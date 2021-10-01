Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Green Bay Packers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/3/2021

Sep 26, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) carries the ball as San Francisco 49ers cornerback Jimmie Ward (1) pursues during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Green Bay Packers (2-1) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-2) square off at Lambeau Field on Sunday, October 3, 2021. Below we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Packers vs. Steelers

Game Day: Sunday, October 3, 2021

Game Time: 4:25 PM ET

TV: CBS

Stadium: Lambeau Field

Green Bay and Pittsburgh Stats

The Packers average just 0.7 more points per game (22.7) than the Steelers allow (22.0).

The Packers average 301.7 yards per game, 53.0 fewer yards than the 354.7 the Steelers give up per matchup.

This year, the Packers have turned the ball over three times, one more than the Steelers' takeaways (2).

The Steelers rack up 16.7 points per game, 11.0 fewer than the Packers allow (27.7).

The Steelers rack up just 13.0 fewer yards per game (308.3) than the Packers allow (321.3).

This year the Steelers have three turnovers, one fewer than the Packers have takeaways (4).

Packers Impact Players

Aaron Rodgers has thrown for 649 yards (60-for-88), with six touchdowns and two interceptions (216.3 YPG).

Aaron Jones has rushed for a team-leading 158 yards (52.7 per game) and scored two touchdowns. He also leads his team in receiving yards, hauling in 10 passes for 75 yards and three touchdowns.

Davante Adams has reeled in 25 passes for a team-high 309 yards plus one touchdown. He averages 103.0 receiving yards per game.

Preston Smith has 1.0 sack to lead the team, and has also collected 1.0 TFL and nine tackles.

De'Vondre Campbell's 30 tackles and one interception make him the team leader for tackles and interceptions.

Packers Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Krys Barnes LB Concussion Limited Participation In Practice A.J. Dillon RB Back Limited Participation In Practice Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR Hamstring Did Not Participate In Practice Vernon Scott S Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Josh Myers OL Finger Full Participation In Practice Kevin King CB Concussion Did Not Participate In Practice Aaron Jones RB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Elgton Jenkins OG Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice

Steelers Impact Players

Ben Roethlisberger has thrown for 801 yards while completing 63.8% of his passes, with three touchdowns and three interceptions (267.0 yards per game).

Najee Harris has taken 40 attempts for a team-leading 123 rushing yards (41.0 per game). He's also caught 20 passes for a team-high 149 yards with one touchdown through the air.

This season T.J. Watt leads the team with 3.0 sacks and has added 1.0 TFL and seven tackles.

Joe Schobert's 21 tackles mean he's the team's top tackler.

This season Terrell Edmunds leads the team with one interception and has added 16 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and one pass defended.

Steelers Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Ben Roethlisberger QB Pectoral Full Participation In Practice JuJu Smith-Schuster WR Ribs Limited Participation In Practice Diontae Johnson WR Knee Full Participation In Practice Rashaad Coward OL Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice T.J. Watt LB Groin Full Participation In Practice Chase Claypool WR Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Alex Highsmith LB Groin Limited Participation In Practice Chukwuma Okorafor OL Concussion Did Not Participate In Practice Carlos Davis DT Knee Did Not Participate In Practice

Packers Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/12/2021 Saints L 38-3 Away 9/20/2021 Lions W 35-17 Home 9/26/2021 49ers W 30-28 Away 10/3/2021 Steelers - Home 10/10/2021 Bengals - Away 10/17/2021 Bears - Away 10/24/2021 Washington - Home

Steelers Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/12/2021 Buffalo W 23-16 Away 9/19/2021 Las Vegas L 26-17 Home 9/26/2021 Cincinnati L 24-10 Home 10/3/2021 Green Bay - Away 10/10/2021 Denver - Home 10/17/2021 Seattle - Home 10/31/2021 Cleveland - Away

