Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) hangs his head as he walks off the field following a 37-14 loss to the Arizona Cardinals in an NFL football game at FirstEnergy Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Cleveland, Ohio. [Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal] Browns 10 Syndication Akron Beacon Journal

The Cleveland Browns (4-3) meet a fellow AFC North opponent when they host the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-3) on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. Below we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Browns vs. Steelers

Game Day: Sunday, October 31, 2021

Sunday, October 31, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: FirstEnergy Stadium

FirstEnergy Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Cleveland and Pittsburgh Stats

This year, the Browns rack up just 2.7 more points per game (24.7) than the Steelers surrender (22).

The Browns average 393.4 yards per game, 41.1 more yards than the 352.3 the Steelers allow per outing.

This year, the Browns have turned the ball over seven times, two more than the Steelers' takeaways (5).

This year the Steelers put up 4.1 fewer points per game (19.5) than the Browns give up (23.6).

The Steelers collect 27.5 more yards per game (323.8) than the Browns give up (296.3).

The Steelers have turned the ball over one more time (6 total) than the Browns have forced a turnover (5) this season.

Browns Impact Players

Baker Mayfield has 1,474 passing yards (210.6 per game) and a 67.1% completion percentage (116-for-173), pitching six touchdown passes and three interceptions. He also has 75 rushing yards on 20 carries (with one touchdown).

Nick Chubb has 90 attempts for a team-leading 523 rushing yards (74.7 per game) and four touchdowns.

David Njoku has 17 catches (on 21 targets) and leads the team with 284 receiving yards (40.6 per game) while hauling in one touchdown.

This season Myles Garrett leads the team with 9.5 sacks and has added nine TFL and 27 tackles.

This season Anthony Walker has collected 35 tackles and one TFL, leading his team in tackles.

Greedy Williams has picked off one pass to lead the team while adding 22 tackles and five passes defended.

Browns Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Odell Beckham Jr. WR Shoulder Questionable Denzel Ward CB Hamstring Out Donovan Peoples-Jones WR Groin Out Johnny Stanton FB Calf Questionable Malik Jackson DT Ankle Questionable Jadeveon Clowney DE Ankle Questionable Takkarist McKinley DE Groin Questionable Jedrick Wills Jr. OT Ankle Full Participation In Practice J.C. Tretter C Knee Limited Participation In Practice Baker Mayfield QB Left shoulder Full Participation In Practice Blake Hance OG Elbow Full Participation In Practice A.J. Green CB Groin Questionable Nick Chubb RB Calf Full Participation In Practice Jarvis Landry WR Knee Limited Participation In Practice Mack Wilson LB Calf Full Participation In Practice Tony Fields II LB Illness Full Participation In Practice Richard LeCounte S Not injury related Did Not Participate In Practice Malcolm Smith LB Abdomen Limited Participation In Practice Jack Conklin OT Knee Limited Participation In Practice

Steelers Impact Players

Ben Roethlisberger has thrown for 1,515 yards while completing 65.1% of his passes, with seven touchdowns and four interceptions (252.5 yards per game).

Najee Harris has racked up a team-high 388 rushing yards (64.7 per game) and scored two touchdowns. He has tacked on 34 catches for 244 yards, also tops on the team, with two receiving touchdowns.

T.J. Watt has registered a team-leading seven sacks, while adding seven TFL and 21 tackles.

Minkah Fitzpatrick has totaled 47 tackles and one TFL to lead the team in tackles so far.

Terrell Edmunds has a team-high one interception and has tacked on 33 tackles, three TFL, and one pass defended six this season.

Steelers Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Melvin Ingram LB Groin Out Zach Banner OT Knee Full Participation In Practice Anthony McFarland Jr. RB Knee Full Participation In Practice Chase Claypool WR Hamstring Full Participation In Practice Ben Roethlisberger QB Pectoral Full Participation In Practice Eric Ebron TE Hamstring Out

Browns Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/10/2021 Chargers L 47-42 Away 10/17/2021 Cardinals L 37-14 Home 10/21/2021 Broncos W 17-14 Home 10/31/2021 Steelers - Home 11/7/2021 Bengals - Away 11/14/2021 Patriots - Away 11/21/2021 Lions - Home

Steelers Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/3/2021 Green Bay L 27-17 Away 10/10/2021 Denver W 27-19 Home 10/17/2021 Seattle W 23-20 Home 10/31/2021 Cleveland - Away 11/8/2021 Chicago - Home 11/14/2021 Detroit - Home 11/21/2021 Los Angeles - Away

Regional restrictions apply.