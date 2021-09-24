Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/26/2021

September 24, 2021
How to Watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) prepares for the first quarter of the NFL Week 2 game between the Chicago Bears and the Cincinnati Bengals at Soldier Field in Chicago on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.

AFC North foes meet when the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1) and the Cincinnati Bengals (1-1) square off on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at Heinz Field. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Steelers vs. Bengals

Betting Information for Pittsburgh vs. Cincinnati

Steelers vs Bengals Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Steelers

-3

43

Pittsburgh and Cincinnati Stats

  • The Steelers racked up 26.0 points per game last season, comparable to the 26.5 per contest the Bengals allowed.
  • The Steelers averaged 54.6 fewer yards per game (334.6) than the Bengals allowed per outing (389.2) last season.
  • The Steelers turned the ball over 18 times last season, one more turnover than the Bengals forced (17).
  • Last year the Bengals averaged just 0.1 fewer points per game (19.4) than the Steelers gave up (19.5).
  • The Bengals racked up only 14.0 more yards per game (319.8) than the Steelers gave up (305.8) per contest last season.
  • The Bengals had 24 giveaways last season, while the Steelers had 27 takeaways.

Steelers Impact Players

  • Ben Roethlisberger threw for 3,803 yards last season (237.7 per game) while completing 65.6% of his passes (399-for-608), with 33 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
  • A season ago Benny Snell Jr. racked up 368 rushing yards (23.0 per game) and scored four touchdowns.
  • Last year Diontae Johnson was targeted 144 times and recorded 88 catches for 923 yards and seven touchdowns.
  • T.J. Watt had a strong body of work a year ago, registering 15.0 sacks, 23.0 TFL, 53 tackles, and one interception.
  • In last year's campaign, Joe Schobert racked up 141 tackles, 6.0 TFL, 2.5 sacks, and three interceptions.
  • Minkah Fitzpatrick picked off four passes while adding 79 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and 11 passes defended a season ago.

Steelers Injuries: No Injuries Listed

Bengals Impact Players

  • Last season Joe Burrow totaled 2,688 passing yards (268.8 per game) while going 264-for-404 (65.3%) and throwing for 13 touchdowns with five interceptions. He tacked on 142 rushing yards on 37 carries and three TDs.
  • Joe Mixon took 119 carries for 428 rushing yards a season ago (47.6 per game) and scored three touchdowns. He also caught 21 passes for 138 yards with one TD through the air.
  • Last season Tee Higgins was targeted 108 times and had 67 catches for 908 yards and six touchdowns.
  • Last season Trey Hendrickson piled up 13.5 sacks, 12.0 TFL and 25 tackles.
  • Over the course of his 2020 campaign, Vonn Bell racked up 114 tackles and 3.0 TFL.
  • Jessie Bates III picked off three passes while adding 107 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and 15 passes defended a season ago.

Bengals Injuries: Mike Daniels: Questionable (Groin), Geno Atkins: Out (Shoulder), Shawn Williams: Questionable (Calf)

How To Watch

Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Live Stream: FUBOTV

