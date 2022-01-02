How to Watch Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Football Team: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) head into a matchup against the Washington Football Team (6-9) on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at FedExField on a three-game winning streak. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Washington vs. Eagles
- Game Day: Sunday, January 2, 2022
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: FedExField
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Philadelphia and Washington Stats
- The Eagles average just 0.6 fewer points per game (26.5) than the Football Team allow (27.1).
- The Eagles average 364.9 yards per game, only 8.5 fewer than the 373.4 the Football Team allow per matchup.
- This year, the Eagles have 15 turnovers, one fewer than the Football Team have takeaways (16).
- The Football Team rack up 19.8 points per game, comparable to the 21.2 the Eagles surrender.
- The Football Team collect only 4.1 more yards per game (324.3) than the Eagles allow per matchup (320.2).
- The Football Team have turned the ball over eight more times (23 total) than the Eagles have forced a turnover (15) this season.
Eagles Impact Players
- This year Jalen Hurts has put up 2,930 yards through the air (195.3 YPG) while completing 61.1% of his passes, with 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He's also tops on his team with 740 yards on the ground on 132 carries (plus 10 scores), averaging 49.3 yards per game.
- Miles Sanders has churned out a team-best 754 rushing yards (50.3 per game) and zero scores.
- Devonta Smith has been targeted 94 times and has 58 catches, leading his team with 821 yards (54.7 ypg) while also scoring five touchdowns.
- Javon Hargrave has 7.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected eight TFL and 58 tackles.
- Alex Singleton's 122 tackles, four TFL, and one interception mean he's the team's leading tackler.
- Darius Slay has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 50 tackles, five TFL, and nine passes defended 15 this season.
Eagles Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Jordan Howard
RB
Stinger
Out
Miles Sanders
RB
Hand
Out
Jalen Hurts
QB
Hand
Full Participation In Practice
Nate Herbig
OG
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
Kenneth Gainwell
RB
Ankle
Limited Participation In Practice
K'Von Wallace
S
Hip
Did Not Participate In Practice
Washington Impact Players
- This year Taylor Heinicke has collected 3,052 passing yards (203.5 per game) while going 285-for-440 (64.8%) and throwing for 20 touchdowns with 14 interceptions. He has added a team-high 296 rushing yards on 56 carries with one touchdown.
- Terry McLaurin has hauled in 66 passes for a team best 899 yards and five touchdowns. He has been targeted 116 times, and averages 59.9 yards per game.
- Jonathan Allen has notched a team-leading 8.5 sacks, while adding 10 TFL and 53 tackles.
- Cole Holcomb leads the team in both tackles and interceptions, totaling 120 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and two interceptions over the course of the current campaign.
Washington Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
James Smith-Williams
DE
Illness
Questionable
Curtis Samuel
WR
Hamstring
Questionable
Saahdiq Charles
OT
Ankle
Limited Participation In Practice
Montez Sweat
DE
Personal
Questionable
William Jackson III
CB
Calf
Out
Kendall Fuller
CB
Personal
Did Not Participate In Practice
Taylor Heinicke
QB
Knee
Full Participation In Practice
Eagles Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/5/2021
Jets
W 33-18
Away
12/21/2021
Washington
W 27-17
Home
12/26/2021
Giants
W 34-10
Home
1/2/2022
Washington
-
Away
Washington Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/12/2021
Dallas
L 27-20
Home
12/21/2021
Philadelphia
L 27-17
Away
12/26/2021
Dallas
L 56-14
Away
1/2/2022
Philadelphia
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.