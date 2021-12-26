Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/26/2021

Skip to main content
    December 26, 2021
    How to Watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 16, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) catches a pass against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

    The Kansas City Chiefs (10-4) enter a matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6-1) on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on a seven-game winning streak. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Chiefs vs. Steelers

    • Game Day: Sunday, December 26, 2021
    • Game Time: 4:25 PM ET
    • TV: CBS
    • Stadium: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Kansas City and Pittsburgh Stats

    • The Chiefs average 27.5 points per game, 3.6 more than the Steelers give up per outing (23.9).
    • The Chiefs rack up 29.7 more yards per game (397.2) than the Steelers allow per outing (367.5).
    • The Chiefs have turned the ball over eight more times (25 total) than the Steelers have forced a turnover (17) this season.
    • The Steelers average 20.8 points per game, comparable to the 21.1 the Chiefs surrender.
    • The Steelers average 48.9 fewer yards per game (317.5) than the Chiefs allow (366.4).
    • The Steelers have turned the ball over 15 times, 10 fewer times than the Chiefs have forced turnovers (25).

    Chiefs Impact Players

    • Patrick Mahomes II has thrown for 4,052 yards (360-for-549), with 30 touchdowns and 13 interceptions (289.4 YPG). He's also run 55 times for 302 yards and two touchdowns.
    • Clyde Edwards-Helaire has rushed for a team-best 490 yards (35 per game) and three touchdowns.
    • Tyreek Hill has 102 catches (on 144 targets) and leads the team with 1,178 receiving yards (84.1 per game) while hauling in nine touchdowns.
    • Chris Jones has notched a team-leading seven sacks, while adding six TFL and 20 tackles.
    • Nick Bolton's 102 tackles and 11 TFL make him the team's leading tackler.
    • This season Tyrann Mathieu leads the team with three interceptions and has added 65 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and six passes defended.

    Chiefs Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Lucas Niang

    OL

    Other

    Out

    Nick Bolton

    LB

    Other

    Out

    Travis Kelce

    TE

    Other

    Out

    Ben Niemann

    LB

    Ankle

    Full Participation In Practice

    Anthony Hitchens

    LB

    Hand

    Full Participation In Practice

    Andrew Wylie

    OG

    Knee

    Full Participation In Practice

    Steelers Impact Players

    • This season Ben Roethlisberger has collected 3,214 passing yards (229.6 per game) while going 313-for-480 (65.2%) and throwing for 19 touchdowns with seven interceptions.
    • Najee Harris has run for a team-high 891 yards on 249 attempts (63.6 yards per game) and six touchdowns. He also has 405 receiving yards on 62 catches and three touchdowns.
    • Diontae Johnson has been targeted 135 times and has 86 catches, leading his team with 1,028 yards (73.4 per game) while scoring six touchdowns.
    • This season T.J. Watt leads the team with 17.5 sacks and has added 17 TFL and 53 tackles.
    • Over his current campaign, Minkah Fitzpatrick has 102 tackles, one TFL, and two interceptions, and leads the team in both interceptions and tackles.

    Steelers Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Pressley Harvin III

    P

    Personal

    Out

    Kevin Rader

    TE

    Hip

    Full Participation In Practice

    Buddy Johnson

    LB

    Foot

    Out

    Dan Moore Jr.

    OT

    Illness

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Ben Roethlisberger

    QB

    Pectoral

    Full Participation In Practice

    Chris Wormley

    DT

    Groin

    Out

    Pat Freiermuth

    TE

    Concussion

    Out

    Joe Haden

    CB

    Coaches decision

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Chiefs Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/5/2021

    Broncos

    W 22-9

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Raiders

    W 48-9

    Home

    12/16/2021

    Chargers

    W 34-28

    Away

    12/26/2021

    Steelers

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Bengals

    -

    Away

    Steelers Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/5/2021

    Baltimore

    W 20-19

    Home

    12/9/2021

    Minnesota

    L 36-28

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Tennessee

    W 19-13

    Home

    12/26/2021

    Kansas City

    -

    Away

    1/3/2022

    Cleveland

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    26
    2021

    Pittsburgh Steelers at Kansas City Chiefs

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Time
    4:25
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
