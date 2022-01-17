Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/16/2022

How to Watch the NFL Playoffs: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Kansas City Chiefs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Kansas City Chiefs (12-5) host the Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7-1) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, January 16, 2022. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Chiefs vs. Steelers
- Game Day: Sunday, January 16, 2022
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- TV: NBC
- Stadium: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Kansas City and Pittsburgh Stats
- The Chiefs rack up 28.2 points per game, 4.8 more than the Steelers give up per matchup (23.4).
- The Chiefs rack up 35.7 more yards per game (396.8) than the Steelers allow per matchup (361.1).
- The Chiefs have turned the ball over 25 times this season, three more turnovers than the Steelers have forced (22).
- The Steelers score 20.2 points per game, comparable to the 21.4 the Chiefs give up.
- The Steelers average 315.4 yards per game, 53.5 fewer yards than the 368.9 the Chiefs allow.
- The Steelers have turned the ball over 20 times, nine fewer times than the Chiefs have forced turnovers (29).
Chiefs Impact Players
- Patrick Mahomes II has passed for 4,839 yards (436-for-658), with 37 touchdowns and 13 interceptions (284.6 YPG). He's also run 66 times for 381 yards and two touchdowns.
- Darrel Williams has picked up a team-high 558 rushing yards (32.8 per game) and six scores. He has added 47 receptions for 452 yards and two TDs.
- Tyreek Hill has hauled in 111 passes for a team best 1,239 yards plus nine touchdowns. He averages 72.9 receiving yards per game.
- Chris Jones has registered a team-leading nine sacks, while adding eight TFL and 27 tackles.
- Nick Bolton's 112 tackles and 11 TFL make him the team's top tackler.
- This season Tyrann Mathieu leads the team with three interceptions and has added 76 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and six passes defended.
Chiefs Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Andrew Wylie
OG
Glute
Full Participation In Practice
Tyrann Mathieu
S
Knee
Full Participation In Practice
Travis Kelce
TE
Hip
Full Participation In Practice
Tyreek Hill
WR
Heel
Full Participation In Practice
Willie Gay Jr.
LB
Wrist
Full Participation In Practice
Clyde Edwards-Helaire
RB
Shoulder
Out
Darrel Williams
RB
Toe
Questionable
Steelers Impact Players
- Ben Roethlisberger has thrown for 3,740 yards while completing 64.5% of his passes, with 22 touchdowns and 10 interceptions (220 yards per game).
- Najee Harris has 307 carries for a team-high 1,200 rushing yards (70.6 per game) and seven touchdowns. He also has 74 catches for 467 receiving yards and three touchdowns.
- This season Diontae Johnson has 107 catches and leads the team with 1,161 yards (68.3 per game) while scoring eight touchdowns.
- T.J. Watt has collected a team-leading 22.5 sacks, while adding 21 TFL and 64 tackles.
- Over the course of the current campaign, Minkah Fitzpatrick has totaled 124 tackles, one TFL, and two interceptions and leads the team in tackles.
- Ahkello Witherspoon has intercepted three passes to lead the team while adding 15 tackles, one TFL, and nine passes defended.
Steelers Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Trai Turner
OG
Knee
Did Not Participate In Practice
Dan Moore Jr.
OT
Ankle
Full Participation In Practice
Arthur Maulet
CB
Concussion
Limited Participation In Practice
Chiefs Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/26/2021
Steelers
W 36-10
Home
1/2/2022
Bengals
L 34-31
Away
1/8/2022
Broncos
W 28-24
Away
1/16/2022
Steelers
-
Home
Steelers Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/26/2021
Kansas City
L 36-10
Away
1/3/2022
Cleveland
W 26-14
Home
1/9/2022
Baltimore
W 16-13
Away
1/16/2022
Kansas City
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.