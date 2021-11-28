The 5-6 Eagles travel to New York to play the 3-7 Giants on Sunday afternoon in this NFC East rivalry matchup.

The Eagles didn't have the best start to their season, going 2-4 in their first six weeks. However, since then, they have gone 3-2, and it looks like they have turned their ship around. They are currently No. 2 in their division and only getting better.

How to Watch Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants Today Online:

Game Date: Nov. 28, 2021

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Philadelphia finds a way to get the ball into the end zone. They rank No. 8 in the NFL in total points scored per game, averaging 27 points per game. They also rank No. 2 in the league in rushing yards per game. That is mostly due to quarterback Jalen Hurts who has 618 rushing yards on 114 rushes to lead the team.

The Giants just haven't looked the part this year. Saquon Barkley isn't the player he used to be, and the team has suffered this season. They are currently 3-7, after losing to the Buccaneers on Monday Night Football, and dead last in the NFC East.

New York ranks sub-No. 20 in every offensive category except passing yards per game where it ranks No. 19. Daniel Jones has 2,226 passing yards and nine touchdowns this year.

Philadelphia is projected to win this game by just over a field goal. Its spread is -3.5. Philly's money line is -175 while New York's is +150. The Over/Under on total points scored in this game in 46.0 points.

