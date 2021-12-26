Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/26/2021

How to Watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Kansas City Chiefs (10-4) enter a matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6-1) on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on a seven-game winning streak. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Chiefs vs. Steelers
- Game Day: Sunday, December 26, 2021
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
Kansas City and Pittsburgh Stats
- The Chiefs average 27.5 points per game, 3.6 more than the Steelers give up per outing (23.9).
- The Chiefs rack up 29.7 more yards per game (397.2) than the Steelers allow per outing (367.5).
- The Chiefs have turned the ball over eight more times (25 total) than the Steelers have forced a turnover (17) this season.
- The Steelers average 20.8 points per game, comparable to the 21.1 the Chiefs surrender.
- The Steelers average 48.9 fewer yards per game (317.5) than the Chiefs allow (366.4).
- The Steelers have turned the ball over 15 times, 10 fewer times than the Chiefs have forced turnovers (25).
Chiefs Impact Players
- Patrick Mahomes II has thrown for 4,052 yards (360-for-549), with 30 touchdowns and 13 interceptions (289.4 YPG). He's also run 55 times for 302 yards and two touchdowns.
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire has rushed for a team-best 490 yards (35 per game) and three touchdowns.
- Tyreek Hill has 102 catches (on 144 targets) and leads the team with 1,178 receiving yards (84.1 per game) while hauling in nine touchdowns.
- Chris Jones has notched a team-leading seven sacks, while adding six TFL and 20 tackles.
- Nick Bolton's 102 tackles and 11 TFL make him the team's leading tackler.
- This season Tyrann Mathieu leads the team with three interceptions and has added 65 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and six passes defended.
Chiefs Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Lucas Niang
OL
Other
Out
Nick Bolton
LB
Other
Out
Travis Kelce
TE
Other
Out
Ben Niemann
LB
Ankle
Full Participation In Practice
Anthony Hitchens
LB
Hand
Full Participation In Practice
Andrew Wylie
OG
Knee
Full Participation In Practice
Steelers Impact Players
- This season Ben Roethlisberger has collected 3,214 passing yards (229.6 per game) while going 313-for-480 (65.2%) and throwing for 19 touchdowns with seven interceptions.
- Najee Harris has run for a team-high 891 yards on 249 attempts (63.6 yards per game) and six touchdowns. He also has 405 receiving yards on 62 catches and three touchdowns.
- Diontae Johnson has been targeted 135 times and has 86 catches, leading his team with 1,028 yards (73.4 per game) while scoring six touchdowns.
- This season T.J. Watt leads the team with 17.5 sacks and has added 17 TFL and 53 tackles.
- Over his current campaign, Minkah Fitzpatrick has 102 tackles, one TFL, and two interceptions, and leads the team in both interceptions and tackles.
Steelers Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Pressley Harvin III
P
Personal
Out
Kevin Rader
TE
Hip
Full Participation In Practice
Buddy Johnson
LB
Foot
Out
Dan Moore Jr.
OT
Illness
Limited Participation In Practice
Ben Roethlisberger
QB
Pectoral
Full Participation In Practice
Chris Wormley
DT
Groin
Out
Pat Freiermuth
TE
Concussion
Out
Joe Haden
CB
Coaches decision
Did Not Participate In Practice
Chiefs Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/5/2021
Broncos
W 22-9
Home
12/12/2021
Raiders
W 48-9
Home
12/16/2021
Chargers
W 34-28
Away
12/26/2021
Steelers
-
Home
1/2/2022
Bengals
-
Away
Steelers Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/5/2021
Baltimore
W 20-19
Home
12/9/2021
Minnesota
L 36-28
Away
12/19/2021
Tennessee
W 19-13
Home
12/26/2021
Kansas City
-
Away
1/3/2022
Cleveland
-
Home
