    • December 5, 2021
    How to Watch Philadelphia Eagles at New York Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Jets go for their second straight win and their first-ever against the Eagles on Sunday afternoon.
    The Jets snapped a three-game losing streak last week when they came back to beat the Texans 21–14. It was just their third win of the year as they are now 3–8 on the season.

    How to Watch Eagles at Jets Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 5, 2021

    Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

    TV: CBS (KYW- Philadelphia, PA)

    Live stream the Eagles at Jets game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    On Sunday, they will look to make it two in a row when they take on an Eagles team they have never beaten. The Jets have played Philadelphia 11 times in their history and have never won. It is the only franchise the Jets have never beaten and they will try and change that this week.

    The Eagles, who are coming off a loss to the Giants, will look to extend their winning streak over the Jets to 12 as they look to get back in the win column and keep their playoff hopes alive.

    Philadelphia is 5–7 on the year but had been playing much better over the last month. However, the Eagles still could only manage seven points in their loss to the Giants last week.

    They finish the season with four straight division games so they have time to make up ground in the playoff race, but they need to take care of the Jets first on Sunday.

