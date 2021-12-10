How to Watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Minnesota Vikings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Pittsburgh Steelers (6-5-1) go on the road to match up against the Minnesota Vikings (5-7) at U.S. Bank Stadium on Thursday, December 9, 2021. Keep reading below for all the details on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Vikings vs. Steelers
- Game Day: Thursday, December 9, 2021
- Game Time: 8:20 PM ET
- TV: NFL Network
- Stadium: U.S. Bank Stadium
Minnesota and Pittsburgh Stats
- The Vikings score 25.7 points per game, comparable to the 23.8 per outing the Steelers allow.
- The Vikings collect 20.8 more yards per game (384.9) than the Steelers give up per contest (364.1).
- This year, the Vikings have nine turnovers, two fewer than the Steelers have takeaways (11).
- The Steelers score 20.3 points per game, 5.1 fewer than the Vikings surrender (25.4).
- The Steelers collect 56.8 fewer yards per game (325.2) than the Vikings allow per outing (382).
- The Steelers have 14 giveaways this season, while the Vikings have 15 takeaways.
Vikings Impact Players
- Kirk Cousins has thrown for 3,353 yards while completing 68.4% of his passes (305-for-446), with 25 touchdowns and three interceptions (279.4 yards per game).
- Dalvin Cook has taken 171 attempts for a team-leading 773 rushing yards (64.4 YPG) and four touchdowns. He's also caught 27 passes for 202 yards .
- Justin Jefferson has 78 receptions for a team-high 1,209 yards (100.8 per game) and seven touchdowns.
- Eric Kendricks is the team leader in both sacks and tackles, putting up four sacks, five TFL, 109 tackles, and two interceptions.
- Xavier Woods has intercepted two passes to lead the team while adding 74 tackles, one sack, and eight passes defended.
Vikings Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Adam Thielen
WR
Ankle
Out
Blake Lynch
LB
Hip
Questionable
Christian Darrisaw
OT
Ankle
Out
Dalvin Cook
RB
Shoulder
Questionable
Camryn Bynum
S
Ankle
Questionable
Patrick Peterson
CB
Not injury related
Full Participation In Practice
Eric Kendricks
LB
Biceps
Limited Participation In Practice
Steelers Impact Players
- This year Ben Roethlisberger has racked up 2,758 passing yards (229.8 per game) while going 269-for-415 (64.8%) and throwing for 16 touchdowns with six interceptions.
- Najee Harris has ran for a team-leading 779 yards on 217 attempts (64.9 yards per game) while scoring five touchdowns. He also averages 32.3 receiving yards per game, grabbing 57 passes for a team-high 387 yards and two touchdowns.
- This season Diontae Johnson has 76 receptions and leads the team with 914 yards (76.2 per game) while hauling in six touchdowns.
- This season T.J. Watt leads the team with 16 sacks and has added 16 TFL and 47 tackles.
- Over the current campaign, Joe Schobert has totaled 84 tackles and one TFL and leads the team in tackles.
- Minkah Fitzpatrick has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 82 tackles, one TFL, and three passes defended 12 this season.
Steelers Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Isaiah Buggs
DE
Ankle
Out
B.J. Finney
OL
Back
Out
Robert Spillane
LB
Knee
Out
Joe Haden
CB
Foot
Out
Cameron Heyward
DT
Coaches decision
Did Not Participate In Practice
Vikings Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/21/2021
Packers
W 34-31
Home
11/28/2021
49ers
L 34-26
Away
12/5/2021
Lions
L 29-27
Away
12/9/2021
Steelers
-
Home
12/20/2021
Bears
-
Away
12/26/2021
Rams
-
Home
1/2/2022
Packers
-
Away
Steelers Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/21/2021
Los Angeles
L 41-37
Away
11/28/2021
Cincinnati
L 41-10
Away
12/5/2021
Baltimore
W 20-19
Home
12/9/2021
Minnesota
-
Away
12/19/2021
Tennessee
-
Home
12/26/2021
Kansas City
-
Away
1/3/2022
Cleveland
-
Home
