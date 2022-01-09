Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

How to Watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) runs for a touchdown during their 20-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Wild Card game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville Jan. 10, 2021. Titans Ravens 111

The Baltimore Ravens (8-8) host the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium and will aim to stop a five-game losing streak. Keep reading below for all the info on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Ravens vs. Steelers

Game Day: Sunday, January 9, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

TV: CBS

Stadium: M&T Bank Stadium

Baltimore and Pittsburgh Stats

This year, the Ravens put up just 0.7 fewer points per game (23.4) than the Steelers give up (24.1).

The Ravens average only 18.8 more yards per game (378.7), than the Steelers give up per outing (359.9).

The Ravens have turned the ball over 23 times this season, four more turnovers than the Steelers have forced (19).

This year the Steelers average 3.1 fewer points per game (20.4) than the Ravens surrender (23.5).

The Steelers collect 51.1 fewer yards per game (315.4) than the Ravens allow per contest (366.5).

The Steelers have turned the ball over five more times (19 total) than the Ravens have forced a turnover (14) this season.

Ravens Impact Players

This year Lamar Jackson has registered 2,882 passing yards (180.1 YPG) while completing 64.4% of his passes, with 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He's also tops on his team with 767 rushing yards on 133 attempts (plus two scores), averaging 47.9 yards per game.

Mark Andrews has grabbed 99 passes for a team-high 1,276 yards and nine touchdowns. He averages 79.8 receiving yards per game.

Tyus Bowser has collected a team-leading seven sacks, while adding six TFL and 50 tackles.

Patrick Queen has racked up 94 tackles, 10 TFL, and two sacks to lead the team in tackles so far.

This season Anthony Averett leads the team with three interceptions and has added 53 tackles and 11 passes defended.

Ravens Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Ben Cleveland OG Head Questionable Calais Campbell DE Not injury related Did Not Participate In Practice Ben Powers OG Foot Questionable Jayson Oweh OLB Foot Doubtful Lamar Jackson QB Ankle Out Anthony Averett CB Ribs Out Devin Duvernay WR Knee Questionable Brandon Williams DT Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Alejandro Villanueva OT Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Devonta Freeman RB Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Marquise Brown WR Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice Patrick Mekari OL Hand Did Not Participate In Practice Kevin Zeitler OG Not injury related Did Not Participate In Practice Tavon Young CB Not injury related Did Not Participate In Practice Jimmy Smith CB Not injury related Did Not Participate In Practice Tyler Huntley QB Illness Full Participation In Practice Justin Houston OLB Not injury related Did Not Participate In Practice Bradley Bozeman OL Illness Full Participation In Practice

Steelers Impact Players

This season Ben Roethlisberger has collected 3,496 passing yards (218.5 per game) while going 360-for-561 (64.2%) and throwing for 21 touchdowns with nine interceptions.

Najee Harris has picked up a team-best 1,172 rushing yards (73.3 per game) and seven touchdowns. He has tacked on 70 receptions for 440 yards and three TDs.

Diontae Johnson has reeled in 100 passes for a team-high 1,110 yards and eight touchdowns. He has been targeted 159 times, and averages 69.4 yards per game.

T.J. Watt has 21.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also added 20 TFL and 59 tackles.

Over the course of the current campaign, Minkah Fitzpatrick has collected 118 tackles, one TFL, and two interceptions and leads the team in tackles.

Ahkello Witherspoon has intercepted three passes to lead the team while adding 14 tackles, one TFL, and nine passes defended.

Steelers Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Buddy Johnson LB Foot Out Dan Moore Jr. OT Ankle Doubtful Terrell Edmunds S Groin Limited Participation In Practice Arthur Maulet CB Illness Did Not Participate In Practice

Ravens Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/19/2021 Packers L 31-30 Home 12/26/2021 Bengals L 41-21 Away 1/2/2022 Rams L 20-19 Home 1/9/2022 Steelers - Home

Steelers Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/19/2021 Tennessee W 19-13 Home 12/26/2021 Kansas City L 36-10 Away 1/3/2022 Cleveland W 26-14 Home 1/9/2022 Baltimore - Away

