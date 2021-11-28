Nov 21, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) celebrates after scoring on a 20-yard touchdown run against the Las Vegas Raiders in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) host an AFC North clash against the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-4-1) on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bengals vs. Steelers

Game Day: Sunday, November 28, 2021

Sunday, November 28, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: Paul Brown Stadium

Paul Brown Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Cincinnati and Pittsburgh Stats

The Bengals score 4.2 more points per game (26.8) than the Steelers allow (22.6).

The Bengals collect just 13.2 fewer yards per game (354.1) than the Steelers allow per contest (367.3).

The Bengals have turned the ball over five more times (14 total) than the Steelers have forced a turnover (9) this season.

The Steelers score 21.4 points per game, comparable to the 21.6 the Bengals give up.

The Steelers average 24.9 fewer yards per game (328) than the Bengals give up per contest (352.9).

The Steelers have 11 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Bengals.

Bengals Impact Players

Joe Burrow has racked up 2,645 passing yards (264.5 per game) while completing 215 of 315 throws (68.3%), with 21 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Joe Mixon has churned out a team-best 759 rushing yards (75.9 per game) plus nine touchdowns. He has tacked on 22 catches for 194 yards and two receiving touchdowns.

Ja'Marr Chase has 47 catches (on 79 targets) and leads the team with 867 receiving yards (86.7 per game) while scoring eight touchdowns.

Trey Hendrickson has 9.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also added seven TFL and 22 tackles.

Logan Wilson's 81 tackles, four TFL, one sack, and four interceptions make him the team leader for tackles and interceptions.

Bengals Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Auden Tate WR Thigh Doubtful Clark Harris LS Thumb Full Participation In Practice Tyler Boyd WR Cramps Full Participation In Practice Tyler Shelvin DT Knee Limited Participation In Practice Darius Phillips CB Hip Limited Participation In Practice Hakeem Adeniji OG Ankle Full Participation In Practice Mitchell Wilcox TE Not injury related Full Participation In Practice Fred Johnson OT Not injury related Did Not Participate In Practice Trey Hendrickson DE Shoulder Full Participation In Practice

Steelers Impact Players

Ben Roethlisberger has thrown for 2,259 yards while completing 65.3% of his passes, with 13 touchdowns and four interceptions (225.9 yards per game).

Najee Harris has taken 188 carries for a team-leading 685 rushing yards (68.5 per game) while scoring five touchdowns. He's also caught 49 passes for a team-high 337 yards with two touchdowns through the air.

Diontae Johnson has 59 catches (95 targets) and paces his team with 714 receiving yards (71.4 per game) while scoring four touchdowns.

This season T.J. Watt leads the team with 12.5 sacks and has added 13 TFL and 39 tackles.

Joe Schobert's 67 tackles and one TFL mean he's the team's top tackler.

Cameron Heyward has picked off one pass to lead the team while adding 49 tackles, seven TFL, 4.5 sacks, and seven passes defended.

Steelers Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Joe Haden CB Foot Out Eric Ebron TE Knee Out J.C. Hassenauer C Pectoral Out Trai Turner OG Knee Did Not Participate In Practice Arthur Maulet CB Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Isaiahh Loudermilk DE Groin Limited Participation In Practice T.J. Watt LB Hip Limited Participation In Practice Ben Roethlisberger QB Pectoral Limited Participation In Practice Cameron Heyward DT Not injury related Did Not Participate In Practice

Bengals Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/31/2021 Jets L 34-31 Away 11/7/2021 Browns L 41-16 Home 11/21/2021 Raiders W 32-13 Away 11/28/2021 Steelers - Home 12/5/2021 Chargers - Home 12/12/2021 49ers - Home 12/19/2021 Broncos - Away

Steelers Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/8/2021 Chicago W 29-27 Home 11/14/2021 Detroit T 16-16 Home 11/21/2021 Los Angeles L 41-37 Away 11/28/2021 Cincinnati - Away 12/5/2021 Baltimore - Home 12/9/2021 Minnesota - Away 12/19/2021 Tennessee - Home

Regional restrictions apply.