Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

How to Watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Baltimore Ravens (8-8) host the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium and will aim to stop a five-game losing streak. Keep reading below for all the info on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Ravens vs. Steelers
- Game Day: Sunday, January 9, 2022
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: M&T Bank Stadium
Baltimore and Pittsburgh Stats
- This year, the Ravens put up just 0.7 fewer points per game (23.4) than the Steelers give up (24.1).
- The Ravens average only 18.8 more yards per game (378.7), than the Steelers give up per outing (359.9).
- The Ravens have turned the ball over 23 times this season, four more turnovers than the Steelers have forced (19).
- This year the Steelers average 3.1 fewer points per game (20.4) than the Ravens surrender (23.5).
- The Steelers collect 51.1 fewer yards per game (315.4) than the Ravens allow per contest (366.5).
- The Steelers have turned the ball over five more times (19 total) than the Ravens have forced a turnover (14) this season.
Ravens Impact Players
- This year Lamar Jackson has registered 2,882 passing yards (180.1 YPG) while completing 64.4% of his passes, with 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He's also tops on his team with 767 rushing yards on 133 attempts (plus two scores), averaging 47.9 yards per game.
- Mark Andrews has grabbed 99 passes for a team-high 1,276 yards and nine touchdowns. He averages 79.8 receiving yards per game.
- Tyus Bowser has collected a team-leading seven sacks, while adding six TFL and 50 tackles.
- Patrick Queen has racked up 94 tackles, 10 TFL, and two sacks to lead the team in tackles so far.
- This season Anthony Averett leads the team with three interceptions and has added 53 tackles and 11 passes defended.
Ravens Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Ben Cleveland
OG
Head
Questionable
Calais Campbell
DE
Not injury related
Did Not Participate In Practice
Ben Powers
OG
Foot
Questionable
Jayson Oweh
OLB
Foot
Doubtful
Lamar Jackson
QB
Ankle
Out
Anthony Averett
CB
Ribs
Out
Devin Duvernay
WR
Knee
Questionable
Brandon Williams
DT
Rest
Did Not Participate In Practice
Alejandro Villanueva
OT
Rest
Did Not Participate In Practice
Devonta Freeman
RB
Rest
Did Not Participate In Practice
Marquise Brown
WR
Ankle
Did Not Participate In Practice
Patrick Mekari
OL
Hand
Did Not Participate In Practice
Kevin Zeitler
OG
Not injury related
Did Not Participate In Practice
Tavon Young
CB
Not injury related
Did Not Participate In Practice
Jimmy Smith
CB
Not injury related
Did Not Participate In Practice
Tyler Huntley
QB
Illness
Full Participation In Practice
Justin Houston
OLB
Not injury related
Did Not Participate In Practice
Bradley Bozeman
OL
Illness
Full Participation In Practice
Steelers Impact Players
- This season Ben Roethlisberger has collected 3,496 passing yards (218.5 per game) while going 360-for-561 (64.2%) and throwing for 21 touchdowns with nine interceptions.
- Najee Harris has picked up a team-best 1,172 rushing yards (73.3 per game) and seven touchdowns. He has tacked on 70 receptions for 440 yards and three TDs.
- Diontae Johnson has reeled in 100 passes for a team-high 1,110 yards and eight touchdowns. He has been targeted 159 times, and averages 69.4 yards per game.
- T.J. Watt has 21.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also added 20 TFL and 59 tackles.
- Over the course of the current campaign, Minkah Fitzpatrick has collected 118 tackles, one TFL, and two interceptions and leads the team in tackles.
- Ahkello Witherspoon has intercepted three passes to lead the team while adding 14 tackles, one TFL, and nine passes defended.
Steelers Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Buddy Johnson
LB
Foot
Out
Dan Moore Jr.
OT
Ankle
Doubtful
Terrell Edmunds
S
Groin
Limited Participation In Practice
Arthur Maulet
CB
Illness
Did Not Participate In Practice
Ravens Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/19/2021
Packers
L 31-30
Home
12/26/2021
Bengals
L 41-21
Away
1/2/2022
Rams
L 20-19
Home
1/9/2022
Steelers
-
Home
Steelers Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/19/2021
Tennessee
W 19-13
Home
12/26/2021
Kansas City
L 36-10
Away
1/3/2022
Cleveland
W 26-14
Home
1/9/2022
Baltimore
-
Away
