Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/26/2021

Dec 16, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) catches a pass against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs (10-4) enter a matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6-1) on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on a seven-game winning streak. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Steelers

Game Day: Sunday, December 26, 2021

Sunday, December 26, 2021 Game Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Kansas City and Pittsburgh Stats

The Chiefs average 27.5 points per game, 3.6 more than the Steelers give up per outing (23.9).

The Chiefs rack up 29.7 more yards per game (397.2) than the Steelers allow per outing (367.5).

The Chiefs have turned the ball over eight more times (25 total) than the Steelers have forced a turnover (17) this season.

The Steelers average 20.8 points per game, comparable to the 21.1 the Chiefs surrender.

The Steelers average 48.9 fewer yards per game (317.5) than the Chiefs allow (366.4).

The Steelers have turned the ball over 15 times, 10 fewer times than the Chiefs have forced turnovers (25).

Chiefs Impact Players

Patrick Mahomes II has thrown for 4,052 yards (360-for-549), with 30 touchdowns and 13 interceptions (289.4 YPG). He's also run 55 times for 302 yards and two touchdowns.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire has rushed for a team-best 490 yards (35 per game) and three touchdowns.

Tyreek Hill has 102 catches (on 144 targets) and leads the team with 1,178 receiving yards (84.1 per game) while hauling in nine touchdowns.

Chris Jones has notched a team-leading seven sacks, while adding six TFL and 20 tackles.

Nick Bolton's 102 tackles and 11 TFL make him the team's leading tackler.

This season Tyrann Mathieu leads the team with three interceptions and has added 65 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and six passes defended.

Chiefs Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Lucas Niang OL Other Out Nick Bolton LB Other Out Travis Kelce TE Other Out Ben Niemann LB Ankle Full Participation In Practice Anthony Hitchens LB Hand Full Participation In Practice Andrew Wylie OG Knee Full Participation In Practice

Steelers Impact Players

This season Ben Roethlisberger has collected 3,214 passing yards (229.6 per game) while going 313-for-480 (65.2%) and throwing for 19 touchdowns with seven interceptions.

Najee Harris has run for a team-high 891 yards on 249 attempts (63.6 yards per game) and six touchdowns. He also has 405 receiving yards on 62 catches and three touchdowns.

Diontae Johnson has been targeted 135 times and has 86 catches, leading his team with 1,028 yards (73.4 per game) while scoring six touchdowns.

This season T.J. Watt leads the team with 17.5 sacks and has added 17 TFL and 53 tackles.

Over his current campaign, Minkah Fitzpatrick has 102 tackles, one TFL, and two interceptions, and leads the team in both interceptions and tackles.

Steelers Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Pressley Harvin III P Personal Out Kevin Rader TE Hip Full Participation In Practice Buddy Johnson LB Foot Out Dan Moore Jr. OT Illness Limited Participation In Practice Ben Roethlisberger QB Pectoral Full Participation In Practice Chris Wormley DT Groin Out Pat Freiermuth TE Concussion Out Joe Haden CB Coaches decision Did Not Participate In Practice

Chiefs Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/5/2021 Broncos W 22-9 Home 12/12/2021 Raiders W 48-9 Home 12/16/2021 Chargers W 34-28 Away 12/26/2021 Steelers - Home 1/2/2022 Bengals - Away

Steelers Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/5/2021 Baltimore W 20-19 Home 12/9/2021 Minnesota L 36-28 Away 12/19/2021 Tennessee W 19-13 Home 12/26/2021 Kansas City - Away 1/3/2022 Cleveland - Home

Regional restrictions apply.