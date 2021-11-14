How to Watch Eagles at Broncos

Skip to main content
    November 14, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Philadelphia Eagles at Denver Broncos: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Another battle between divisions takes place this week, as the AFC's Denver Broncos take on the NFC's Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon.
    Author:

    The Eagles might be No. 2 in the NFC East, but they are only 3-6 on the season. Their last five haven't been impressive games, as they have lost to the Buccaneers, Raiders and Chargers. They have only beaten the Panthers (also below .500) and the winless Lions.

    The Broncos started off their season strong, going 3-0. Since that time, they have gone 2-4. However, their most impressive win of the season came last week against the 6-1 Cowboys. They beat them 30-16 and were in control of the game the entire time.

    How to Watch Philadelphia Eagles at Denver Broncos Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 14, 2021

    Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

    TV: CBS

    Live stream Philadelphia Eagles at Denver Broncos on fuboTV

    Denver ranks No. 3 in the NFL in time of possession per game. It thrives off of getting the ball on offense and keeping it, preventing opposing offenses from getting on the field and tiring out opposing defenses. The Broncos also rank top 10 in total yards per game, passing yards per game and rushing yards per game.

    Philadelphia is led in passing and rushing by second-year quarterback Jalen Hurts. Hurts has 1,981 yards through the air and 494 yards on the ground this season with 16 combined touchdowns and four giveaways.

    

    How To Watch

    November
    14
    2021

    Philadelphia Eagles at Denver Broncos

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Time
    4:25
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    
    USATSI_17124728
