Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/16/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch the NFL Playoffs: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 22, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones II (27) scores a touchdown in the first half against the New York Giants at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 22, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones II (27) scores a touchdown in the first half against the New York Giants at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (13-4) will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Philadelphia Eagles (9-8) on Sunday, January 16, 2022 at Raymond James Stadium. Keep reading below for all the info on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Buccaneers vs. Eagles

Tampa Bay and Philadelphia Stats

  • The Buccaneers average 30.1 points per game, 7.5 more than the Eagles give up per outing (22.6).
  • The Buccaneers rack up 405.9 yards per game, 77.1 more yards than the 328.8 the Eagles allow per contest.
  • The Buccaneers have turned the ball over 19 times this season, three more turnovers than the Eagles have forced (16).
  • The Eagles score 5.3 more points per game (26.1) than the Buccaneers surrender (20.8).
  • The Eagles collect 28.4 more yards per game (359.9) than the Buccaneers give up per contest (331.5).
  • The Eagles have turned the ball over 16 times, 13 fewer times than the Buccaneers have forced turnovers (29).

Buccaneers Impact Players

  • Tom Brady has racked up 5,316 passing yards (312.7 per game) while completing 485 of 719 throws (67.5%), with 43 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
  • Ronald Jones II has churned out a team-best 428 rushing yards (25.2 per game) and four scores.
  • Mike Evans has 74 catches (114 targets) and paces his team with 1,035 receiving yards (60.9 ypg) and 14 touchdowns.
  • Shaquil Barrett has notched a team-leading 10 sacks, while adding nine TFL, 51 tackles, and one interception.
  • Over the course of the current campaign, Devin White has totaled 128 tackles, eight TFL, and 3.5 sacks and leads the team in tackles.
  • Mike Edwards has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 45 tackles, one TFL, and seven passes defended 17 this season.

Buccaneers Injury Report

PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

Lavonte David

FB

Foot

Questionable

Giovani Bernard

RB

Hip

Questionable

Sean Murphy-Bunting

CB

Hamstring

Questionable

Rob Gronkowski

TE

Not injury related

Did Not Participate In Practice

Ndamukong Suh

DT

Not injury related

Did Not Participate In Practice

Carlton Davis

CB

Back

Questionable

Ronald Jones II

RB

Ankle

Out

Cyril Grayson Jr.

WR

Hamstring

Out

Anthony Nelson

OLB

Ankle

Did Not Participate In Practice

Mike Evans

WR

Hamstring

Limited Participation In Practice

Steve McLendon

DT

Rest

Did Not Participate In Practice

Tom Brady

QB

Rest

Did Not Participate In Practice

Ryan Jensen

C

Shoulder

Limited Participation In Practice

Jamel Dean

CB

Hamstring

Limited Participation In Practice

Shaquil Barrett

OLB

Knee

Limited Participation In Practice

Ke'Shawn Vaughn

RB

Ribs

Full Participation In Practice

Jason Pierre-Paul

OLB

Shoulder

Limited Participation In Practice

Bradley Pinion

P

Hip

Full Participation In Practice

Breshad Perriman

WR

Hip

Limited Participation In Practice

Eagles Impact Players

  • Jalen Hurts has thrown for 3,144 yards while completing 61.3% of his passes, with 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions (184.9 yards per game). He's also his team's leading rusher, with 139 carries for 784 yards and 10 touchdowns.
  • Devonta Smith has grabbed 64 passes for a team best 916 yards and five touchdowns. He has been targeted 104 times, and averages 53.9 yards per game.
  • Josh Sweat has registered a team-leading 7.5 sacks, while adding seven TFL and 45 tackles.
  • Alex Singleton has totaled 130 tackles, four TFL, and one interception to lead the team in tackles so far.
  • This season Darius Slay leads the team with three interceptions and has added 52 tackles, five TFL, and nine passes defended.

Eagles Injury Report

PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

Patrick Johnson

LB

Back

Limited Participation In Practice

Kary Vincent Jr.

CB

Foot

Full Participation In Practice

Greg Ward

WR

Back

Limited Participation In Practice

Miles Sanders

RB

Hand

Limited Participation In Practice

Nate Herbig

OG

Ankle

Questionable

Andre Dillard

OT

Knee

Limited Participation In Practice

Landon Dickerson

OL

Thumb

Limited Participation In Practice

Josh Sweat

DE

Illness

Questionable

Jason Kelce

C

Rest

Did Not Participate In Practice

Lane Johnson

OT

Rest

Did Not Participate In Practice

Fletcher Cox

DT

Rest

Did Not Participate In Practice

Buccaneers Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/26/2021

Panthers

W 32-6

Away

1/2/2022

Jets

W 28-24

Away

1/9/2022

Panthers

W 41-17

Home

1/16/2022

Eagles

-

Home

Eagles Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/26/2021

New York

W 34-10

Home

1/2/2022

Washington

W 20-16

Away

1/8/2022

Dallas

L 51-26

Home

1/16/2022

Tampa Bay

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

January
16
2022

Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17019492
NFL

How to Watch NFC Wild Card: Eagles at Buccaneers

2 minutes ago
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) exalts during the presentation off the George Halas Trophy after their NFC Championship game Sunday, January 24, 2021 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Green Bay Packers 31-26. Mjs Packers25 24 Hoffman Jpg Packers25
NFL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Philadelphia Eagles: NFL Playoffs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/16/2022

2 minutes ago
Nov 22, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones II (27) scores a touchdown in the first half against the New York Giants at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/16/2022

2 minutes ago
USATSI_17505867
NBA

How to Watch Suns at Pistons

2 minutes ago
Jan 11, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) dribbles the ball as Toronto Raptors center Khem Birch (24) defends during the fourth quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Detroit Pistons vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/16/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 11, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) dribbles the ball as Toronto Raptors center Khem Birch (24) defends during the fourth quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Phoenix Suns vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/16/2022

2 minutes ago
USATSI_17385712 (1)
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch North Carolina at Notre Dame in Women's Basketball

2 minutes ago
lsu women basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Vanderbilt at LSU in Women's College Basketball

2 minutes ago
Real Madrid
Spanish Super Cup Soccer

How to Watch Spanish Super Cup Final: Real Madrid vs. Athletic Bilbao

2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy