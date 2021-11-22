Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 22, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 14, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) gets away from Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Armon Watts (96) as he looks for an open receiver in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 14, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) gets away from Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Armon Watts (96) as he looks for an open receiver in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

    The Los Angeles Chargers (5-4) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3-1) play at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, November 21, 2021. Keep reading below for all the details on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Chargers vs. Steelers

    Los Angeles and Pittsburgh Stats

    • The Chargers put up 3.7 more points per game (24.3) than the Steelers allow (20.6).
    • The Chargers rack up 370.2 yards per game, 21.3 more yards than the 348.9 the Steelers give up per outing.
    • This year, the Chargers have turned the ball over nine times, one more than the Steelers' takeaways (8).
    • The Steelers average 5.6 fewer points per game (19.7) than the Chargers give up (25.3).
    • The Steelers collect 331.1 yards per game, 30 fewer yards than the 361.1 the Chargers give up.
    • The Steelers have 11 giveaways this season, while the Chargers have 11 takeaways.

    Chargers Impact Players

    • Justin Herbert has thrown for 2,545 yards (231-for-353), with 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions (282.8 YPG). He's also carried the football 30 times for a team-high 117 yards and two scores, averaging 13 YPG.
    • Austin Ekeler has churned out a team-high 523 rushing yards (58.1 YPG) and racked up five touchdowns. He has tacked on 39 catches for 340 yards (also a team high) with four receiving touchdowns.
    • Keenan Allen has hauled in 65 receptions for 698 yards, best on his team, and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 93 times, and averages 77.6 receiving yards per game.
    • This season Joey Bosa leads the team with 5.5 sacks and has added three TFL and 28 tackles.
    • Derwin James' 80 tackles, three TFL, 1.5 sacks, and one interception mean he's the team's top tackler.
    • This season Asante Samuel Jr. leads the team with two interceptions and has added 24 tackles, one TFL, and six passes defended.

    Chargers Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Mark Webb

    S

    Knee

    Doubtful

    Trey Marshall

    DB

    Ankle

    Questionable

    Linval Joseph

    DT

    Shoulder

    Doubtful

    Justin Jackson

    RB

    Quad

    Questionable

    Alohi Gilman

    S

    Quad

    Doubtful

    Justin Herbert

    QB

    Oblique

    Full Participation In Practice

    Chris Rumph II

    OLB

    Wrist

    Full Participation In Practice

    Justin Jones

    DT

    Knee

    Full Participation In Practice

    Michael Davis

    CB

    Hamstring

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Keenan Allen

    WR

    Knee

    Full Participation In Practice

    Nasir Adderley

    S

    Ankle

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Steelers Impact Players

    • Ben Roethlisberger has 1,986 passing yards (220.7 per game) with a 65.6% completion percentage (196-for-299), throwing for 10 touchdowns with four interceptions.
    • Najee Harris has taken 176 attempts for a team-leading 646 rushing yards (71.8 per game) while scoring four touchdowns. He's also caught 44 passes for a team-high 317 yards with two touchdowns through the air.
    • Diontae Johnson has been targeted 82 times and has 52 catches, leading his team with 613 yards (68.1 per game) while scoring three touchdowns.
    • T.J. Watt has 12.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected 13 TFL and 39 tackles.
    • Joe Schobert has collected 63 tackles and one TFL, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
    • Cameron Heyward has picked off one pass to lead the team while adding 47 tackles, seven TFL, 4.5 sacks, and six passes defended.

    Steelers Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Joe Haden

    CB

    Foot

    Out

    Isaiahh Loudermilk

    DE

    Groin

    Out

    T.J. Watt

    LB

    Hip

    Out

    Kevin Dotson

    OL

    Ankle

    Out

    Cameron Heyward

    DT

    Coaches decision

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Trai Turner

    OG

    Ankle

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Chase Claypool

    WR

    Toe

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Chargers Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/31/2021

    Patriots

    L 27-24

    Home

    11/7/2021

    Eagles

    W 27-24

    Away

    11/14/2021

    Vikings

    L 27-20

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Steelers

    -

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Broncos

    -

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Bengals

    -

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Giants

    -

    Home

    Steelers Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/31/2021

    Cleveland

    W 15-10

    Away

    11/8/2021

    Chicago

    W 29-27

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Detroit

    T 16-16

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Los Angeles

    -

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Cincinnati

    -

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Baltimore

    -

    Home

    12/9/2021

    Minnesota

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    21
    2021

    Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Chargers

    TV CHANNEL: NBC
    Time
    8:20
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16947929
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Arizona vs. Michigan

    32 minutes ago
    Nov 16, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard DeVante' Jones (12) shoots over Seton Hall Pirates guard Bryce Aiken (1) and center Ike Obiagu (21) in the first half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Michigan vs. Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Nov 15, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby (3) drives to the basket on Portland Trail Blazers forward Nassir Little (9) during the second half of the game at Moda Center. The Blazers won 118-113.Mandatory Credit: Steve Dykes-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Toronto Raptors vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

    32 minutes ago
    NMSU's Jabari Rice (10) drives past a defender as the New Mexico State Aggies face the Grand Canyon Lopes at The Orleans Arena in the championships of the WAC Tournament in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 13, 2021. Nmsu Gcu 18
    College Basketball

    New Mexico State vs. Indiana State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Nov 16, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard DeVante' Jones (12) shoots over Seton Hall Pirates guard Bryce Aiken (1) and center Ike Obiagu (21) in the first half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Arizona vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Nov 18, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) defends a shot by Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro (35) in the third quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Golden State Warriors vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

    32 minutes ago
    NMSU's Jabari Rice (10) drives past a defender as the New Mexico State Aggies face the Grand Canyon Lopes at The Orleans Arena in the championships of the WAC Tournament in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 13, 2021. Nmsu Gcu 18
    College Basketball

    Indiana State vs. New Mexico State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Nov 14, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) carries the ball against the Detroit Lions during the second quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Los Angeles Chargers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

    42 minutes ago
    Nov 14, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) gets away from Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Armon Watts (96) as he looks for an open receiver in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

    42 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy