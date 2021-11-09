Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Chicago Bears: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/8/2021

Skip to main content
    November 9, 2021
    How to Watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Chicago Bears: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 31, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) and tackle Chukwuma Okorafor (76) celebrate after Harris scored a touchdown during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

    The Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3) enter a matchup against the Chicago Bears (3-5) on Monday, November 8, 2021 at Heinz Field on a three-game winning streak. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Steelers vs. Bears

    Betting Information for Pittsburgh vs. Chicago

    Steelers vs Bears Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Steelers

    -7

    40

    Pittsburgh and Chicago Stats

    • The Steelers rack up 18.9 points per game, 5.5 fewer than the Bears surrender per matchup (24.4).
    • The Steelers rack up 27.1 fewer yards per game (330.4) than the Bears give up per contest (357.5).
    • The Steelers have turned the ball over seven times this season, one fewer than the Bears have forced (8).
    • The Bears put up 15.4 points per game, 4.9 fewer than the Steelers give up (20.3).
    • The Bears average 81.7 fewer yards per game (264.0) than the Steelers allow per contest (345.7).
    • The Bears have turned the ball over 11 times this season, five more turnovers than the Steelers have forced (6).

    Steelers Impact Players

    • Ben Roethlisberger has passed for 1,781 yards (175-for-269), with eight touchdowns and four interceptions (254.4 yards per game).
    • Najee Harris has churned out a team-high 479 rushing yards (68.4 per game) and tallied three touchdowns. He has tacked on 37 catches for 273 yards (also a team high) with two receiving touchdowns.
    • Diontae Johnson has hauled in 40 passes for a team best 474 yards and three touchdowns. He averages 67.7 receiving yards per game.
    • T.J. Watt has 8.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected 8.0 TFL and 27 tackles.
    • Minkah Fitzpatrick's 51 tackles and 1.0 TFL mean he's the team's tackle leader.
    • Terrell Edmunds has a team-high one interception and has tacked on 38 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and one pass defended seven this season.

    Steelers Injuries: Vance McDonald: Questionable (Illness), Mike Hilton: Doubtful (Shoulder), Tyson Alualu: Out (Knee), Stefen Wisniewski: Doubtful (Pectoral)

    Bears Impact Players

    • Justin Fields has 991 passing yards (123.9 per game) with a 59.5% completion percentage (94-for-158), throwing for three touchdowns with seven interceptions. He also has 243 rushing yards on 44 carries and two touchdowns.
    • Khalil Herbert has racked up a team-high 351 rushing yards (43.9 per game) and scored one touchdown.
    • Darnell Mooney has been targeted 53 times and has 33 catches, leading his team with 409 yards (51.1 per game) while scoring one touchdown.
    • This season Khalil Mack leads the team with 6.0 sacks and has added 6.0 TFL and 19 tackles.
    • Over his current campaign, Roquan Smith has 81 tackles, 4.0 TFL, two sacks, and one interception, and leads the team in both interceptions and tackles.

    Bears Injuries: John Jenkins: Out (Ankle), Roy Robertson-Harris: Out (Shoulder), Mitchell Trubisky: Out (Right Shoulder), Sam Mustipher: Out (Knee), Cole Kmet: Questionable (Groin)

    How To Watch

    November
    8
    2021

    Chicago Bears at Pittsburgh Steelers

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    8:15
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    Oct 31, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) celebrates a long run for a first down against the Cleveland Browns during the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
