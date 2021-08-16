How to Watch the Pittsburgh Steelers Online

Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers are looking to make one more run at a Super Bowl before he retires. Can they be a serious threat in the AFC?

Over the last couple of years, the Pittsburgh Steelers have struggled to contend in the AFC. Two years ago, they finished with an 8-8 record and didn't make the playoffs. Last season, they had a great regular season, finishing with a 12-4 record, but they lost in the Wild Card round of the playoffs to the division-rival Cleveland Browns.

Ben Roethlisberger made the decision to return for at least one more season in 2021. He had a successful 2020 season, completing 65.6 percent of his pass attempts for 3,803 yards, 33 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. Those numbers show that Big Ben can still be a quarterback for a contending team.

Around him, the Steelers were able to re-sign wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster in free agency. Najee Harris was added in the 2021 NFL Draft to step in as the team's starting running back, replacing James Conner who left in free agency.

Pittsburgh still has Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool, and James Washington at wide receiver. They also have Eric Ebron currently listed as their starting tight end.

Defensively, the Steelers are headlined by TJ Watt, who racked up 53 total tackles, 15 sacks, two forced fumbles, an interception and seven defended passes. He is joined by key playmakers in Devin Bush, newly acquired Joe Schoebert, Joe Haden, and Minkah Fitzpatrick. Pittsburgh has a scary defense, to say the least.

Heading into the 2021 season, the Steelers are all-in on competing for a Super Bowl. Mike Tomlin has a roster capable of competing, but they need to put it all together and keep it all together. If they can do that, Pittsburgh will be a very tough team to beat all season long.

Can the Steelers be a serious contender in the AFC? Absolutely, there's no question about that. Only time will tell whether or not they can play up to their full potential and turn that possibility into a reality.

