Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Seattle Seahawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/17/2021

The Seattle Seahawks (2-3) visit the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-3) at Heinz Field on Sunday, October 17, 2021. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Steelers vs. Seahawks

Game Day: Sunday, October 17, 2021

Sunday, October 17, 2021 Game Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET TV: NBC

NBC Stadium: Heinz Field

Betting Information for Pittsburgh vs. Seattle

Favorite Spread Total Steelers -5 43

Pittsburgh and Seattle Stats

The Steelers average 6.4 fewer points per game (18.8) than the Seahawks allow (25.2).

The Steelers average 319.6 yards per game, 131.2 fewer yards than the 450.8 the Seahawks allow per outing.

The Steelers have turned the ball over six times this season, one more turnover than the Seahawks have forced (5).

The Seahawks rack up just 1.6 more points per game (24.0) than the Steelers allow (22.4).

The Seahawks rack up just 10.0 fewer yards per game (351.0) than the Steelers allow (361.0).

This season the Seahawks have three turnovers, one fewer than the Steelers have takeaways (4).

Steelers Impact Players

Ben Roethlisberger has thrown for 1,286 yards while completing 63.6% of his passes (124-for-195), with six touchdowns and four interceptions (257.2 yards per game).

Najee Harris has taken 78 attempts for a team-high 307 rushing yards (61.4 yards per game) and two touchdowns. He's also caught 28 passes for 198 yards with one touchdown receiving, leading his team in receiving yards as well.

T.J. Watt has collected a team-leading 5.0 sacks, while adding 4.0 TFL and 14 tackles.

Minkah Fitzpatrick's 38 tackles and 1.0 TFL mean he's the team's top tackler.

Terrell Edmunds has a team-high one interception and has tacked on 30 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and one pass defended five this season.

Steelers Injuries: David DeCastro: Out (Abdomen), Diontae Johnson: Out (Back)

Seahawks Impact Players

Russell Wilson has passed for 1,196 yards (90-of-125), with 10 touchdowns and one interception (239.2 yards per game). He's also rushed 17 times for 68 yards and one touchdown.

Chris Carson has picked up a team-best 232 rushing yards (46.4 per game) and three touchdowns.

This year Tyler Lockett has 25 receptions and leads the team with 390 yards (78.0 per game) while hauling in three touchdowns.

Darrell Taylor has notched a team-leading 4.0 sacks, while adding 3.0 TFL and 10 tackles.

Bobby Wagner's 58 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and one sack make him the team's top tackler.

Quandre Diggs has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 36 tackles and three passes defended five this season.

Seahawks Injuries: No Injuries Listed

