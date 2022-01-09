Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) runs for a touchdown during their 20-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Wild Card game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville Jan. 10, 2021. Titans Ravens 111

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) runs for a touchdown during their 20-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Wild Card game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville Jan. 10, 2021. Titans Ravens 111

The Baltimore Ravens (8-8) host the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium and will aim to stop a five-game losing streak. Keep reading below for all the info on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Ravens vs. Steelers

Baltimore and Pittsburgh Stats

  • This year, the Ravens put up just 0.7 fewer points per game (23.4) than the Steelers give up (24.1).
  • The Ravens average only 18.8 more yards per game (378.7), than the Steelers give up per outing (359.9).
  • The Ravens have turned the ball over 23 times this season, four more turnovers than the Steelers have forced (19).
  • This year the Steelers average 3.1 fewer points per game (20.4) than the Ravens surrender (23.5).
  • The Steelers collect 51.1 fewer yards per game (315.4) than the Ravens allow per contest (366.5).
  • The Steelers have turned the ball over five more times (19 total) than the Ravens have forced a turnover (14) this season.

Ravens Impact Players

  • This year Lamar Jackson has registered 2,882 passing yards (180.1 YPG) while completing 64.4% of his passes, with 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He's also tops on his team with 767 rushing yards on 133 attempts (plus two scores), averaging 47.9 yards per game.
  • Mark Andrews has grabbed 99 passes for a team-high 1,276 yards and nine touchdowns. He averages 79.8 receiving yards per game.
  • Tyus Bowser has collected a team-leading seven sacks, while adding six TFL and 50 tackles.
  • Patrick Queen has racked up 94 tackles, 10 TFL, and two sacks to lead the team in tackles so far.
  • This season Anthony Averett leads the team with three interceptions and has added 53 tackles and 11 passes defended.

Ravens Injury Report

PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

Ben Cleveland

OG

Head

Questionable

Calais Campbell

DE

Not injury related

Did Not Participate In Practice

Ben Powers

OG

Foot

Questionable

Jayson Oweh

OLB

Foot

Doubtful

Lamar Jackson

QB

Ankle

Out

Anthony Averett

CB

Ribs

Out

Devin Duvernay

WR

Knee

Questionable

Brandon Williams

DT

Rest

Did Not Participate In Practice

Alejandro Villanueva

OT

Rest

Did Not Participate In Practice

Devonta Freeman

RB

Rest

Did Not Participate In Practice

Marquise Brown

WR

Ankle

Did Not Participate In Practice

Patrick Mekari

OL

Hand

Did Not Participate In Practice

Kevin Zeitler

OG

Not injury related

Did Not Participate In Practice

Tavon Young

CB

Not injury related

Did Not Participate In Practice

Jimmy Smith

CB

Not injury related

Did Not Participate In Practice

Tyler Huntley

QB

Illness

Full Participation In Practice

Justin Houston

OLB

Not injury related

Did Not Participate In Practice

Bradley Bozeman

OL

Illness

Full Participation In Practice

Steelers Impact Players

  • This season Ben Roethlisberger has collected 3,496 passing yards (218.5 per game) while going 360-for-561 (64.2%) and throwing for 21 touchdowns with nine interceptions.
  • Najee Harris has picked up a team-best 1,172 rushing yards (73.3 per game) and seven touchdowns. He has tacked on 70 receptions for 440 yards and three TDs.
  • Diontae Johnson has reeled in 100 passes for a team-high 1,110 yards and eight touchdowns. He has been targeted 159 times, and averages 69.4 yards per game.
  • T.J. Watt has 21.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also added 20 TFL and 59 tackles.
  • Over the course of the current campaign, Minkah Fitzpatrick has collected 118 tackles, one TFL, and two interceptions and leads the team in tackles.
  • Ahkello Witherspoon has intercepted three passes to lead the team while adding 14 tackles, one TFL, and nine passes defended.

Steelers Injury Report

PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

Buddy Johnson

LB

Foot

Out

Dan Moore Jr.

OT

Ankle

Doubtful

Terrell Edmunds

S

Groin

Limited Participation In Practice

Arthur Maulet

CB

Illness

Did Not Participate In Practice

Ravens Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/19/2021

Packers

L 31-30

Home

12/26/2021

Bengals

L 41-21

Away

1/2/2022

Rams

L 20-19

Home

1/9/2022

Steelers

-

Home

Steelers Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/19/2021

Tennessee

W 19-13

Home

12/26/2021

Kansas City

L 36-10

Away

1/3/2022

Cleveland

W 26-14

Home

1/9/2022

Baltimore

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

January
9
2022

Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17412135
NFL

How to Watch Bears at Vikings

3 minutes ago
USATSI_17455559
NFL

How to Watch Titans at Texans

3 minutes ago
USATSI_17446804
NFL

How to Watch Browns at Bengals

3 minutes ago
USATSI_17451539
NFL

How to Watch Packers at Lions

3 minutes ago
USATSI_17443936
NFL

How to Watch Washington Football Team at Giants

3 minutes ago
USATSI_17443175
NFL

How to Watch Colts at Jaguars

3 minutes ago
USATSI_17449612
NFL

How to Watch Steelers at Ravens

3 minutes ago
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) runs for a touchdown during their 20-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Wild Card game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville Jan. 10, 2021. Titans Ravens 111
NFL

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

3 minutes ago
Dec 26, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills (10) throws his hat to a fan after defeating the Los Angeles Chargers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Houston Texans vs. Tennessee Titans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

3 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy