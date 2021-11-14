Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    How to Watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Detroit Lions: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 8, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) scores a first quarter touchdown against the Chicago Bears at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

    The Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3) host the Detroit Lions (0-8) on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at Heinz Field and will attempt to build on a four-game winning streak. Keep reading below for all the info on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Steelers vs. Lions

    Betting Information for Pittsburgh vs. Detroit

    Pittsburgh and Detroit Stats

    • This year, the Steelers score 10.4 fewer points per game (20.1) than the Lions surrender (30.5).
    • The Steelers collect 54.8 fewer yards per game (324.1), than the Lions allow per contest (378.9).
    • The Steelers have turned the ball over eight times this season, one more turnover than the Lions have forced (7).
    • This year the Lions average 4.3 fewer points per game (16.8) than the Steelers give up (21.1).
    • The Lions collect 33.2 fewer yards per game (321.1) than the Steelers give up (354.3).
    • The Lions have turned the ball over three more times (11 total) than the Steelers have forced a turnover (8) this season.

    Steelers Impact Players

    • Najee Harris has churned out a team-high 541 rushing yards (67.6 per game) and racked up four touchdowns. He has added 40 catches for 289 yards (also a team high) with two receiving touchdowns.
    • Diontae Johnson has 45 receptions for a team-high 530 yards (66.3 per game) and three touchdowns.
    • T.J. Watt has collected a team-leading 11.5 sacks, while adding 11.0 TFL and 34 tackles.
    • This season Minkah Fitzpatrick has racked up 59 tackles and 1.0 TFL, leading his team in tackles.
    • Cameron Heyward has a team-high one interception and has tacked on 42 tackles, 5.0 TFL, 2.5 sacks, and six passes defended eight this season.

    Steelers Injuries: Anthony McFarland Jr.: Questionable (Illness), Isaiah Buggs: Questionable (Ankle), Mike Hilton: Questionable (Shoulder), Kevin Dotson: Questionable (Illness)

    Lions Impact Players

    • This campaign, Jared Goff has racked up 1,995 passing yards (249.4 per game) while connecting on 206 of 308 passes (66.9%), with eight touchdowns and six interceptions.
    • Jamaal Williams has racked up a team-best 312 rushing yards (39.0 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • This year T.J. Hockenson has 48 receptions for a team-high 448 yards (56.0 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • Charles Harris has collected a team-leading 4.0 sacks, while adding 3.0 TFL and 27 tackles.
    • Alex Anzalone has totaled 48 tackles, 1.0 TFL, one sack, and one interception, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
    • Amani Oruwariye has picked off three passes to lead the team while adding 29 tackles and four passes defended.

    Lions Injuries: Jamal Agnew: Questionable (Ribs), Kenny Golladay: Out (Hip), T.J. Hockenson: Questionable (Toe), Nick Williams: Questionable (Shoulder), Jarrad Davis: Questionable (Knee), Halapoulivaati Vaitai: Questionable (Foot), Joe Dahl: Questionable (Back)

    How To Watch

    November
    14
    2021

    Detroit Lions at Pittsburgh Steelers

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
