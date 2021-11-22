Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

How to Watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Los Angeles Chargers (5-4) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3-1) play at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, November 21, 2021. Keep reading below for all the details on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Chargers vs. Steelers
- Game Day: Sunday, November 21, 2021
- Game Time: 8:20 PM ET
- TV: NBC
- Stadium: SoFi Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Los Angeles and Pittsburgh Stats
- The Chargers put up 3.7 more points per game (24.3) than the Steelers allow (20.6).
- The Chargers rack up 370.2 yards per game, 21.3 more yards than the 348.9 the Steelers give up per outing.
- This year, the Chargers have turned the ball over nine times, one more than the Steelers' takeaways (8).
- The Steelers average 5.6 fewer points per game (19.7) than the Chargers give up (25.3).
- The Steelers collect 331.1 yards per game, 30 fewer yards than the 361.1 the Chargers give up.
- The Steelers have 11 giveaways this season, while the Chargers have 11 takeaways.
Chargers Impact Players
- Justin Herbert has thrown for 2,545 yards (231-for-353), with 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions (282.8 YPG). He's also carried the football 30 times for a team-high 117 yards and two scores, averaging 13 YPG.
- Austin Ekeler has churned out a team-high 523 rushing yards (58.1 YPG) and racked up five touchdowns. He has tacked on 39 catches for 340 yards (also a team high) with four receiving touchdowns.
- Keenan Allen has hauled in 65 receptions for 698 yards, best on his team, and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 93 times, and averages 77.6 receiving yards per game.
- This season Joey Bosa leads the team with 5.5 sacks and has added three TFL and 28 tackles.
- Derwin James' 80 tackles, three TFL, 1.5 sacks, and one interception mean he's the team's top tackler.
- This season Asante Samuel Jr. leads the team with two interceptions and has added 24 tackles, one TFL, and six passes defended.
Chargers Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Mark Webb
S
Knee
Doubtful
Trey Marshall
DB
Ankle
Questionable
Linval Joseph
DT
Shoulder
Doubtful
Justin Jackson
RB
Quad
Questionable
Alohi Gilman
S
Quad
Doubtful
Justin Herbert
QB
Oblique
Full Participation In Practice
Chris Rumph II
OLB
Wrist
Full Participation In Practice
Justin Jones
DT
Knee
Full Participation In Practice
Michael Davis
CB
Hamstring
Limited Participation In Practice
Keenan Allen
WR
Knee
Full Participation In Practice
Nasir Adderley
S
Ankle
Limited Participation In Practice
Steelers Impact Players
- Ben Roethlisberger has 1,986 passing yards (220.7 per game) with a 65.6% completion percentage (196-for-299), throwing for 10 touchdowns with four interceptions.
- Najee Harris has taken 176 attempts for a team-leading 646 rushing yards (71.8 per game) while scoring four touchdowns. He's also caught 44 passes for a team-high 317 yards with two touchdowns through the air.
- Diontae Johnson has been targeted 82 times and has 52 catches, leading his team with 613 yards (68.1 per game) while scoring three touchdowns.
- T.J. Watt has 12.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected 13 TFL and 39 tackles.
- Joe Schobert has collected 63 tackles and one TFL, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
- Cameron Heyward has picked off one pass to lead the team while adding 47 tackles, seven TFL, 4.5 sacks, and six passes defended.
Steelers Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Joe Haden
CB
Foot
Out
Isaiahh Loudermilk
DE
Groin
Out
T.J. Watt
LB
Hip
Out
Kevin Dotson
OL
Ankle
Out
Cameron Heyward
DT
Coaches decision
Limited Participation In Practice
Trai Turner
OG
Ankle
Did Not Participate In Practice
Chase Claypool
WR
Toe
Limited Participation In Practice
Chargers Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/31/2021
Patriots
L 27-24
Home
11/7/2021
Eagles
W 27-24
Away
11/14/2021
Vikings
L 27-20
Home
11/21/2021
Steelers
-
Home
11/28/2021
Broncos
-
Away
12/5/2021
Bengals
-
Away
12/12/2021
Giants
-
Home
Steelers Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/31/2021
Cleveland
W 15-10
Away
11/8/2021
Chicago
W 29-27
Home
11/14/2021
Detroit
T 16-16
Home
11/21/2021
Los Angeles
-
Away
11/28/2021
Cincinnati
-
Away
12/5/2021
Baltimore
-
Home
12/9/2021
Minnesota
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.