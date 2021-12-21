Skip to main content
    •
    December 22, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Football Team: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) looks to throw in the second half. The Giants defeat the Eagles, 13-7, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in East Rutherford. Nyg Vs Phi

    Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) looks to throw in the second half. The Giants defeat the Eagles, 13-7, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in East Rutherford. Nyg Vs Phi

    The Philadelphia Eagles (6-7) host an NFC East showdown against the Washington Football Team (6-7) on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at Lincoln Financial Field. Below we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Eagles vs. Washington

    Betting Information for Philadelphia vs. Washington

    Eagles vs Football Team Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Eagles

    -9.5

    40.5

    Philadelphia and Washington Stats

    • The Eagles score 25.9 points per game, comparable to the 24.9 per outing the Football Team allow.
    • The Eagles collect only 3.5 more yards per game (356.2), than the Football Team give up per matchup (352.7).
    • The Eagles have 13 giveaways this season, while the Football Team have 14 takeaways.
    • This year the Football Team put up just 1.9 fewer points per game (20.5) than the Eagles surrender (22.4).
    • The Football Team average just 0.3 fewer yards per game (336.2) than the Eagles give up (336.5).
    • The Football Team have turned the ball over eight more times (21 total) than the Eagles have forced a turnover (13) this season.

    Eagles Impact Players

    • Jalen Hurts has 2,435 passing yards (187.3 YPG) and a 60.1% completion percentage (211-for-351) while throwing 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also leads his team with 695 rushing yards on 122 attempts (plus eight touchdowns), averaging 53.5 yards per game.
    • Devonta Smith has 50 catches (on 82 targets) and leads the team with 701 receiving yards (53.9 per game) while hauling in four touchdowns.
    • This season Javon Hargrave leads the team with 7.5 sacks and has added 8.0 TFL and 52 tackles.
    • Alex Singleton's 104 tackles and 4.0 TFL mean he's the team's leading tackler.
    • Darius Slay has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 44 tackles, 4.0 TFL, and seven passes defended 13 this season.

    Eagles Injuries: Avonte Maddox: Out (Knee), Grayland Arnold: Questionable (Hamstring), Jason Huntley: Out (Illness), Darius Slay: Questionable (Concussion), Malik Jackson: Questionable (Concussion), Jack Driscoll: Out (Knee)

    Washington Impact Players

    • Antonio Gibson has run for a team-leading 836 yards on 216 attempts (64.3 yards per game) while scoring five touchdowns. He also averages 17.0 receiving yards per game, grabbing 33 passes for 221 yards and two touchdowns.
    • This year Terry McLaurin has 61 catches for a team-high 808 yards (62.2 per game) and five touchdowns.
    • This season Jonathan Allen leads the team with 7.5 sacks and has added 9.0 TFL and 45 tackles.
    • Cole Holcomb's 110 tackles, 2.0 TFL, one sack, and two interceptions make him the team leader for tackles and interceptions.

    Washington Injuries: Antonio Gibson: Doubtful (Toe), Alex Smith: Out (Calf), Kevin Pierre-Louis: Out (Ankle), Cole Holcomb: Out (Concussion)

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    21
    2021

    Washington Football Team at Philadelphia Eagles

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 17, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) and Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen (7) fight for a rebound in the first quarter at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Portland Trail Blazers vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/21/2021

    46 seconds ago
    Dec 17, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard George Hill (3) is defended by New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New Orleans Pelicans vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/21/2021

    46 seconds ago
    Dec 17, 2020; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks guard LJ Figueroa (30) drives to the basket as San Francisco Dons forward Dzmitry Ryuny (22), Taavi Jurkatamm (34) and guard Jamaree Bouyea (1) look on during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Pepperdine at Oregon

    46 seconds ago
    Colorado Oklahoma State Women's Basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Kansas at Colorado

    46 seconds ago
    Volleyball Fans
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Oregon at Northwestern

    46 seconds ago
    washington huskies
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Utah Valley at Washington

    46 seconds ago
    Mar 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Michael Devoe (0) shoots against the Loyola Ramblers during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Georgia State at Georgia Tech

    46 seconds ago
    usc basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch USC vs Oklahoma State

    46 seconds ago
    Dec 11, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles forward David Joplin (23) looks to shoot against UCLA Bruins guard-forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) during the first half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch UConn vs. Marquette

    46 seconds ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy