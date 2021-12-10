Skip to main content
    December 10, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Minnesota Vikings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 5, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) lines up behind center against the Detroit Lions in the first half at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

    The Pittsburgh Steelers (6-5-1) go on the road to match up against the Minnesota Vikings (5-7) at U.S. Bank Stadium on Thursday, December 9, 2021. Keep reading below for all the details on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Vikings vs. Steelers

    • Game Day: Thursday, December 9, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:20 PM ET
    • TV: NFL Network
    • Stadium: U.S. Bank Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Minnesota and Pittsburgh Stats

    • The Vikings score 25.7 points per game, comparable to the 23.8 per outing the Steelers allow.
    • The Vikings collect 20.8 more yards per game (384.9) than the Steelers give up per contest (364.1).
    • This year, the Vikings have nine turnovers, two fewer than the Steelers have takeaways (11).
    • The Steelers score 20.3 points per game, 5.1 fewer than the Vikings surrender (25.4).
    • The Steelers collect 56.8 fewer yards per game (325.2) than the Vikings allow per outing (382).
    • The Steelers have 14 giveaways this season, while the Vikings have 15 takeaways.

    Vikings Impact Players

    • Kirk Cousins has thrown for 3,353 yards while completing 68.4% of his passes (305-for-446), with 25 touchdowns and three interceptions (279.4 yards per game).
    • Dalvin Cook has taken 171 attempts for a team-leading 773 rushing yards (64.4 YPG) and four touchdowns. He's also caught 27 passes for 202 yards .
    • Justin Jefferson has 78 receptions for a team-high 1,209 yards (100.8 per game) and seven touchdowns.
    • Eric Kendricks is the team leader in both sacks and tackles, putting up four sacks, five TFL, 109 tackles, and two interceptions.
    • Xavier Woods has intercepted two passes to lead the team while adding 74 tackles, one sack, and eight passes defended.

    Vikings Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Adam Thielen

    WR

    Ankle

    Out

    Blake Lynch

    LB

    Hip

    Questionable

    Christian Darrisaw

    OT

    Ankle

    Out

    Dalvin Cook

    RB

    Shoulder

    Questionable

    Camryn Bynum

    S

    Ankle

    Questionable

    Patrick Peterson

    CB

    Not injury related

    Full Participation In Practice

    Eric Kendricks

    LB

    Biceps

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Steelers Impact Players

    • This year Ben Roethlisberger has racked up 2,758 passing yards (229.8 per game) while going 269-for-415 (64.8%) and throwing for 16 touchdowns with six interceptions.
    • Najee Harris has ran for a team-leading 779 yards on 217 attempts (64.9 yards per game) while scoring five touchdowns. He also averages 32.3 receiving yards per game, grabbing 57 passes for a team-high 387 yards and two touchdowns.
    • This season Diontae Johnson has 76 receptions and leads the team with 914 yards (76.2 per game) while hauling in six touchdowns.
    • This season T.J. Watt leads the team with 16 sacks and has added 16 TFL and 47 tackles.
    • Over the current campaign, Joe Schobert has totaled 84 tackles and one TFL and leads the team in tackles.
    • Minkah Fitzpatrick has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 82 tackles, one TFL, and three passes defended 12 this season.

    Steelers Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Isaiah Buggs

    DE

    Ankle

    Out

    B.J. Finney

    OL

    Back

    Out

    Robert Spillane

    LB

    Knee

    Out

    Joe Haden

    CB

    Foot

    Out

    Cameron Heyward

    DT

    Coaches decision

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Vikings Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/21/2021

    Packers

    W 34-31

    Home

    11/28/2021

    49ers

    L 34-26

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Lions

    L 29-27

    Away

    12/9/2021

    Steelers

    -

    Home

    12/20/2021

    Bears

    -

    Away

    12/26/2021

    Rams

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Packers

    -

    Away

    Steelers Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/21/2021

    Los Angeles

    L 41-37

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Cincinnati

    L 41-10

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Baltimore

    W 20-19

    Home

    12/9/2021

    Minnesota

    -

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Tennessee

    -

    Home

    12/26/2021

    Kansas City

    -

    Away

    1/3/2022

    Cleveland

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    9
    2021

    Pittsburgh Steelers at Minnesota Vikings

    TV CHANNEL: NFL Network
    Time
    8:20
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

