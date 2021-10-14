Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/14/2021

Oct 10, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) runs out of pocket against the Miami Dolphins during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles (2-3) play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-1) at Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday, October 14, 2021. Keep reading below for all the info on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Eagles vs. Buccaneers

Game Day: Thursday, October 14, 2021

Thursday, October 14, 2021 Game Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Stadium: Lincoln Financial Field

Lincoln Financial Field Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Tampa Bay vs. Philadelphia

Favorite Spread Total Buccaneers -7 53

Tampa Bay and Philadelphia Stats

This year, the Buccaneers rack up 8.6 more points per game (33.4) than the Eagles allow (24.8).

The Buccaneers collect 431.4 yards per game, 96.8 more yards than the 334.6 the Eagles allow per contest.

This year, the Buccaneers have turned the ball over five times, while the Eagles have forced five.

This season the Eagles rack up just 1.4 fewer points per game (23.0) than the Buccaneers surrender (24.4).

The Eagles collect only 12.4 more yards per game (372.6) than the Buccaneers allow (360.2).

This season the Eagles have four turnovers, four fewer than the Buccaneers have takeaways (8).

Buccaneers Impact Players

Tom Brady has thrown for 1,767 yards (149-for-225), with 15 touchdowns and two interceptions (353.4 YPG).

Leonard Fournette has 56 rushing attempts for a team-high 251 rushing yards (50.2 per game) and one touchdown. He also has 19 catches for 167 receiving yards (33.4 per game).

Mike Evans has 29 catches (45 targets) and paces his team with 393 receiving yards (78.6 ypg) and four touchdowns.

Shaquil Barrett has collected a team-leading 3.5 sacks, while adding 3.0 TFL, 18 tackles, and one interception.

Devin White's 36 tackles make him the team's tackle leader.

Mike Edwards has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 19 tackles and three passes defended five this season.

Buccaneers Injuries: Carlton Davis III: Questionable (Abdomen), Leonard Fournette: Questionable (Ankle), Khalil Davis: Questionable (Ankle)

Eagles Impact Players

Jalen Hurts has thrown for 1,365 yards while completing 64.8% of his passes, with seven touchdowns and three interceptions (273.0 yards per game). He's also his team's leading rusher, with 43 carries for 256 yards and three touchdowns.

Devonta Smith has grabbed 25 passes for a team best 314 yards and one touchdown. He has been targeted 39 times, and averages 62.8 yards per game.

Javon Hargrave has notched a team-leading 6.0 sacks, while adding 7.0 TFL and 27 tackles.

Alex Singleton has collected 50 tackles, and he's tops on his team in tackles.

Darius Slay has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 21 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and three passes defended five this season.

Eagles Injuries: Darius Slay: Questionable (Concussion), Alshon Jeffery: Out (Foot), Marcus Epps: Out (Rib), Duke Riley: Out (Rib), Lane Johnson: Out (Ankle), Matt Pryor: Out (Illness), DeSean Jackson: Out (Hamstring), Avonte Maddox: Out (Ankle)

Regional restrictions apply.