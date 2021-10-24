How to Watch Eagles at Raiders:

    • October 24, 2021
    How to Watch Philadelphia Eagles at Las Vegas Raiders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Raiders look for their second straight win as they host the Eagles on Sunday afternoon.
    The Raiders started the season with three straight wins but then lost two straight to the Chargers and Bears. Oakland rebounded with a 34–24 win against the Broncos last week and will look for a second straight victory Sunday against the Eagles.

    Game Date: Oct. 24, 2021

    Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

    TV: Fox (WPGH-Pittsburgh, PA)

    Live stream the Eagles at Raiders game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Raiders will face an Eagles team that is just 2–4 but that has been very competitive in its losses.

    The Eagles dropped a 28–22 game to the defending champion Buccaneers last Thursday night. Quarterback Jalen Hurts threw for 115 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He also ran for 44 yards and two touchdowns. Miles Saunders led the team in rushing with 56 yards.

    The Eagles are tied for third in the NFC East with the Washington Football Team. The Cowboys lead the division at 5–1.

    The Eagles will look to pick up a road win Sunday, but they will need to play well as the Raiders come in aiming for another victory.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

