Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/16/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch the NFL Playoffs: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Kansas City Chiefs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 26, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) tackles Kansas City Chiefs running back Darrel Williams (31) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 26, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) tackles Kansas City Chiefs running back Darrel Williams (31) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs (12-5) host the Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7-1) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, January 16, 2022. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Steelers

  • Game Day: Sunday, January 16, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
  • TV: NBC
  • Stadium: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Kansas City and Pittsburgh Stats

  • The Chiefs rack up 28.2 points per game, 4.8 more than the Steelers give up per matchup (23.4).
  • The Chiefs rack up 35.7 more yards per game (396.8) than the Steelers allow per matchup (361.1).
  • The Chiefs have turned the ball over 25 times this season, three more turnovers than the Steelers have forced (22).
  • The Steelers score 20.2 points per game, comparable to the 21.4 the Chiefs give up.
  • The Steelers average 315.4 yards per game, 53.5 fewer yards than the 368.9 the Chiefs allow.
  • The Steelers have turned the ball over 20 times, nine fewer times than the Chiefs have forced turnovers (29).

Chiefs Impact Players

  • Patrick Mahomes II has passed for 4,839 yards (436-for-658), with 37 touchdowns and 13 interceptions (284.6 YPG). He's also run 66 times for 381 yards and two touchdowns.
  • Darrel Williams has picked up a team-high 558 rushing yards (32.8 per game) and six scores. He has added 47 receptions for 452 yards and two TDs.
  • Tyreek Hill has hauled in 111 passes for a team best 1,239 yards plus nine touchdowns. He averages 72.9 receiving yards per game.
  • Chris Jones has registered a team-leading nine sacks, while adding eight TFL and 27 tackles.
  • Nick Bolton's 112 tackles and 11 TFL make him the team's top tackler.
  • This season Tyrann Mathieu leads the team with three interceptions and has added 76 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and six passes defended.

Chiefs Injury Report

PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

Andrew Wylie

OG

Glute

Full Participation In Practice

Tyrann Mathieu

S

Knee

Full Participation In Practice

Travis Kelce

TE

Hip

Full Participation In Practice

Tyreek Hill

WR

Heel

Full Participation In Practice

Willie Gay Jr.

LB

Wrist

Full Participation In Practice

Clyde Edwards-Helaire

RB

Shoulder

Out

Darrel Williams

RB

Toe

Questionable

Steelers Impact Players

  • Ben Roethlisberger has thrown for 3,740 yards while completing 64.5% of his passes, with 22 touchdowns and 10 interceptions (220 yards per game).
  • Najee Harris has 307 carries for a team-high 1,200 rushing yards (70.6 per game) and seven touchdowns. He also has 74 catches for 467 receiving yards and three touchdowns.
  • This season Diontae Johnson has 107 catches and leads the team with 1,161 yards (68.3 per game) while scoring eight touchdowns.
  • T.J. Watt has collected a team-leading 22.5 sacks, while adding 21 TFL and 64 tackles.
  • Over the course of the current campaign, Minkah Fitzpatrick has totaled 124 tackles, one TFL, and two interceptions and leads the team in tackles.
  • Ahkello Witherspoon has intercepted three passes to lead the team while adding 15 tackles, one TFL, and nine passes defended.

Steelers Injury Report

PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

Trai Turner

OG

Knee

Did Not Participate In Practice

Dan Moore Jr.

OT

Ankle

Full Participation In Practice

Arthur Maulet

CB

Concussion

Limited Participation In Practice

Chiefs Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/26/2021

Steelers

W 36-10

Home

1/2/2022

Bengals

L 34-31

Away

1/8/2022

Broncos

W 28-24

Away

1/16/2022

Steelers

-

Home

Steelers Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/26/2021

Kansas City

L 36-10

Away

1/3/2022

Cleveland

W 26-14

Home

1/9/2022

Baltimore

W 16-13

Away

1/16/2022

Kansas City

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

January
16
2022

Pittsburgh Steelers at Kansas City Chiefs

TV CHANNEL: NBC
Time
8:15
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Dec 26, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) tackles Kansas City Chiefs running back Darrel Williams (31) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/16/2022

45 minutes ago
Dec 26, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) in the huddle during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: NFL Playoffs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/16/2022

45 minutes ago
Jan 13, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) and Minnesota Timberwolves center/forward Karl-Anthony Towns (32) battle for a rebound during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/16/2022

1 hour ago
Jan 15, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) shoots the ball over Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5), center Nikola Jokic (15) and forward Aaron Gordon (50) in the second half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Utah Jazz vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/16/2022

1 hour ago
Jan 3, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) has the ball knocked loose by New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) during the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Denver Nuggets vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/16/2022

1 hour ago
Jan 13, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (1) passes the ball as Memphis Grizzles forward Brandon Clarke (15) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Golden State Warriors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/16/2022

1 hour ago
Basketball Fans 4
High School Basketball

How to Watch LA Lumiere (Ind.) vs. AZ Compass (Ariz.)

1 hour ago
Xavier Musketeers forward Zach Freemantle (32) shoots around Bradley Braves forward Rienk Mast (51) in the first half of the NCAA men's basketball game between Xavier Musketeers and Bradley Braves on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, in Cincinnati. Bradley Braves At Xavier Musketeers
College Basketball

Illinois State vs. Bradley: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/16/2022

1 hour ago
Xavier Musketeers forward Zach Freemantle (32) shoots around Bradley Braves forward Rienk Mast (51) in the first half of the NCAA men's basketball game between Xavier Musketeers and Bradley Braves on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, in Cincinnati. Bradley Braves At Xavier Musketeers
College Basketball

Bradley vs. Illinois State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/16/2022

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy