Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/16/2022

How to Watch the NFL Playoffs: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (13-4) will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Philadelphia Eagles (9-8) on Sunday, January 16, 2022 at Raymond James Stadium. Keep reading below for all the info on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Buccaneers vs. Eagles

Game Day: Sunday, January 16, 2022

Sunday, January 16, 2022 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: Raymond James Stadium

Tampa Bay and Philadelphia Stats

The Buccaneers average 30.1 points per game, 7.5 more than the Eagles give up per outing (22.6).

The Buccaneers rack up 405.9 yards per game, 77.1 more yards than the 328.8 the Eagles allow per contest.

The Buccaneers have turned the ball over 19 times this season, three more turnovers than the Eagles have forced (16).

The Eagles score 5.3 more points per game (26.1) than the Buccaneers surrender (20.8).

The Eagles collect 28.4 more yards per game (359.9) than the Buccaneers give up per contest (331.5).

The Eagles have turned the ball over 16 times, 13 fewer times than the Buccaneers have forced turnovers (29).

Buccaneers Impact Players

Tom Brady has racked up 5,316 passing yards (312.7 per game) while completing 485 of 719 throws (67.5%), with 43 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Ronald Jones II has churned out a team-best 428 rushing yards (25.2 per game) and four scores.

Mike Evans has 74 catches (114 targets) and paces his team with 1,035 receiving yards (60.9 ypg) and 14 touchdowns.

Shaquil Barrett has notched a team-leading 10 sacks, while adding nine TFL, 51 tackles, and one interception.

Over the course of the current campaign, Devin White has totaled 128 tackles, eight TFL, and 3.5 sacks and leads the team in tackles.

Mike Edwards has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 45 tackles, one TFL, and seven passes defended 17 this season.

Buccaneers Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Lavonte David FB Foot Questionable Giovani Bernard RB Hip Questionable Sean Murphy-Bunting CB Hamstring Questionable Rob Gronkowski TE Not injury related Did Not Participate In Practice Ndamukong Suh DT Not injury related Did Not Participate In Practice Carlton Davis CB Back Questionable Ronald Jones II RB Ankle Out Cyril Grayson Jr. WR Hamstring Out Anthony Nelson OLB Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice Mike Evans WR Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Steve McLendon DT Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Tom Brady QB Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Ryan Jensen C Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Jamel Dean CB Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Shaquil Barrett OLB Knee Limited Participation In Practice Ke'Shawn Vaughn RB Ribs Full Participation In Practice Jason Pierre-Paul OLB Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Bradley Pinion P Hip Full Participation In Practice Breshad Perriman WR Hip Limited Participation In Practice

Eagles Impact Players

Jalen Hurts has thrown for 3,144 yards while completing 61.3% of his passes, with 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions (184.9 yards per game). He's also his team's leading rusher, with 139 carries for 784 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Devonta Smith has grabbed 64 passes for a team best 916 yards and five touchdowns. He has been targeted 104 times, and averages 53.9 yards per game.

Josh Sweat has registered a team-leading 7.5 sacks, while adding seven TFL and 45 tackles.

Alex Singleton has totaled 130 tackles, four TFL, and one interception to lead the team in tackles so far.

This season Darius Slay leads the team with three interceptions and has added 52 tackles, five TFL, and nine passes defended.

Eagles Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Patrick Johnson LB Back Limited Participation In Practice Kary Vincent Jr. CB Foot Full Participation In Practice Greg Ward WR Back Limited Participation In Practice Miles Sanders RB Hand Limited Participation In Practice Nate Herbig OG Ankle Questionable Andre Dillard OT Knee Limited Participation In Practice Landon Dickerson OL Thumb Limited Participation In Practice Josh Sweat DE Illness Questionable Jason Kelce C Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Lane Johnson OT Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Fletcher Cox DT Rest Did Not Participate In Practice

Buccaneers Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/26/2021 Panthers W 32-6 Away 1/2/2022 Jets W 28-24 Away 1/9/2022 Panthers W 41-17 Home 1/16/2022 Eagles - Home

Eagles Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/26/2021 New York W 34-10 Home 1/2/2022 Washington W 20-16 Away 1/8/2022 Dallas L 51-26 Home 1/16/2022 Tampa Bay - Away

