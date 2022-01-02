How to Watch Eagles at Football Team

This divisional rivalry between Philadelphia and Washington is going to heat up as both of them want a chance at a Wild Card birth.

The Eagles are on the verge of a playoff birth in the Wild Card. The Cowboys lead the division at 11-4 and Philadelphia is behind them with an 8-7 record and the last spot in the NFC Wild Card.

Washington is two games behind them in the same division with a 6-9 record. Washington got humiliated last week against the divisional leading Cowboys 56-14.

How to Watch Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Football Team Today:

Game Date: Jan. 2, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

While Washington isn't on the verge of taking Philadelphia's Wild Card spot, but the 7-8 Vikings, Falcons, and Saints are most certainly looking for that spot.

Jalen Hurts, who has been impressive all season, will need to continue his reign. Philadelphia is the No. 1 rushing team in the NFL averaging 163.2 yards per game.

They have five players with over 200 rushing yards this season including Miles Sanders, Jalen Hurts, Jordan Howard, Boston Scott and rookie Kenneth Gainwell.

Philadelphia is projected to win this game with a favored money line of -185 and a favored spread of -3.5. Washington's money line is +155. The Over/Under projected total points in this match is 46.0 points.

