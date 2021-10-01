Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Green Bay Packers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/3/2021

The Green Bay Packers (2-1) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-2) square off at Lambeau Field on Sunday, October 3, 2021. Below we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Packers vs. Steelers
- Game Day: Sunday, October 3, 2021
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: Lambeau Field
Green Bay and Pittsburgh Stats
- The Packers average just 0.7 more points per game (22.7) than the Steelers allow (22.0).
- The Packers average 301.7 yards per game, 53.0 fewer yards than the 354.7 the Steelers give up per matchup.
- This year, the Packers have turned the ball over three times, one more than the Steelers' takeaways (2).
- The Steelers rack up 16.7 points per game, 11.0 fewer than the Packers allow (27.7).
- The Steelers rack up just 13.0 fewer yards per game (308.3) than the Packers allow (321.3).
- This year the Steelers have three turnovers, one fewer than the Packers have takeaways (4).
Packers Impact Players
- Aaron Rodgers has thrown for 649 yards (60-for-88), with six touchdowns and two interceptions (216.3 YPG).
- Aaron Jones has rushed for a team-leading 158 yards (52.7 per game) and scored two touchdowns. He also leads his team in receiving yards, hauling in 10 passes for 75 yards and three touchdowns.
- Davante Adams has reeled in 25 passes for a team-high 309 yards plus one touchdown. He averages 103.0 receiving yards per game.
- Preston Smith has 1.0 sack to lead the team, and has also collected 1.0 TFL and nine tackles.
- De'Vondre Campbell's 30 tackles and one interception make him the team leader for tackles and interceptions.
Packers Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Krys Barnes
LB
Concussion
Limited Participation In Practice
A.J. Dillon
RB
Back
Limited Participation In Practice
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
WR
Hamstring
Did Not Participate In Practice
Vernon Scott
S
Hamstring
Limited Participation In Practice
Josh Myers
OL
Finger
Full Participation In Practice
Kevin King
CB
Concussion
Did Not Participate In Practice
Aaron Jones
RB
Ankle
Limited Participation In Practice
Elgton Jenkins
OG
Ankle
Did Not Participate In Practice
Steelers Impact Players
- Ben Roethlisberger has thrown for 801 yards while completing 63.8% of his passes, with three touchdowns and three interceptions (267.0 yards per game).
- Najee Harris has taken 40 attempts for a team-leading 123 rushing yards (41.0 per game). He's also caught 20 passes for a team-high 149 yards with one touchdown through the air.
- This season T.J. Watt leads the team with 3.0 sacks and has added 1.0 TFL and seven tackles.
- Joe Schobert's 21 tackles mean he's the team's top tackler.
- This season Terrell Edmunds leads the team with one interception and has added 16 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and one pass defended.
Steelers Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Ben Roethlisberger
QB
Pectoral
Full Participation In Practice
JuJu Smith-Schuster
WR
Ribs
Limited Participation In Practice
Diontae Johnson
WR
Knee
Full Participation In Practice
Rashaad Coward
OL
Ankle
Did Not Participate In Practice
T.J. Watt
LB
Groin
Full Participation In Practice
Chase Claypool
WR
Hamstring
Limited Participation In Practice
Alex Highsmith
LB
Groin
Limited Participation In Practice
Chukwuma Okorafor
OL
Concussion
Did Not Participate In Practice
Carlos Davis
DT
Knee
Did Not Participate In Practice
Packers Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/12/2021
Saints
L 38-3
Away
9/20/2021
Lions
W 35-17
Home
9/26/2021
49ers
W 30-28
Away
10/3/2021
Steelers
-
Home
10/10/2021
Bengals
-
Away
10/17/2021
Bears
-
Away
10/24/2021
Washington
-
Home
Steelers Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/12/2021
Buffalo
W 23-16
Away
9/19/2021
Las Vegas
L 26-17
Home
9/26/2021
Cincinnati
L 24-10
Home
10/3/2021
Green Bay
-
Away
10/10/2021
Denver
-
Home
10/17/2021
Seattle
-
Home
10/31/2021
Cleveland
-
Away
