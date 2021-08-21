How to Watch Steelers vs. Lions

August 21, 2021
How to Watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Detroit Lions: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Lions and Steelers meet in Pittsburgh for Week 2 preseason action.
The Detroit Lions visit the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday night for a Week 2 preseason matchup. It will be the second game of the summer for the Lions and the third for the Steelers after they were featured in the Hall of Fame Game.

Pittsburgh's backup quarterback battle remains one of the best in the league. Neither Dwayne Haskins (16-of-22, 161 yards, TD last week against Philadelphia) nor Mason Rudolph (8-of-9, 77 yards) have given up any ground through two games.

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX-WUPU

You can stream the Steelers vs. Lions game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Detroit continues to ease in offseason trade acquisition Jared Goff at quarterback. The 2016 first-round pick threw nine passes in the preseason opener, completing seven. He's expected to see more playing time in Week 2 as he familiarizes himself with the Lions' offense.

Like Pittsburgh, Detroit's backup quarterback job is also undecided. Former Packer Tim Boyle was the favorite for the job, but he completed just 8-of-15 passes for 38 yards in the opener. Meanwhile, David Blough closed the gap with a 5-for-6, 76-yard performance.

Whoever is throwing the ball for Detroit, be sure to keep an eye out for rookie wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. St. Brown was a fourth-round pick this past spring in what was a very deep draft at the position. In his first taste of live NFL action, the USC product managed to impress experts despite only recording two catches.

