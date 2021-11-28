Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The 5-6 Eagles travel to New York to play the 3-7 Giants on Sunday afternoon in this NFC East rivalry matchup.
    Author:

    The Eagles didn't have the best start to their season, going 2-4 in their first six weeks. However, since then, they have gone 3-2, and it looks like they have turned their ship around. They are currently No. 2 in their division and only getting better.

    How to Watch Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants Today Online:

    Game Date: Nov. 28, 2021

    Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

    TV: FOX

    You can live stream Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Philadelphia finds a way to get the ball into the end zone. They rank No. 8 in the NFL in total points scored per game, averaging 27 points per game. They also rank No. 2 in the league in rushing yards per game. That is mostly due to quarterback Jalen Hurts who has 618 rushing yards on 114 rushes to lead the team.

    The Giants just haven't looked the part this year. Saquon Barkley isn't the player he used to be, and the team has suffered this season. They are currently 3-7, after losing to the Buccaneers on Monday Night Football, and dead last in the NFC East.

    New York ranks sub-No. 20 in every offensive category except passing yards per game where it ranks No. 19. Daniel Jones has 2,226 passing yards and nine touchdowns this year.

    Philadelphia is projected to win this game by just over a field goal. Its spread is -3.5. Philly's money line is -175 while New York's is +150. The Over/Under on total points scored in this game in 46.0 points.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    28
    2021

    Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    1:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    mike-white-jets
    NFL

    How to Watch Jets vs. Texans

    3 minutes ago
    Washington Capitals
    NHL

    How to Watch Capitals at Hurricanes

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_17191399
    NFL

    How to Watch NFL RedZone

    3 minutes ago
    Nov 18, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Stony Brook Seawolves guard Tykei Greene (4) drives against Kansas Jayhawks guard Christian Braun (2) during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Stony Brook at Yale

    3 minutes ago
    Oct 24, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) run with the football as Miami Dolphins defensive end Zach Sieler (92) attempts a tackle during the first quarter of the game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Falcons at Jaguars

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_17207065
    NFL

    How to Watch Panthers at Dolphins

    3 minutes ago
    Nov 21, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) celebrates after scoring on a 20-yard touchdown run against the Las Vegas Raiders in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Steelers at Bengals

    3 minutes ago
    Nov 18, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New England Patriots running back Damien Harris (37) runs the ball against the Atlanta Falcons in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Titans at Patriots

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_17214764
    NFL

    How to Watch Buccaneers at Colts

    3 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy