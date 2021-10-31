How to Watch Eagles at Lions

The Lions seek their first win of the season as the struggling Eagles look to regain their Week 1 form.

The Lions' season hasn't gone to plan whatsoever.

They have struggled to gain an identity under new head coach Dan Campbell. While Campbell wears his heart on his sleeve, the momentum around Jared Goff coming from the Rams hasn't developed much this season, as the Lions are still looking for their first win of the year

How to Watch Philadelphia Eagles at Detroit Lions Today:

Game Date: Oct. 31, 2021

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

To be fair, Detroit should have had its first win weeks ago when the Ravens literally had to convert the longest field goal in NFL history to win. That's exactly what future Hall of Famer Justin Tucker did in a walk-off 66-yard field goal in Week 3.

While the Lions didn't win last week either, they really showed grit and put the heavily favored Rams on the ropes in the first meeting of Goff and former Lions QB Matthew Stafford since their trade in the offseason.

That all sets up the narrative that this week is the Lions' best chance yet to get their first win of the season. The struggling Eagles, who have lost five of their last six after a tremendous blowout win in Atlanta in Week 1, are coming to town.

Jalen Hurts can still be a playmaker, and with his rushing capability alone, the Eagles are still slightly favored on the road.

Expect this one to be very close, though, as both teams are hungry to get back in the win column.

