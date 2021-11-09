Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Chicago Bears: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/8/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Chicago Bears: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3) enter a matchup against the Chicago Bears (3-5) on Monday, November 8, 2021 at Heinz Field on a three-game winning streak. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Steelers vs. Bears
- Game Day: Monday, November 8, 2021
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: Heinz Field
Betting Information for Pittsburgh vs. Chicago
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Steelers
-7
40
Pittsburgh and Chicago Stats
- The Steelers rack up 18.9 points per game, 5.5 fewer than the Bears surrender per matchup (24.4).
- The Steelers rack up 27.1 fewer yards per game (330.4) than the Bears give up per contest (357.5).
- The Steelers have turned the ball over seven times this season, one fewer than the Bears have forced (8).
- The Bears put up 15.4 points per game, 4.9 fewer than the Steelers give up (20.3).
- The Bears average 81.7 fewer yards per game (264.0) than the Steelers allow per contest (345.7).
- The Bears have turned the ball over 11 times this season, five more turnovers than the Steelers have forced (6).
Steelers Impact Players
- Ben Roethlisberger has passed for 1,781 yards (175-for-269), with eight touchdowns and four interceptions (254.4 yards per game).
- Najee Harris has churned out a team-high 479 rushing yards (68.4 per game) and tallied three touchdowns. He has tacked on 37 catches for 273 yards (also a team high) with two receiving touchdowns.
- Diontae Johnson has hauled in 40 passes for a team best 474 yards and three touchdowns. He averages 67.7 receiving yards per game.
- T.J. Watt has 8.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected 8.0 TFL and 27 tackles.
- Minkah Fitzpatrick's 51 tackles and 1.0 TFL mean he's the team's tackle leader.
- Terrell Edmunds has a team-high one interception and has tacked on 38 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and one pass defended seven this season.
Steelers Injuries: Vance McDonald: Questionable (Illness), Mike Hilton: Doubtful (Shoulder), Tyson Alualu: Out (Knee), Stefen Wisniewski: Doubtful (Pectoral)
Bears Impact Players
- Justin Fields has 991 passing yards (123.9 per game) with a 59.5% completion percentage (94-for-158), throwing for three touchdowns with seven interceptions. He also has 243 rushing yards on 44 carries and two touchdowns.
- Khalil Herbert has racked up a team-high 351 rushing yards (43.9 per game) and scored one touchdown.
- Darnell Mooney has been targeted 53 times and has 33 catches, leading his team with 409 yards (51.1 per game) while scoring one touchdown.
- This season Khalil Mack leads the team with 6.0 sacks and has added 6.0 TFL and 19 tackles.
- Over his current campaign, Roquan Smith has 81 tackles, 4.0 TFL, two sacks, and one interception, and leads the team in both interceptions and tackles.
Bears Injuries: John Jenkins: Out (Ankle), Roy Robertson-Harris: Out (Shoulder), Mitchell Trubisky: Out (Right Shoulder), Sam Mustipher: Out (Knee), Cole Kmet: Questionable (Groin)
