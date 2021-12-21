Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) looks to throw in the second half. The Giants defeat the Eagles, 13-7, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in East Rutherford. Nyg Vs Phi

The Philadelphia Eagles (6-7) host an NFC East showdown against the Washington Football Team (6-7) on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at Lincoln Financial Field. Below we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Eagles vs. Washington

Game Day: Tuesday, December 21, 2021

Tuesday, December 21, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: Lincoln Financial Field

Lincoln Financial Field

Betting Information for Philadelphia vs. Washington

Favorite Spread Total Eagles -9.5 40.5

Philadelphia and Washington Stats

The Eagles score 25.9 points per game, comparable to the 24.9 per outing the Football Team allow.

The Eagles collect only 3.5 more yards per game (356.2), than the Football Team give up per matchup (352.7).

The Eagles have 13 giveaways this season, while the Football Team have 14 takeaways.

This year the Football Team put up just 1.9 fewer points per game (20.5) than the Eagles surrender (22.4).

The Football Team average just 0.3 fewer yards per game (336.2) than the Eagles give up (336.5).

The Football Team have turned the ball over eight more times (21 total) than the Eagles have forced a turnover (13) this season.

Eagles Impact Players

Jalen Hurts has 2,435 passing yards (187.3 YPG) and a 60.1% completion percentage (211-for-351) while throwing 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also leads his team with 695 rushing yards on 122 attempts (plus eight touchdowns), averaging 53.5 yards per game.

Devonta Smith has 50 catches (on 82 targets) and leads the team with 701 receiving yards (53.9 per game) while hauling in four touchdowns.

This season Javon Hargrave leads the team with 7.5 sacks and has added 8.0 TFL and 52 tackles.

Alex Singleton's 104 tackles and 4.0 TFL mean he's the team's leading tackler.

Darius Slay has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 44 tackles, 4.0 TFL, and seven passes defended 13 this season.

Eagles Injuries: Avonte Maddox: Out (Knee), Grayland Arnold: Questionable (Hamstring), Jason Huntley: Out (Illness), Darius Slay: Questionable (Concussion), Malik Jackson: Questionable (Concussion), Jack Driscoll: Out (Knee)

Washington Impact Players

Antonio Gibson has run for a team-leading 836 yards on 216 attempts (64.3 yards per game) while scoring five touchdowns. He also averages 17.0 receiving yards per game, grabbing 33 passes for 221 yards and two touchdowns.

This year Terry McLaurin has 61 catches for a team-high 808 yards (62.2 per game) and five touchdowns.

This season Jonathan Allen leads the team with 7.5 sacks and has added 9.0 TFL and 45 tackles.

Cole Holcomb's 110 tackles, 2.0 TFL, one sack, and two interceptions make him the team leader for tackles and interceptions.

Washington Injuries: Antonio Gibson: Doubtful (Toe), Alex Smith: Out (Calf), Kevin Pierre-Louis: Out (Ankle), Cole Holcomb: Out (Concussion)

Regional restrictions apply.