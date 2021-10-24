The Raiders look for their second straight win as they host the Eagles on Sunday afternoon.

The Raiders started the season with three straight wins but then lost two straight to the Chargers and Bears. Oakland rebounded with a 34–24 win against the Broncos last week and will look for a second straight victory Sunday against the Eagles.

How to Watch Eagles at Raiders:

Game Date: Oct. 24, 2021

Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: Fox (WPGH-Pittsburgh, PA)

The Raiders will face an Eagles team that is just 2–4 but that has been very competitive in its losses.

The Eagles dropped a 28–22 game to the defending champion Buccaneers last Thursday night. Quarterback Jalen Hurts threw for 115 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He also ran for 44 yards and two touchdowns. Miles Saunders led the team in rushing with 56 yards.

The Eagles are tied for third in the NFC East with the Washington Football Team. The Cowboys lead the division at 5–1.

The Eagles will look to pick up a road win Sunday, but they will need to play well as the Raiders come in aiming for another victory.

