    October 31, 2021
    How to Watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) hangs his head as he walks off the field following a 37-14 loss to the Arizona Cardinals in an NFL football game at FirstEnergy Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Cleveland, Ohio. [Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal] Browns 10 Syndication Akron Beacon Journal

    The Cleveland Browns (4-3) meet a fellow AFC North opponent when they host the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-3) on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. Below we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Browns vs. Steelers

    Cleveland and Pittsburgh Stats

    • This year, the Browns rack up just 2.7 more points per game (24.7) than the Steelers surrender (22).
    • The Browns average 393.4 yards per game, 41.1 more yards than the 352.3 the Steelers allow per outing.
    • This year, the Browns have turned the ball over seven times, two more than the Steelers' takeaways (5).
    • This year the Steelers put up 4.1 fewer points per game (19.5) than the Browns give up (23.6).
    • The Steelers collect 27.5 more yards per game (323.8) than the Browns give up (296.3).
    • The Steelers have turned the ball over one more time (6 total) than the Browns have forced a turnover (5) this season.

    Browns Impact Players

    • Baker Mayfield has 1,474 passing yards (210.6 per game) and a 67.1% completion percentage (116-for-173), pitching six touchdown passes and three interceptions. He also has 75 rushing yards on 20 carries (with one touchdown).
    • Nick Chubb has 90 attempts for a team-leading 523 rushing yards (74.7 per game) and four touchdowns.
    • David Njoku has 17 catches (on 21 targets) and leads the team with 284 receiving yards (40.6 per game) while hauling in one touchdown.
    • This season Myles Garrett leads the team with 9.5 sacks and has added nine TFL and 27 tackles.
    • This season Anthony Walker has collected 35 tackles and one TFL, leading his team in tackles.
    • Greedy Williams has picked off one pass to lead the team while adding 22 tackles and five passes defended.

    Browns Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Odell Beckham Jr.

    WR

    Shoulder

    Questionable

    Denzel Ward

    CB

    Hamstring

    Out

    Donovan Peoples-Jones

    WR

    Groin

    Out

    Johnny Stanton

    FB

    Calf

    Questionable

    Malik Jackson

    DT

    Ankle

    Questionable

    Jadeveon Clowney

    DE

    Ankle

    Questionable

    Takkarist McKinley

    DE

    Groin

    Questionable

    Jedrick Wills Jr.

    OT

    Ankle

    Full Participation In Practice

    J.C. Tretter

    C

    Knee

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Baker Mayfield

    QB

    Left shoulder

    Full Participation In Practice

    Blake Hance

    OG

    Elbow

    Full Participation In Practice

    A.J. Green

    CB

    Groin

    Questionable

    Nick Chubb

    RB

    Calf

    Full Participation In Practice

    Jarvis Landry

    WR

    Knee

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Mack Wilson

    LB

    Calf

    Full Participation In Practice

    Tony Fields II

    LB

    Illness

    Full Participation In Practice

    Richard LeCounte

    S

    Not injury related

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Malcolm Smith

    LB

    Abdomen

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Jack Conklin

    OT

    Knee

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Steelers Impact Players

    • Ben Roethlisberger has thrown for 1,515 yards while completing 65.1% of his passes, with seven touchdowns and four interceptions (252.5 yards per game).
    • Najee Harris has racked up a team-high 388 rushing yards (64.7 per game) and scored two touchdowns. He has tacked on 34 catches for 244 yards, also tops on the team, with two receiving touchdowns.
    • T.J. Watt has registered a team-leading seven sacks, while adding seven TFL and 21 tackles.
    • Minkah Fitzpatrick has totaled 47 tackles and one TFL to lead the team in tackles so far.
    • Terrell Edmunds has a team-high one interception and has tacked on 33 tackles, three TFL, and one pass defended six this season.

    Steelers Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Melvin Ingram

    LB

    Groin

    Out

    Zach Banner

    OT

    Knee

    Full Participation In Practice

    Anthony McFarland Jr.

    RB

    Knee

    Full Participation In Practice

    Chase Claypool

    WR

    Hamstring

    Full Participation In Practice

    Ben Roethlisberger

    QB

    Pectoral

    Full Participation In Practice

    Eric Ebron

    TE

    Hamstring

    Out

    Browns Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/10/2021

    Chargers

    L 47-42

    Away

    10/17/2021

    Cardinals

    L 37-14

    Home

    10/21/2021

    Broncos

    W 17-14

    Home

    10/31/2021

    Steelers

    -

    Home

    11/7/2021

    Bengals

    -

    Away

    11/14/2021

    Patriots

    -

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Lions

    -

    Home

    Steelers Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/3/2021

    Green Bay

    L 27-17

    Away

    10/10/2021

    Denver

    W 27-19

    Home

    10/17/2021

    Seattle

    W 23-20

    Home

    10/31/2021

    Cleveland

    -

    Away

    11/8/2021

    Chicago

    -

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Detroit

    -

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Los Angeles

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    31
    2021

    Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
