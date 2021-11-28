How to Watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) host an AFC North clash against the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-4-1) on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Bengals vs. Steelers
- Game Day: Sunday, November 28, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: Paul Brown Stadium
Cincinnati and Pittsburgh Stats
- The Bengals score 4.2 more points per game (26.8) than the Steelers allow (22.6).
- The Bengals collect just 13.2 fewer yards per game (354.1) than the Steelers allow per contest (367.3).
- The Bengals have turned the ball over five more times (14 total) than the Steelers have forced a turnover (9) this season.
- The Steelers score 21.4 points per game, comparable to the 21.6 the Bengals give up.
- The Steelers average 24.9 fewer yards per game (328) than the Bengals give up per contest (352.9).
- The Steelers have 11 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Bengals.
Bengals Impact Players
- Joe Burrow has racked up 2,645 passing yards (264.5 per game) while completing 215 of 315 throws (68.3%), with 21 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
- Joe Mixon has churned out a team-best 759 rushing yards (75.9 per game) plus nine touchdowns. He has tacked on 22 catches for 194 yards and two receiving touchdowns.
- Ja'Marr Chase has 47 catches (on 79 targets) and leads the team with 867 receiving yards (86.7 per game) while scoring eight touchdowns.
- Trey Hendrickson has 9.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also added seven TFL and 22 tackles.
- Logan Wilson's 81 tackles, four TFL, one sack, and four interceptions make him the team leader for tackles and interceptions.
Bengals Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Auden Tate
WR
Thigh
Doubtful
Clark Harris
LS
Thumb
Full Participation In Practice
Tyler Boyd
WR
Cramps
Full Participation In Practice
Tyler Shelvin
DT
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
Darius Phillips
CB
Hip
Limited Participation In Practice
Hakeem Adeniji
OG
Ankle
Full Participation In Practice
Mitchell Wilcox
TE
Not injury related
Full Participation In Practice
Fred Johnson
OT
Not injury related
Did Not Participate In Practice
Trey Hendrickson
DE
Shoulder
Full Participation In Practice
Steelers Impact Players
- Ben Roethlisberger has thrown for 2,259 yards while completing 65.3% of his passes, with 13 touchdowns and four interceptions (225.9 yards per game).
- Najee Harris has taken 188 carries for a team-leading 685 rushing yards (68.5 per game) while scoring five touchdowns. He's also caught 49 passes for a team-high 337 yards with two touchdowns through the air.
- Diontae Johnson has 59 catches (95 targets) and paces his team with 714 receiving yards (71.4 per game) while scoring four touchdowns.
- This season T.J. Watt leads the team with 12.5 sacks and has added 13 TFL and 39 tackles.
- Joe Schobert's 67 tackles and one TFL mean he's the team's top tackler.
- Cameron Heyward has picked off one pass to lead the team while adding 49 tackles, seven TFL, 4.5 sacks, and seven passes defended.
Steelers Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Joe Haden
CB
Foot
Out
Eric Ebron
TE
Knee
Out
J.C. Hassenauer
C
Pectoral
Out
Trai Turner
OG
Knee
Did Not Participate In Practice
Arthur Maulet
CB
Illness
Did Not Participate In Practice
Isaiahh Loudermilk
DE
Groin
Limited Participation In Practice
T.J. Watt
LB
Hip
Limited Participation In Practice
Ben Roethlisberger
QB
Pectoral
Limited Participation In Practice
Cameron Heyward
DT
Not injury related
Did Not Participate In Practice
Bengals Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/31/2021
Jets
L 34-31
Away
11/7/2021
Browns
L 41-16
Home
11/21/2021
Raiders
W 32-13
Away
11/28/2021
Steelers
-
Home
12/5/2021
Chargers
-
Home
12/12/2021
49ers
-
Home
12/19/2021
Broncos
-
Away
Steelers Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/8/2021
Chicago
W 29-27
Home
11/14/2021
Detroit
T 16-16
Home
11/21/2021
Los Angeles
L 41-37
Away
11/28/2021
Cincinnati
-
Away
12/5/2021
Baltimore
-
Home
12/9/2021
Minnesota
-
Away
12/19/2021
Tennessee
-
Home
