackles, one TFL, and seven passes defended 17 this season.
Buccaneers Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Lavonte David
FB
Foot
Questionable
Giovani Bernard
RB
Hip
Questionable
Sean Murphy-Bunting
CB
Hamstring
Questionable
Rob Gronkowski
TE
Not injury related
Did Not Participate In Practice
Ndamukong Suh
DT
Not injury related
Did Not Participate In Practice
Carlton Davis
CB
Back
Questionable
Ronald Jones II
RB
Ankle
Out
Cyril Grayson Jr.
WR
Hamstring
Out
Anthony Nelson
OLB
Ankle
Did Not Participate In Practice
Mike Evans
WR
Hamstring
Limited Participation In Practice
Steve McLendon
DT
Rest
Did Not Participate In Practice
Tom Brady
QB
Rest
Did Not Participate In Practice
Ryan Jensen
C
Shoulder
Limited Participation In Practice
Jamel Dean
CB
Hamstring
Limited Participation In Practice
Shaquil Barrett
OLB
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
Ke'Shawn Vaughn
RB
Ribs
Full Participation In Practice
Jason Pierre-Paul
OLB
Shoulder
Limited Participation In Practice
Bradley Pinion
P
Hip
Full Participation In Practice
Breshad Perriman
WR
Hip
Limited Participation In Practice
Eagles Impact Players
- Jalen Hurts has thrown for 3,144 yards while completing 61.3% of his passes, with 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions (184.9 yards per game). He's also his team's leading rusher, with 139 carries for 784 yards and 10 touchdowns.
- Devonta Smith has grabbed 64 passes for a team best 916 yards and five touchdowns. He has been targeted 104 times, and averages 53.9 yards per game.
- Josh Sweat has registered a team-leading 7.5 sacks, while adding seven TFL and 45 tackles.
- Alex Singleton has totaled 130 tackles, four TFL, and one interception to lead the team in tackles so far.
- This season Darius Slay leads the team with three interceptions and has added 52 tackles, five TFL, and nine passes defended.
Eagles Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Patrick Johnson
LB
Back
Limited Participation In Practice
Kary Vincent Jr.
CB
Foot
Full Participation In Practice
Greg Ward
WR
Back
Limited Participation In Practice
Miles Sanders
RB
Hand
Limited Participation In Practice
Nate Herbig
OG
Ankle
Questionable
Andre Dillard
OT
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
Landon Dickerson
OL
Thumb
Limited Participation In Practice
Josh Sweat
DE
Illness
Questionable
Jason Kelce
C
Rest
Did Not Participate In Practice
Lane Johnson
OT
Rest
Did Not Participate In Practice
Fletcher Cox
DT
Rest
Did Not Participate In Practice
Buccaneers Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/26/2021
Panthers
W 32-6
Away
1/2/2022
Jets
W 28-24
Away
1/9/2022
Panthers
W 41-17
Home
1/16/2022
Eagles
-
Home
Eagles Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/26/2021
New York
W 34-10
Home
1/2/2022
Washington
W 20-16
Away
1/8/2022
Dallas
L 51-26
Home
1/16/2022
Tampa Bay
-
Away
