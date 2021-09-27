Dak Prescott makes his home debut since returning from injury in an NFC East division battle between the Cowboys and Eagles.

The Cowboys take on the Eagles and add another chapter to this NFC East rivalry on Monday Night Football.

How to Watch Eagles vs. Cowboys:

Game Date: Sept. 27, 2021

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream the Eagles vs. Cowboys game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

This will be Dak Prescott’s first home game since his season-ending leg injury in the fifth week of the 2020 season. Coming into AT&T Stadium tonight, he leads a 1-1 Cowboys team with 640 yards passing and three touchdowns on the year.

Prescott and the Cowboys have slowly crept back to the aerial mastery they displayed before his injury. Wideouts Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb have cemented themselves as a formidable duo, averaging 180 receiving yards a game together.

The Eagles have not faced a Prescott-led Cowboys team since 2019, before Philadelphia's starting quarterback, Jalen Hurts, was drafted. Last year, Hurts’ first start against the Cowboys in Week 15 ended in a 37-17 loss. He threw two interceptions and posted his second-lowest quarterback rating in the matchup.

This year, he’s back after an offseason in which the Eagles committed to him as a starter. Hurts has yet to throw a pick this season and he is taking less sacks, but look for that new maturity to be tested under the bright lights of Monday Night Football in a hostile stadium.