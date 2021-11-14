How to Watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Detroit Lions: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3) host the Detroit Lions (0-8) on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at Heinz Field and will attempt to build on a four-game winning streak. Keep reading below for all the info on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Steelers vs. Lions
- Game Day: Sunday, November 14, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: Heinz Field
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Pittsburgh vs. Detroit
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Steelers
-6
40.5
Pittsburgh and Detroit Stats
- This year, the Steelers score 10.4 fewer points per game (20.1) than the Lions surrender (30.5).
- The Steelers collect 54.8 fewer yards per game (324.1), than the Lions allow per contest (378.9).
- The Steelers have turned the ball over eight times this season, one more turnover than the Lions have forced (7).
- This year the Lions average 4.3 fewer points per game (16.8) than the Steelers give up (21.1).
- The Lions collect 33.2 fewer yards per game (321.1) than the Steelers give up (354.3).
- The Lions have turned the ball over three more times (11 total) than the Steelers have forced a turnover (8) this season.
Steelers Impact Players
- Najee Harris has churned out a team-high 541 rushing yards (67.6 per game) and racked up four touchdowns. He has added 40 catches for 289 yards (also a team high) with two receiving touchdowns.
- Diontae Johnson has 45 receptions for a team-high 530 yards (66.3 per game) and three touchdowns.
- T.J. Watt has collected a team-leading 11.5 sacks, while adding 11.0 TFL and 34 tackles.
- This season Minkah Fitzpatrick has racked up 59 tackles and 1.0 TFL, leading his team in tackles.
- Cameron Heyward has a team-high one interception and has tacked on 42 tackles, 5.0 TFL, 2.5 sacks, and six passes defended eight this season.
Steelers Injuries: Anthony McFarland Jr.: Questionable (Illness), Isaiah Buggs: Questionable (Ankle), Mike Hilton: Questionable (Shoulder), Kevin Dotson: Questionable (Illness)
Lions Impact Players
- This campaign, Jared Goff has racked up 1,995 passing yards (249.4 per game) while connecting on 206 of 308 passes (66.9%), with eight touchdowns and six interceptions.
- Jamaal Williams has racked up a team-best 312 rushing yards (39.0 per game) and two touchdowns.
- This year T.J. Hockenson has 48 receptions for a team-high 448 yards (56.0 per game) and two touchdowns.
- Charles Harris has collected a team-leading 4.0 sacks, while adding 3.0 TFL and 27 tackles.
- Alex Anzalone has totaled 48 tackles, 1.0 TFL, one sack, and one interception, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
- Amani Oruwariye has picked off three passes to lead the team while adding 29 tackles and four passes defended.
Lions Injuries: Jamal Agnew: Questionable (Ribs), Kenny Golladay: Out (Hip), T.J. Hockenson: Questionable (Toe), Nick Williams: Questionable (Shoulder), Jarrad Davis: Questionable (Knee), Halapoulivaati Vaitai: Questionable (Foot), Joe Dahl: Questionable (Back)
Regional restrictions apply.