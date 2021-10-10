    • October 10, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Eagles travel to face the Panthers in an NFC showdown Sunday afternoon.
    Author:

    The Panthers enter Sunday's game against the Eagles coming off their first loss of the season against the Cowboys.

    They fell 36–28 against Dallas, which features one of the best offenses in the NFL. Before that, they beat the Texans, Saints and Jets. 

    How to Watch Philadelphia Eagles vs. Carolina Panthers Online:

    Game Date: Oct. 10, 2021

    Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

    TV: FOX

    You can live stream Philadelphia Eagles vs. Carolina Panthers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Eagles won their first game of the year against the Falcons, but that stands as their only win so far. They went on to lose to the 49ers, Cowboys and Chiefs.

    Carolina boasts one of the best defenses in the NFL and the team is trying to keep it that way. After cornerback Jaycee Horn broke his foot earlier this season, the Panthers replaced him in the lineup with a trade for C.J. Henderson.

    Carolina also acquired cornerback Stephon Gilmore from the Patriots for a sixth-round pick, adding to an already stacked secondary.

    A desperate Eagles team goes up against a strong Panthers squad in a Sunday matchup that promises to be exciting.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
