How to Watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Cleveland Browns (4-3) meet a fellow AFC North opponent when they host the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-3) on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. Below we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Browns vs. Steelers
- Game Day: Sunday, October 31, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: FirstEnergy Stadium
Live Stream on fuboTV:
Cleveland and Pittsburgh Stats
- This year, the Browns rack up just 2.7 more points per game (24.7) than the Steelers surrender (22).
- The Browns average 393.4 yards per game, 41.1 more yards than the 352.3 the Steelers allow per outing.
- This year, the Browns have turned the ball over seven times, two more than the Steelers' takeaways (5).
- This year the Steelers put up 4.1 fewer points per game (19.5) than the Browns give up (23.6).
- The Steelers collect 27.5 more yards per game (323.8) than the Browns give up (296.3).
- The Steelers have turned the ball over one more time (6 total) than the Browns have forced a turnover (5) this season.
Browns Impact Players
- Baker Mayfield has 1,474 passing yards (210.6 per game) and a 67.1% completion percentage (116-for-173), pitching six touchdown passes and three interceptions. He also has 75 rushing yards on 20 carries (with one touchdown).
- Nick Chubb has 90 attempts for a team-leading 523 rushing yards (74.7 per game) and four touchdowns.
- David Njoku has 17 catches (on 21 targets) and leads the team with 284 receiving yards (40.6 per game) while hauling in one touchdown.
- This season Myles Garrett leads the team with 9.5 sacks and has added nine TFL and 27 tackles.
- This season Anthony Walker has collected 35 tackles and one TFL, leading his team in tackles.
- Greedy Williams has picked off one pass to lead the team while adding 22 tackles and five passes defended.
Browns Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Odell Beckham Jr.
WR
Shoulder
Questionable
Denzel Ward
CB
Hamstring
Out
Donovan Peoples-Jones
WR
Groin
Out
Johnny Stanton
FB
Calf
Questionable
Malik Jackson
DT
Ankle
Questionable
Jadeveon Clowney
DE
Ankle
Questionable
Takkarist McKinley
DE
Groin
Questionable
Jedrick Wills Jr.
OT
Ankle
Full Participation In Practice
J.C. Tretter
C
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
Baker Mayfield
QB
Left shoulder
Full Participation In Practice
Blake Hance
OG
Elbow
Full Participation In Practice
A.J. Green
CB
Groin
Questionable
Nick Chubb
RB
Calf
Full Participation In Practice
Jarvis Landry
WR
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
Mack Wilson
LB
Calf
Full Participation In Practice
Tony Fields II
LB
Illness
Full Participation In Practice
Richard LeCounte
S
Not injury related
Did Not Participate In Practice
Malcolm Smith
LB
Abdomen
Limited Participation In Practice
Jack Conklin
OT
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
Steelers Impact Players
- Ben Roethlisberger has thrown for 1,515 yards while completing 65.1% of his passes, with seven touchdowns and four interceptions (252.5 yards per game).
- Najee Harris has racked up a team-high 388 rushing yards (64.7 per game) and scored two touchdowns. He has tacked on 34 catches for 244 yards, also tops on the team, with two receiving touchdowns.
- T.J. Watt has registered a team-leading seven sacks, while adding seven TFL and 21 tackles.
- Minkah Fitzpatrick has totaled 47 tackles and one TFL to lead the team in tackles so far.
- Terrell Edmunds has a team-high one interception and has tacked on 33 tackles, three TFL, and one pass defended six this season.
Steelers Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Melvin Ingram
LB
Groin
Out
Zach Banner
OT
Knee
Full Participation In Practice
Anthony McFarland Jr.
RB
Knee
Full Participation In Practice
Chase Claypool
WR
Hamstring
Full Participation In Practice
Ben Roethlisberger
QB
Pectoral
Full Participation In Practice
Eric Ebron
TE
Hamstring
Out
Browns Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/10/2021
Chargers
L 47-42
Away
10/17/2021
Cardinals
L 37-14
Home
10/21/2021
Broncos
W 17-14
Home
10/31/2021
Steelers
-
Home
11/7/2021
Bengals
-
Away
11/14/2021
Patriots
-
Away
11/21/2021
Lions
-
Home
Steelers Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/3/2021
Green Bay
L 27-17
Away
10/10/2021
Denver
W 27-19
Home
10/17/2021
Seattle
W 23-20
Home
10/31/2021
Cleveland
-
Away
11/8/2021
Chicago
-
Home
11/14/2021
Detroit
-
Home
11/21/2021
Los Angeles
-
Away
