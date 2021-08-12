The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles meet in a preseason edition of The Battle of Pennsylvania.

The Philadelphia Eagles welcome the Pittsburgh Steelers into Lincoln Financial Field for a Week One preseason game featuring the NFL’s two Keystone State teams, in a meeting known as “The Battle of Pennsylvania.”

Thursday’s game will be the preseason opener for Philly and the second game of the summer for the Steelers, who are coming off of a 16-3 win over the Dallas Cowboys in the Hall of Fame Game.

For the Eagles, Jalen Hurts is expected to take over as the team’s full-time starter following the offseason trade of Carson Wentz to the Colts. Hurts has a chance to establish himself as the long-term plan at quarterback for the Eagles this season. He’ll be under a microscope all year, starting Thursday night.

Later in the game, keep an eye out for Eagles' tight end Tyree Jackson. The 6-foot-7, 245 pound Jackson is attempting to make the switch from quarterback and should get plenty of run in the second half Thursday night. Jackson displayed tremendous athletic ability during his time at the University at Buffalo, and is looking to follow in the footsteps of players who have found success in the transition, such as Washington's Logan Thomas.

On the Pittsburgh side, there is a quarterback competition brewing. Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins are each vying for the job of Ben Roethlisberger’s backup. At 39-years-old, Roethlisberger’s future in the NFL has become a year-to-year situation, so that backup spot could lead to a starting job in relatively short order. Both put together a strong showing in Canton last week.

Pittsburgh also features 24th overall pick Najee Harris at running back. Harris is expected to be a key cog in turning around the Steelers rushing attack, which ranked dead last in the NFL last year, an uncharacteristically weak showing. Last week, Harris carried the ball seven times for 22 yards.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 7:30pm ET. Thursday night on WKBN.