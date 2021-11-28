Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    How to Watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 21, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) celebrates after scoring on a 20-yard touchdown run against the Las Vegas Raiders in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

    The Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) host an AFC North clash against the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-4-1) on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Bengals vs. Steelers

    Cincinnati and Pittsburgh Stats

    • The Bengals score 4.2 more points per game (26.8) than the Steelers allow (22.6).
    • The Bengals collect just 13.2 fewer yards per game (354.1) than the Steelers allow per contest (367.3).
    • The Bengals have turned the ball over five more times (14 total) than the Steelers have forced a turnover (9) this season.
    • The Steelers score 21.4 points per game, comparable to the 21.6 the Bengals give up.
    • The Steelers average 24.9 fewer yards per game (328) than the Bengals give up per contest (352.9).
    • The Steelers have 11 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Bengals.

    Bengals Impact Players

    • Joe Burrow has racked up 2,645 passing yards (264.5 per game) while completing 215 of 315 throws (68.3%), with 21 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
    • Joe Mixon has churned out a team-best 759 rushing yards (75.9 per game) plus nine touchdowns. He has tacked on 22 catches for 194 yards and two receiving touchdowns.
    • Ja'Marr Chase has 47 catches (on 79 targets) and leads the team with 867 receiving yards (86.7 per game) while scoring eight touchdowns.
    • Trey Hendrickson has 9.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also added seven TFL and 22 tackles.
    • Logan Wilson's 81 tackles, four TFL, one sack, and four interceptions make him the team leader for tackles and interceptions.

    Bengals Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Auden Tate

    WR

    Thigh

    Doubtful

    Clark Harris

    LS

    Thumb

    Full Participation In Practice

    Tyler Boyd

    WR

    Cramps

    Full Participation In Practice

    Tyler Shelvin

    DT

    Knee

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Darius Phillips

    CB

    Hip

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Hakeem Adeniji

    OG

    Ankle

    Full Participation In Practice

    Mitchell Wilcox

    TE

    Not injury related

    Full Participation In Practice

    Fred Johnson

    OT

    Not injury related

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Trey Hendrickson

    DE

    Shoulder

    Full Participation In Practice

    Steelers Impact Players

    • Ben Roethlisberger has thrown for 2,259 yards while completing 65.3% of his passes, with 13 touchdowns and four interceptions (225.9 yards per game).
    • Najee Harris has taken 188 carries for a team-leading 685 rushing yards (68.5 per game) while scoring five touchdowns. He's also caught 49 passes for a team-high 337 yards with two touchdowns through the air.
    • Diontae Johnson has 59 catches (95 targets) and paces his team with 714 receiving yards (71.4 per game) while scoring four touchdowns.
    • This season T.J. Watt leads the team with 12.5 sacks and has added 13 TFL and 39 tackles.
    • Joe Schobert's 67 tackles and one TFL mean he's the team's top tackler.
    • Cameron Heyward has picked off one pass to lead the team while adding 49 tackles, seven TFL, 4.5 sacks, and seven passes defended.

    Steelers Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Joe Haden

    CB

    Foot

    Out

    Eric Ebron

    TE

    Knee

    Out

    J.C. Hassenauer

    C

    Pectoral

    Out

    Trai Turner

    OG

    Knee

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Arthur Maulet

    CB

    Illness

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Isaiahh Loudermilk

    DE

    Groin

    Limited Participation In Practice

    T.J. Watt

    LB

    Hip

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Ben Roethlisberger

    QB

    Pectoral

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Cameron Heyward

    DT

    Not injury related

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Bengals Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/31/2021

    Jets

    L 34-31

    Away

    11/7/2021

    Browns

    L 41-16

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Raiders

    W 32-13

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Steelers

    -

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Chargers

    -

    Home

    12/12/2021

    49ers

    -

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Broncos

    -

    Away

    Steelers Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/8/2021

    Chicago

    W 29-27

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Detroit

    T 16-16

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Los Angeles

    L 41-37

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Cincinnati

    -

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Baltimore

    -

    Home

    12/9/2021

    Minnesota

    -

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Tennessee

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    28
    2021

    Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
