Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/16/2022

How to Watch the NFL Playoffs: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Kansas City Chiefs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 26, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) tackles Kansas City Chiefs running back Darrel Williams (31) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs (12-5) host the Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7-1) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, January 16, 2022. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Steelers

Game Day: Sunday, January 16, 2022

Sunday, January 16, 2022 Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: NBC

NBC Stadium: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

Kansas City and Pittsburgh Stats

The Chiefs rack up 28.2 points per game, 4.8 more than the Steelers give up per matchup (23.4).

The Chiefs rack up 35.7 more yards per game (396.8) than the Steelers allow per matchup (361.1).

The Chiefs have turned the ball over 25 times this season, three more turnovers than the Steelers have forced (22).

The Steelers score 20.2 points per game, comparable to the 21.4 the Chiefs give up.

The Steelers average 315.4 yards per game, 53.5 fewer yards than the 368.9 the Chiefs allow.

The Steelers have turned the ball over 20 times, nine fewer times than the Chiefs have forced turnovers (29).

Chiefs Impact Players

Patrick Mahomes II has passed for 4,839 yards (436-for-658), with 37 touchdowns and 13 interceptions (284.6 YPG). He's also run 66 times for 381 yards and two touchdowns.

Darrel Williams has picked up a team-high 558 rushing yards (32.8 per game) and six scores. He has added 47 receptions for 452 yards and two TDs.

Tyreek Hill has hauled in 111 passes for a team best 1,239 yards plus nine touchdowns. He averages 72.9 receiving yards per game.

Chris Jones has registered a team-leading nine sacks, while adding eight TFL and 27 tackles.

Nick Bolton's 112 tackles and 11 TFL make him the team's top tackler.

This season Tyrann Mathieu leads the team with three interceptions and has added 76 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and six passes defended.

Chiefs Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Andrew Wylie OG Glute Full Participation In Practice Tyrann Mathieu S Knee Full Participation In Practice Travis Kelce TE Hip Full Participation In Practice Tyreek Hill WR Heel Full Participation In Practice Willie Gay Jr. LB Wrist Full Participation In Practice Clyde Edwards-Helaire RB Shoulder Out Darrel Williams RB Toe Questionable

Steelers Impact Players

Ben Roethlisberger has thrown for 3,740 yards while completing 64.5% of his passes, with 22 touchdowns and 10 interceptions (220 yards per game).

Najee Harris has 307 carries for a team-high 1,200 rushing yards (70.6 per game) and seven touchdowns. He also has 74 catches for 467 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

This season Diontae Johnson has 107 catches and leads the team with 1,161 yards (68.3 per game) while scoring eight touchdowns.

T.J. Watt has collected a team-leading 22.5 sacks, while adding 21 TFL and 64 tackles.

Over the course of the current campaign, Minkah Fitzpatrick has totaled 124 tackles, one TFL, and two interceptions and leads the team in tackles.

Ahkello Witherspoon has intercepted three passes to lead the team while adding 15 tackles, one TFL, and nine passes defended.

Steelers Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Trai Turner OG Knee Did Not Participate In Practice Dan Moore Jr. OT Ankle Full Participation In Practice Arthur Maulet CB Concussion Limited Participation In Practice

Chiefs Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/26/2021 Steelers W 36-10 Home 1/2/2022 Bengals L 34-31 Away 1/8/2022 Broncos W 28-24 Away 1/16/2022 Steelers - Home

Steelers Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/26/2021 Kansas City L 36-10 Away 1/3/2022 Cleveland W 26-14 Home 1/9/2022 Baltimore W 16-13 Away 1/16/2022 Kansas City - Away

