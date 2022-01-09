The Steelers and Ravens play Sunday afternoon looking to sneak into the playoffs with a win.

The Steelers and Ravens are both alive in the AFC playoff race, but both have the longest shots to make it. The loser will be eliminated, but the winner will need a combination of a Colts loss among other things to get in.

How to Watch Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens Today:

Game Date: Jan. 9, 2022

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS (WBBM – Chicago, IL)

The Steelers got in this position by beating the Browns on Monday night in what seemed to be Ben Roethlisberger's last home game of his career. Roethlisberger has hinted at retirement at the end of the year, and it was an emotional win for him and the Steelers.

Sunday afternoon, they will look to send him off with one last win over the hated Ravens as they try and sneak into the playoffs.

The Ravens, who once were the top seed in the AFC, have lost five straight games and are somehow still in the hunt.

They have struggled as star quarterback Lamar Jackson has been out with a foot injury. The Ravens were living on the edge all year long, and it has finally caught up with them.

They will need to find a way to snap that losing streak to knock off the Steelers.

