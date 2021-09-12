How to Watch Eagles at Falcons

As the Philadelphia Eagles look to determine if Jalen Hurts is their quarterback of the future, they head to Atlanta in Week 1 to take on the Falcons.

The postseason potential of the Philadelphia Eagles and Atlanta Falcons is still up in the air, but this should be a solid Week 1 matchup. The Eagles think they have their quarterback of the future in Jalen Hurts but have hedged that bet by putting two capable backups behind him in the depth chart.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 12, 2021

Time: 1:00p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Eagles had a rough 2020 campaign, finishing last in a poor NFC East with a 4-11-1 record. This season, the division should be wide open once again, but Philadelphia still might not have what it takes to win it.

After finally giving up on Carson Wentz last season, Jalen Hurts took over and is set to be the starter as the Eagles enter the 2021 season. Hurts went 1-3 as a starter last season but should look better this year as he’s got more experience. If he ends up not being the guy the Eagles think he can be, they’ve got Joe Flacco and Gardner Minshew on the depth chart as insurance. Hurts will have the chance to throw to the recent Heisman winner DeVonta Smith, who was selected 10th overall after catching 117 passes for 1,856 yards and 23 touchdowns last season at Alabama.

New coach Nick Sirianni has a lot to think about entering this Week 1 matchup. The Eagles aren’t far removed from being Super Bowl champs but are trending the wrong direction.

Atlanta also won just four games last season and finished last in the NFC South. The Falcons are going in an interesting direction as well, with an aging QB in Matt Ryan and a brand new head coach in Arthur Smith. This Week 1 matchup will be the Falcons’ first without Julio Jones since trading him, meaning all eyes will be on Calvin Ridley as he takes over as the team’s top receiver.

Atlanta also doesn’t have a great running back on the roster after not prioritizing that position in the draft. Due to this, Mike Davis is the starter, and he has not rushed for over 650 yards in a season. This Falcons team certainly won’t have the prolific offense this season that they once had. However, their saving grace could be rookie tight end Kyle Pitts, who projects to have one of the highest ceilings of any rookie.

As the Falcons look to defend their home turf, it will be interesting to see how their new-look team performs. Smith could end up being one of the top offensive rookies in the NFL this season, making him a must-watch player in this game.

Regional restrictions may apply.