Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

The Los Angeles Chargers (5-4) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3-1) play at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, November 21, 2021. Keep reading below for all the details on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Chargers vs. Steelers

Game Day: Sunday, November 21, 2021

Sunday, November 21, 2021 Game Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET TV: NBC

NBC Stadium: SoFi Stadium

Los Angeles and Pittsburgh Stats

The Chargers put up 3.7 more points per game (24.3) than the Steelers allow (20.6).

The Chargers rack up 370.2 yards per game, 21.3 more yards than the 348.9 the Steelers give up per outing.

This year, the Chargers have turned the ball over nine times, one more than the Steelers' takeaways (8).

The Steelers average 5.6 fewer points per game (19.7) than the Chargers give up (25.3).

The Steelers collect 331.1 yards per game, 30 fewer yards than the 361.1 the Chargers give up.

The Steelers have 11 giveaways this season, while the Chargers have 11 takeaways.

Chargers Impact Players

Justin Herbert has thrown for 2,545 yards (231-for-353), with 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions (282.8 YPG). He's also carried the football 30 times for a team-high 117 yards and two scores, averaging 13 YPG.

Austin Ekeler has churned out a team-high 523 rushing yards (58.1 YPG) and racked up five touchdowns. He has tacked on 39 catches for 340 yards (also a team high) with four receiving touchdowns.

Keenan Allen has hauled in 65 receptions for 698 yards, best on his team, and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 93 times, and averages 77.6 receiving yards per game.

This season Joey Bosa leads the team with 5.5 sacks and has added three TFL and 28 tackles.

Derwin James' 80 tackles, three TFL, 1.5 sacks, and one interception mean he's the team's top tackler.

This season Asante Samuel Jr. leads the team with two interceptions and has added 24 tackles, one TFL, and six passes defended.

Chargers Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Mark Webb S Knee Doubtful Trey Marshall DB Ankle Questionable Linval Joseph DT Shoulder Doubtful Justin Jackson RB Quad Questionable Alohi Gilman S Quad Doubtful Justin Herbert QB Oblique Full Participation In Practice Chris Rumph II OLB Wrist Full Participation In Practice Justin Jones DT Knee Full Participation In Practice Michael Davis CB Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Keenan Allen WR Knee Full Participation In Practice Nasir Adderley S Ankle Limited Participation In Practice

Steelers Impact Players

Ben Roethlisberger has 1,986 passing yards (220.7 per game) with a 65.6% completion percentage (196-for-299), throwing for 10 touchdowns with four interceptions.

Najee Harris has taken 176 attempts for a team-leading 646 rushing yards (71.8 per game) while scoring four touchdowns. He's also caught 44 passes for a team-high 317 yards with two touchdowns through the air.

Diontae Johnson has been targeted 82 times and has 52 catches, leading his team with 613 yards (68.1 per game) while scoring three touchdowns.

T.J. Watt has 12.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected 13 TFL and 39 tackles.

Joe Schobert has collected 63 tackles and one TFL, and he's tops on his team in tackles.

Cameron Heyward has picked off one pass to lead the team while adding 47 tackles, seven TFL, 4.5 sacks, and six passes defended.

Steelers Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Joe Haden CB Foot Out Isaiahh Loudermilk DE Groin Out T.J. Watt LB Hip Out Kevin Dotson OL Ankle Out Cameron Heyward DT Coaches decision Limited Participation In Practice Trai Turner OG Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice Chase Claypool WR Toe Limited Participation In Practice

Chargers Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/31/2021 Patriots L 27-24 Home 11/7/2021 Eagles W 27-24 Away 11/14/2021 Vikings L 27-20 Home 11/21/2021 Steelers - Home 11/28/2021 Broncos - Away 12/5/2021 Bengals - Away 12/12/2021 Giants - Home

Steelers Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/31/2021 Cleveland W 15-10 Away 11/8/2021 Chicago W 29-27 Home 11/14/2021 Detroit T 16-16 Home 11/21/2021 Los Angeles - Away 11/28/2021 Cincinnati - Away 12/5/2021 Baltimore - Home 12/9/2021 Minnesota - Away

