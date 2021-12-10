Dec 5, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) lines up behind center against the Detroit Lions in the first half at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers (6-5-1) go on the road to match up against the Minnesota Vikings (5-7) at U.S. Bank Stadium on Thursday, December 9, 2021. Keep reading below for all the details on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Vikings vs. Steelers

Game Day: Thursday, December 9, 2021

Thursday, December 9, 2021 Game Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Stadium: U.S. Bank Stadium

Minnesota and Pittsburgh Stats

The Vikings score 25.7 points per game, comparable to the 23.8 per outing the Steelers allow.

The Vikings collect 20.8 more yards per game (384.9) than the Steelers give up per contest (364.1).

This year, the Vikings have nine turnovers, two fewer than the Steelers have takeaways (11).

The Steelers score 20.3 points per game, 5.1 fewer than the Vikings surrender (25.4).

The Steelers collect 56.8 fewer yards per game (325.2) than the Vikings allow per outing (382).

The Steelers have 14 giveaways this season, while the Vikings have 15 takeaways.

Vikings Impact Players

Kirk Cousins has thrown for 3,353 yards while completing 68.4% of his passes (305-for-446), with 25 touchdowns and three interceptions (279.4 yards per game).

Dalvin Cook has taken 171 attempts for a team-leading 773 rushing yards (64.4 YPG) and four touchdowns. He's also caught 27 passes for 202 yards .

Justin Jefferson has 78 receptions for a team-high 1,209 yards (100.8 per game) and seven touchdowns.

Eric Kendricks is the team leader in both sacks and tackles, putting up four sacks, five TFL, 109 tackles, and two interceptions.

Xavier Woods has intercepted two passes to lead the team while adding 74 tackles, one sack, and eight passes defended.

Vikings Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Adam Thielen WR Ankle Out Blake Lynch LB Hip Questionable Christian Darrisaw OT Ankle Out Dalvin Cook RB Shoulder Questionable Camryn Bynum S Ankle Questionable Patrick Peterson CB Not injury related Full Participation In Practice Eric Kendricks LB Biceps Limited Participation In Practice

Steelers Impact Players

This year Ben Roethlisberger has racked up 2,758 passing yards (229.8 per game) while going 269-for-415 (64.8%) and throwing for 16 touchdowns with six interceptions.

Najee Harris has ran for a team-leading 779 yards on 217 attempts (64.9 yards per game) while scoring five touchdowns. He also averages 32.3 receiving yards per game, grabbing 57 passes for a team-high 387 yards and two touchdowns.

This season Diontae Johnson has 76 receptions and leads the team with 914 yards (76.2 per game) while hauling in six touchdowns.

This season T.J. Watt leads the team with 16 sacks and has added 16 TFL and 47 tackles.

Over the current campaign, Joe Schobert has totaled 84 tackles and one TFL and leads the team in tackles.

Minkah Fitzpatrick has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 82 tackles, one TFL, and three passes defended 12 this season.

Steelers Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Isaiah Buggs DE Ankle Out B.J. Finney OL Back Out Robert Spillane LB Knee Out Joe Haden CB Foot Out Cameron Heyward DT Coaches decision Did Not Participate In Practice

Vikings Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/21/2021 Packers W 34-31 Home 11/28/2021 49ers L 34-26 Away 12/5/2021 Lions L 29-27 Away 12/9/2021 Steelers - Home 12/20/2021 Bears - Away 12/26/2021 Rams - Home 1/2/2022 Packers - Away

Steelers Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/21/2021 Los Angeles L 41-37 Away 11/28/2021 Cincinnati L 41-10 Away 12/5/2021 Baltimore W 20-19 Home 12/9/2021 Minnesota - Away 12/19/2021 Tennessee - Home 12/26/2021 Kansas City - Away 1/3/2022 Cleveland - Home

