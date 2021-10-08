Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Denver Broncos: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

    • October 8, 2021
    Green Bay Packers linebacker Rashan Gary (52) sacks Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during their football game Sunday, October 3, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Apc Packvssteelers 1003211873djpb

    The Denver Broncos (3-1) visit a struggling Pittsburgh Steelers (1-3) squad on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at Heinz Field. The Steelers have lost three straight games. Below we dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Steelers vs. Broncos

    Betting Information for Pittsburgh vs. Denver

    Steelers vs Broncos Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Steelers

    -1

    39.5

    Pittsburgh and Denver Stats

    • The Steelers score 16.8 points per game, 4.5 more than the Broncos give up per matchup (12.3).
    • The Steelers collect 301.8 yards per game, 34.0 more yards than the 267.8 the Broncos allow per matchup.
    • This year, the Steelers have turned the ball over five times, while the Broncos have forced five.
    • This season the Broncos score just 2.5 fewer points per game (20.8) than the Steelers give up (23.3).
    • The Broncos average just 4.0 fewer yards per game (353.8) than the Steelers give up (357.8).
    • The Broncos have three giveaways this season, while the Steelers have three takeaways.

    Steelers Impact Players

    • Ben Roethlisberger has collected 1,033 passing yards (258.3 per game) while completing 109 of 170 throws (64.1%), with four touchdowns and four interceptions.
    • Najee Harris has churned out a team-leading 185 rushing yards (46.3 YPG) and racked up one touchdown. He has added 26 catches for 178 yards (also a team high) with one receiving touchdown.
    • Diontae Johnson has 23 catches (35 targets) and paces his team with 233 receiving yards (58.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.
    • This season T.J. Watt leads the team with 5.0 sacks and has added 3.0 TFL and 11 tackles.
    • Joe Schobert's 29 tackles mean he's the team's leading tackler.
    • Terrell Edmunds has a team-high one interception and has tacked on 23 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and one pass defended four this season.

    Steelers Injuries: Marcus Allen: Out (Foot), Derek Watt: Out (Hamstring)

    Broncos Impact Players

    • This season Teddy Bridgewater has recorded 892 passing yards (223.0 per game) while going 80-for-111 (72.1%) and throwing for five touchdowns with zero interceptions. He has tacked on 46 rushing yards on 12 carries.
    • Melvin Gordon III has 51 carries for a team-high 248 rushing yards (62.0 per game) and two touchdowns. He also has eight catches for 87 receiving yards .
    • Courtland Sutton has reeled in 18 passes for a team best 257 yards. He has been targeted 28 times, and averages 64.3 yards per game.
    • Von Miller has notched a team-leading 4.5 sacks, while adding 7.0 TFL and 13 tackles.
    • Over the course of his current campaign, Kareem Jackson has 21 tackles and one interception, and leads the team in both interceptions and tackles.

    Broncos Injuries: No Injuries Listed

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    10
    2021

    Denver Broncos at Pittsburgh Steelers

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
