Dec 21, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) runs with the ball against the Washington Football Team during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) head into a matchup against the Washington Football Team (6-9) on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at FedExField on a three-game winning streak. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Washington vs. Eagles

Game Day: Sunday, January 2, 2022

Sunday, January 2, 2022 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: FedExField

FedExField Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Philadelphia and Washington Stats

The Eagles average just 0.6 fewer points per game (26.5) than the Football Team allow (27.1).

The Eagles average 364.9 yards per game, only 8.5 fewer than the 373.4 the Football Team allow per matchup.

This year, the Eagles have 15 turnovers, one fewer than the Football Team have takeaways (16).

The Football Team rack up 19.8 points per game, comparable to the 21.2 the Eagles surrender.

The Football Team collect only 4.1 more yards per game (324.3) than the Eagles allow per matchup (320.2).

The Football Team have turned the ball over eight more times (23 total) than the Eagles have forced a turnover (15) this season.

Eagles Impact Players

This year Jalen Hurts has put up 2,930 yards through the air (195.3 YPG) while completing 61.1% of his passes, with 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He's also tops on his team with 740 yards on the ground on 132 carries (plus 10 scores), averaging 49.3 yards per game.

Miles Sanders has churned out a team-best 754 rushing yards (50.3 per game) and zero scores.

Devonta Smith has been targeted 94 times and has 58 catches, leading his team with 821 yards (54.7 ypg) while also scoring five touchdowns.

Javon Hargrave has 7.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected eight TFL and 58 tackles.

Alex Singleton's 122 tackles, four TFL, and one interception mean he's the team's leading tackler.

Darius Slay has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 50 tackles, five TFL, and nine passes defended 15 this season.

Eagles Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Jordan Howard RB Stinger Out Miles Sanders RB Hand Out Jalen Hurts QB Hand Full Participation In Practice Nate Herbig OG Knee Limited Participation In Practice Kenneth Gainwell RB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice K'Von Wallace S Hip Did Not Participate In Practice

Washington Impact Players

This year Taylor Heinicke has collected 3,052 passing yards (203.5 per game) while going 285-for-440 (64.8%) and throwing for 20 touchdowns with 14 interceptions. He has added a team-high 296 rushing yards on 56 carries with one touchdown.

Terry McLaurin has hauled in 66 passes for a team best 899 yards and five touchdowns. He has been targeted 116 times, and averages 59.9 yards per game.

Jonathan Allen has notched a team-leading 8.5 sacks, while adding 10 TFL and 53 tackles.

Cole Holcomb leads the team in both tackles and interceptions, totaling 120 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and two interceptions over the course of the current campaign.

Washington Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status James Smith-Williams DE Illness Questionable Curtis Samuel WR Hamstring Questionable Saahdiq Charles OT Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Montez Sweat DE Personal Questionable William Jackson III CB Calf Out Kendall Fuller CB Personal Did Not Participate In Practice Taylor Heinicke QB Knee Full Participation In Practice

Eagles Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/5/2021 Jets W 33-18 Away 12/21/2021 Washington W 27-17 Home 12/26/2021 Giants W 34-10 Home 1/2/2022 Washington - Away

Washington Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/12/2021 Dallas L 27-20 Home 12/21/2021 Philadelphia L 27-17 Away 12/26/2021 Dallas L 56-14 Away 1/2/2022 Philadelphia - Home

