    • December 5, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) looks toward the bench in the fourth quarter during a Week 12 NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Bengals won, 41-10. Pittsburgh Steelers At Cincinnati Bengals Nov 28

    The Pittsburgh Steelers (5-5-1) host the Baltimore Ravens (8-3) on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at Heinz Field and will try to stop a three-game losing streak. In the story below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Steelers vs. Ravens

    Betting Information for Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh

    Ravens vs Steelers Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Ravens

    -4

    44

    Baltimore and Pittsburgh Stats

    • The Ravens rack up just 0.4 fewer points per game (23.9) than the Steelers allow (24.3).
    • The Ravens rack up 26.0 more yards per game (393.5) than the Steelers give up per contest (367.5).
    • The Ravens have turned the ball over seven more times (17 total) than the Steelers have forced a turnover (10) this season.
    • The Steelers rack up just 1.4 fewer points per game (20.4) than the Ravens give up (21.8).
    • The Steelers collect 325.5 yards per game, 34.4 fewer yards than the 359.9 the Ravens allow.
    • The Steelers have turned the ball over four more times (14 total) than the Ravens have forced a turnover (10) this season.

    Ravens Impact Players

    • This year Lamar Jackson has racked up 2,612 yards through the air (237.5 yards per game) while completing 64.2% of his passes, with 15 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He's also tops on his team with 707 yards on the ground on 123 carries (plus two scores), averaging 64.3 yards per game.
    • Marquise Brown has hauled in 60 receptions for 770 yards, best on his team, and six touchdowns. He has been targeted 92 times, and averages 70.0 receiving yards per game.
    • Tyus Bowser has 5.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also added 6.0 TFL and 36 tackles.
    • Over the course of the current campaign, Patrick Queen has totaled 62 tackles, 9.0 TFL, and two sacks and leads the team in tackles.
    • Anthony Averett has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 42 tackles and nine passes defended 11 this season.

    Ravens Injuries: DeShon Elliott: Questionable (Knee), Brandon Williams: Questionable (Ankle), Jimmy Smith: Questionable (Groin), Kristian Welch: Questionable (Ankle), Davontae Harris: Questionable (Thigh), D.J. Fluker: Questionable (Ankle), Chuck Clark: Questionable (Knee), Tramon Williams Sr.: Doubtful (Thigh), Calais Campbell: Questionable (Calf), Jaylon Ferguson: Questionable (Illness), Broderick Washington: Doubtful (Concussion)

    Steelers Impact Players

    • Ben Roethlisberger has 2,522 passing yards (229.3 per game) with a 64.6% completion percentage (248-for-384), throwing for 14 touchdowns with six interceptions.
    • Najee Harris has taken 196 carries for a team-leading 708 rushing yards (64.4 per game) while scoring five touchdowns. He's also caught 52 passes for a team-high 351 yards with two touchdowns through the air.
    • Diontae Johnson has hauled in 68 passes for a team best 809 yards and four touchdowns. He has been targeted 109 times, and averages 73.5 yards per game.
    • T.J. Watt has notched a team-leading 12.5 sacks, while adding 13.0 TFL and 41 tackles.
    • Joe Schobert's 78 tackles and 1.0 TFL make him the team's leading tackler.
    • This season Terrell Edmunds leads the team with one interception and has added 58 tackles, 6.0 TFL, one sack, and two passes defended.

    Steelers Injuries: Steven Nelson: Doubtful (Knee), Ben Roethlisberger: Questionable (Not Injury Related), Chris Boswell: Questionable (Hip)

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    5
    2021

    Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Time
    4:25
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

