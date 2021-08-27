How to Watch Steelers at Panthers

August 27, 2021
How to Watch Pittsburgh Steelers at Carolina Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Week 3 of the NFL Preseason is upon us, and it features a matchup between the Carolina Panthers and the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The talk of the NFL preseason for each team has been the performance of their star rookies. On one side, you have Steelers' running back Najee Harris and tight end Pat Freiermuth.  The Panthers have wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. and cornerback Jaycee Horn.

Date: Aug. 27, 2021

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Pittsburgh Steelers are 3-0 this preseason, reminiscent of the start to their season last year. Highlights for both Pittsburgh rookies happened last game against the Detroit Lions on their way to a 26-20 victory.

Harris, who hasn't played much this preseason in preparation for a major regular-season role, caught a pass for 46 yards while Freiermuth snagged two passes for 19 yards and two touchdowns.

The Steelers also have a 24-16 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles and a 16-3 win in the Hall of Fame game over the Dallas Cowboys.

The Carolina Panthers seem to have had the exact opposite preseason. The Panthers haven't won a single game, dropping one to the Indianapolis Colts 21-18 and one to the Baltimore Ravens 20-3. 

Terrace Marshall has had two big games with six receptions for 138 yards in two games. Meanwhile, Chuba Hubbard has rushed for over 100 yards in the two games. Both team's rookies have shined.

The question is, which one will earn the spotlight in this duel? Fans will undoubtedly see more of the starters this game as well because it's the last game before the regular season approaches.

Regional restrictions may apply.

