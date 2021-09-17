Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/19/2021

Publish date: How to Watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Pittsburgh Steelers (1-0) host the Las Vegas Raiders (1-0) at Heinz Field on Sunday, September 19, 2021. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Steelers vs. Raiders

Game Day: Sunday, September 19, 2021

Sunday, September 19, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: Heinz Field

Betting Information for Pittsburgh vs. Las Vegas

Favorite Spread Total Steelers -6 47

Pittsburgh and Las Vegas Stats

The Steelers averaged 3.9 fewer points per game (26.0) than the Raiders gave up (29.9) last year.

The Steelers collected 54.5 fewer yards per game (334.6) than the Raiders allowed per outing (389.1) last season.

The Steelers turned the ball over three more times (18 total) than the Raiders forced a turnover (15) last year.

The Raiders put up 7.6 more points per game (27.1) than the Steelers surrendered (19.5) last season.

The Raiders collected 383.3 yards per game last season, 77.5 more yards than the 305.8 the Steelers allowed per outing.

The Raiders turned the ball over 26 times last year, one fewer times than the Steelers forced turnovers (27).

Steelers Impact Players

Ben Roethlisberger threw for 3,803 yards last season (237.7 per game) while completing 65.6% of his passes (399-for-608), with 33 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

A year ago Benny Snell Jr. picked up 368 rushing yards (23.0 per game) and scored four touchdowns.

Diontae Johnson reeled in 88 passes for 923 yards last season while scoring seven touchdowns. He was targeted 144 times, and averaged 57.7 receiving yards.

T.J. Watt had a strong body of work a year ago, collecting 15.0 sacks, 23.0 TFL, 53 tackles, and one interception.

Joe Schobert's 2020 campaign saw him total 141 tackles, 6.0 TFL, 2.5 sacks, and three interceptions.

Last season, Minkah Fitzpatrick grabbed four interceptions and added 79 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and 11 passes defended.

Raiders Impact Players

Last season Derek Carr racked up 4,103 passing yards (256.4 per game) while going 348-for-517 (67.3%) and throwing for 27 touchdowns with nine interceptions.

A season ago, Josh Jacobs picked up 1,065 rushing yards (66.6 yards per game) and scored 12 touchdowns.

Last season Darren Waller was targeted 145 times and had 107 catches for 1,196 yards (74.8 ypg) with nine touchdowns.

Last season Yannick Ngakoue totaled 8.0 sacks, 7.0 TFL and 23 tackles.

Over his 2020 campaign, K.J. Wright totaled 86 tackles, 11.0 TFL, two sacks, and one interception.

Last season Trayvon Mullen grabbed two interceptions and added 61 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and 14 passes defended.

