How to Watch Eagles at Lions

Skip to main content
    • October 31, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Philadelphia Eagles at Detroit Lions: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Lions seek their first win of the season as the struggling Eagles look to regain their Week 1 form.
    Author:

    The Lions' season hasn't gone to plan whatsoever. 

    They have struggled to gain an identity under new head coach Dan Campbell. While Campbell wears his heart on his sleeve, the momentum around Jared Goff coming from the Rams hasn't developed much this season, as the Lions are still looking for their first win of the year 

    How to Watch Philadelphia Eagles at Detroit Lions Today:

    Game Date: Oct. 31, 2021

    Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

    TV: FOX

    Live Stream Philadelphia Eagles at Detroit Lions on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    To be fair, Detroit should have had its first win weeks ago when the Ravens literally had to convert the longest field goal in NFL history to win. That's exactly what future Hall of Famer Justin Tucker did in a walk-off 66-yard field goal in Week 3. 

    While the Lions didn't win last week either, they really showed grit and put the heavily favored Rams on the ropes in the first meeting of Goff and former Lions QB Matthew Stafford since their trade in the offseason. 

    That all sets up the narrative that this week is the Lions' best chance yet to get their first win of the season. The struggling Eagles, who have lost five of their last six after a tremendous blowout win in Atlanta in Week 1, are coming to town. 

    Jalen Hurts can still be a playmaker, and with his rushing capability alone, the Eagles are still slightly favored on the road. 

    Expect this one to be very close, though, as both teams are hungry to get back in the win column. 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    31
    2021

    Philadelphia Eagles vs. Detroit Lions

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    1:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17020672
    NFL

    How to Watch Titans at Colts

    43 seconds ago
    USATSI_17023568
    NFL

    How to Watch Eagles at Lions

    43 seconds ago
    USATSI_17023456
    NFL

    How to Watch 49ers at Bears

    43 seconds ago
    USATSI_17023448
    NFL

    How to Watch Rams at Texans

    43 seconds ago
    USATSI_15419545
    NFL

    How to Watch NFL RedZone

    43 seconds ago
    USATSI_16384601
    PGA Tour

    How to Watch Bermuda Championship, Final Round

    43 seconds ago
    Soccer Ball
    College Soccer

    How to Watch Indiana at Maryland in Men's College Soccer

    43 seconds ago
    USATSI_16983833
    NFL

    How to Watch Dolphins at Bills

    43 seconds ago
    Sporting Kansas City Daniel Solloi
    MLS

    How to Watch Sporting Kansas City at Minnesota United FC

    43 seconds ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy