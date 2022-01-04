Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

Skip to main content
    How to Watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 26, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) looks for an opening around Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill (22) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

    AFC North opponents meet when the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1) and the Cleveland Browns (7-8) play on Monday, January 3, 2022 at Heinz Field. In the article below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Steelers vs. Browns

    Betting Information for Pittsburgh vs. Cleveland

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Steelers

    -3

    43.5

    Pittsburgh and Cleveland Stats

    • The Steelers average just 1.8 fewer points per game (20.1) than the Browns surrender (21.9).
    • The Steelers average just 4.5 fewer yards per game (316.5) than the Browns allow per matchup (321.0).
    • This year, the Steelers have turned the ball over 18 times, while the Browns have forced 18.
    • This season the Browns score 3.8 fewer points per game (20.9) than the Steelers allow (24.7).
    • The Browns collect 22.9 fewer yards per game (345.5) than the Steelers give up (368.4).
    • This year the Browns have turned the ball over 18 times, one more than the Steelers' takeaways (17).

    Steelers Impact Players

    • Ben Roethlisberger has 3,373 passing yards (224.9 per game) and a 65.2% completion percentage (336-for-515), heaving 20 touchdown passes and eight interceptions.
    • Najee Harris has taken 268 attempts for a team-leading 984 rushing yards (65.6 per game) and six touchdowns. He's also caught 67 passes for 422 yards with three touchdowns through the air.
    • Diontae Johnson has 92 receptions for a team-high 1,079 yards (71.9 per game) and seven touchdowns.
    • T.J. Watt has collected a team-leading 17.5 sacks, while adding 17.0 TFL and 54 tackles.
    • Minkah Fitzpatrick's 114 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and two interceptions mean he's the team's leading tackler.
    • This season Ahkello Witherspoon leads the team with two interceptions and has added 14 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and six passes defended.

    Steelers Injuries: Chris Boswell: Out (Groin), Ben Roethlisberger: Out (Not Injury Related), Terrell Edmunds: Out (Shoulder)

    Browns Impact Players

    • Baker Mayfield has 2,825 passing yards (188.3 per game) and a 62.4% completion percentage, throwing 15 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions.
    • Nick Chubb has taken 207 carries for a team-leading 1,143 rushing yards (76.2 per game) while scoring eight touchdowns.
    • Donovan Peoples-Jones has hauled in 28 passes for a team best 483 yards and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 49 times, and averages 32.2 yards per game.
    • This season Myles Garrett leads the team with 15.0 sacks and has added 16.0 TFL and 49 tackles.
    • Anthony Walker's 97 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and one sack mean he's the team's leading tackler.
    • Denzel Ward has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 40 tackles, 0.5 sacks, and 10 passes defended 15 this season.

    Browns Injuries: Kendall Lamm: Questionable (Illness), Nick Harris: Out (Knee), Wyatt Teller: Questionable (Ankle), Sione Takitaki: Questionable (Ankle), Tae Davis: Questionable (Ankle)

    How To Watch

    January
    3
    2022

    Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    8:15
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
