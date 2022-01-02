Skip to main content
    •
    January 2, 2022
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Football Team: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 21, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) runs with the ball against the Washington Football Team during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

    The Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) head into a matchup against the Washington Football Team (6-9) on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at FedExField on a three-game winning streak. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Washington vs. Eagles

    Philadelphia and Washington Stats

    • The Eagles average just 0.6 fewer points per game (26.5) than the Football Team allow (27.1).
    • The Eagles average 364.9 yards per game, only 8.5 fewer than the 373.4 the Football Team allow per matchup.
    • This year, the Eagles have 15 turnovers, one fewer than the Football Team have takeaways (16).
    • The Football Team rack up 19.8 points per game, comparable to the 21.2 the Eagles surrender.
    • The Football Team collect only 4.1 more yards per game (324.3) than the Eagles allow per matchup (320.2).
    • The Football Team have turned the ball over eight more times (23 total) than the Eagles have forced a turnover (15) this season.

    Eagles Impact Players

    • This year Jalen Hurts has put up 2,930 yards through the air (195.3 YPG) while completing 61.1% of his passes, with 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He's also tops on his team with 740 yards on the ground on 132 carries (plus 10 scores), averaging 49.3 yards per game.
    • Miles Sanders has churned out a team-best 754 rushing yards (50.3 per game) and zero scores.
    • Devonta Smith has been targeted 94 times and has 58 catches, leading his team with 821 yards (54.7 ypg) while also scoring five touchdowns.
    • Javon Hargrave has 7.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected eight TFL and 58 tackles.
    • Alex Singleton's 122 tackles, four TFL, and one interception mean he's the team's leading tackler.
    • Darius Slay has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 50 tackles, five TFL, and nine passes defended 15 this season.

    Eagles Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Jordan Howard

    RB

    Stinger

    Out

    Miles Sanders

    RB

    Hand

    Out

    Jalen Hurts

    QB

    Hand

    Full Participation In Practice

    Nate Herbig

    OG

    Knee

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Kenneth Gainwell

    RB

    Ankle

    Limited Participation In Practice

    K'Von Wallace

    S

    Hip

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Washington Impact Players

    • This year Taylor Heinicke has collected 3,052 passing yards (203.5 per game) while going 285-for-440 (64.8%) and throwing for 20 touchdowns with 14 interceptions. He has added a team-high 296 rushing yards on 56 carries with one touchdown.
    • Terry McLaurin has hauled in 66 passes for a team best 899 yards and five touchdowns. He has been targeted 116 times, and averages 59.9 yards per game.
    • Jonathan Allen has notched a team-leading 8.5 sacks, while adding 10 TFL and 53 tackles.
    • Cole Holcomb leads the team in both tackles and interceptions, totaling 120 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and two interceptions over the course of the current campaign.

    Washington Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    James Smith-Williams

    DE

    Illness

    Questionable

    Curtis Samuel

    WR

    Hamstring

    Questionable

    Saahdiq Charles

    OT

    Ankle

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Montez Sweat

    DE

    Personal

    Questionable

    William Jackson III

    CB

    Calf

    Out

    Kendall Fuller

    CB

    Personal

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Taylor Heinicke

    QB

    Knee

    Full Participation In Practice

    Eagles Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/5/2021

    Jets

    W 33-18

    Away

    12/21/2021

    Washington

    W 27-17

    Home

    12/26/2021

    Giants

    W 34-10

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Washington

    -

    Away

    Washington Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/12/2021

    Dallas

    L 27-20

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Philadelphia

    L 27-17

    Away

    12/26/2021

    Dallas

    L 56-14

    Away

    1/2/2022

    Philadelphia

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    January
    2
    2022

    Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Football Team

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

