Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Green Bay Packers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/3/2021

October 1, 2021
How to Watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Green Bay Packers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sep 26, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) carries the ball as San Francisco 49ers cornerback Jimmie Ward (1) pursues during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Green Bay Packers (2-1) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-2) square off at Lambeau Field on Sunday, October 3, 2021. Below we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Packers vs. Steelers

Green Bay and Pittsburgh Stats

  • The Packers average just 0.7 more points per game (22.7) than the Steelers allow (22.0).
  • The Packers average 301.7 yards per game, 53.0 fewer yards than the 354.7 the Steelers give up per matchup.
  • This year, the Packers have turned the ball over three times, one more than the Steelers' takeaways (2).
  • The Steelers rack up 16.7 points per game, 11.0 fewer than the Packers allow (27.7).
  • The Steelers rack up just 13.0 fewer yards per game (308.3) than the Packers allow (321.3).
  • This year the Steelers have three turnovers, one fewer than the Packers have takeaways (4).

Packers Impact Players

  • Aaron Rodgers has thrown for 649 yards (60-for-88), with six touchdowns and two interceptions (216.3 YPG).
  • Aaron Jones has rushed for a team-leading 158 yards (52.7 per game) and scored two touchdowns. He also leads his team in receiving yards, hauling in 10 passes for 75 yards and three touchdowns.
  • Davante Adams has reeled in 25 passes for a team-high 309 yards plus one touchdown. He averages 103.0 receiving yards per game.
  • Preston Smith has 1.0 sack to lead the team, and has also collected 1.0 TFL and nine tackles.
  • De'Vondre Campbell's 30 tackles and one interception make him the team leader for tackles and interceptions.

Packers Injury Report

PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

Krys Barnes

LB

Concussion

Limited Participation In Practice

A.J. Dillon

RB

Back

Limited Participation In Practice

Marquez Valdes-Scantling

WR

Hamstring

Did Not Participate In Practice

Vernon Scott

S

Hamstring

Limited Participation In Practice

Josh Myers

OL

Finger

Full Participation In Practice

Kevin King

CB

Concussion

Did Not Participate In Practice

Aaron Jones

RB

Ankle

Limited Participation In Practice

Elgton Jenkins

OG

Ankle

Did Not Participate In Practice

Steelers Impact Players

  • Ben Roethlisberger has thrown for 801 yards while completing 63.8% of his passes, with three touchdowns and three interceptions (267.0 yards per game).
  • Najee Harris has taken 40 attempts for a team-leading 123 rushing yards (41.0 per game). He's also caught 20 passes for a team-high 149 yards with one touchdown through the air.
  • This season T.J. Watt leads the team with 3.0 sacks and has added 1.0 TFL and seven tackles.
  • Joe Schobert's 21 tackles mean he's the team's top tackler.
  • This season Terrell Edmunds leads the team with one interception and has added 16 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and one pass defended.

Steelers Injury Report

PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

Ben Roethlisberger

QB

Pectoral

Full Participation In Practice

JuJu Smith-Schuster

WR

Ribs

Limited Participation In Practice

Diontae Johnson

WR

Knee

Full Participation In Practice

Rashaad Coward

OL

Ankle

Did Not Participate In Practice

T.J. Watt

LB

Groin

Full Participation In Practice

Chase Claypool

WR

Hamstring

Limited Participation In Practice

Alex Highsmith

LB

Groin

Limited Participation In Practice

Chukwuma Okorafor

OL

Concussion

Did Not Participate In Practice

Carlos Davis

DT

Knee

Did Not Participate In Practice

Packers Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/12/2021

Saints

L 38-3

Away

9/20/2021

Lions

W 35-17

Home

9/26/2021

49ers

W 30-28

Away

10/3/2021

Steelers

-

Home

10/10/2021

Bengals

-

Away

10/17/2021

Bears

-

Away

10/24/2021

Washington

-

Home

Steelers Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/12/2021

Buffalo

W 23-16

Away

9/19/2021

Las Vegas

L 26-17

Home

9/26/2021

Cincinnati

L 24-10

Home

10/3/2021

Green Bay

-

Away

10/10/2021

Denver

-

Home

10/17/2021

Seattle

-

Home

10/31/2021

Cleveland

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

October
3
2021

Pittsburgh Steelers at Green Bay Packers

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
4:25
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

