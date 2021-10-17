Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Seattle Seahawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/17/2021

    • October 18, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Seattle Seahawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 9, 2021; London, England, United Kingdom; A Sky Sports advertisement featuring images of Tampa Bay Buccaneers qaurterback Tom Brady (left), Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (center0 and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson at Tottenham Hogspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 9, 2021; London, England, United Kingdom; A Sky Sports advertisement featuring images of Tampa Bay Buccaneers qaurterback Tom Brady (left), Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (center0 and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson at Tottenham Hogspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

    The Seattle Seahawks (2-3) visit the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-3) at Heinz Field on Sunday, October 17, 2021. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Steelers vs. Seahawks

    Betting Information for Pittsburgh vs. Seattle

    Steelers vs Seahawks Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Steelers

    -5

    43

    Pittsburgh and Seattle Stats

    • The Steelers average 6.4 fewer points per game (18.8) than the Seahawks allow (25.2).
    • The Steelers average 319.6 yards per game, 131.2 fewer yards than the 450.8 the Seahawks allow per outing.
    • The Steelers have turned the ball over six times this season, one more turnover than the Seahawks have forced (5).
    • The Seahawks rack up just 1.6 more points per game (24.0) than the Steelers allow (22.4).
    • The Seahawks rack up just 10.0 fewer yards per game (351.0) than the Steelers allow (361.0).
    • This season the Seahawks have three turnovers, one fewer than the Steelers have takeaways (4).

    Steelers Impact Players

    • Ben Roethlisberger has thrown for 1,286 yards while completing 63.6% of his passes (124-for-195), with six touchdowns and four interceptions (257.2 yards per game).
    • Najee Harris has taken 78 attempts for a team-high 307 rushing yards (61.4 yards per game) and two touchdowns. He's also caught 28 passes for 198 yards with one touchdown receiving, leading his team in receiving yards as well.
    • T.J. Watt has collected a team-leading 5.0 sacks, while adding 4.0 TFL and 14 tackles.
    • Minkah Fitzpatrick's 38 tackles and 1.0 TFL mean he's the team's top tackler.
    • Terrell Edmunds has a team-high one interception and has tacked on 30 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and one pass defended five this season.

    Steelers Injuries: David DeCastro: Out (Abdomen), Diontae Johnson: Out (Back)

    Seahawks Impact Players

    • Russell Wilson has passed for 1,196 yards (90-of-125), with 10 touchdowns and one interception (239.2 yards per game). He's also rushed 17 times for 68 yards and one touchdown.
    • Chris Carson has picked up a team-best 232 rushing yards (46.4 per game) and three touchdowns.
    • This year Tyler Lockett has 25 receptions and leads the team with 390 yards (78.0 per game) while hauling in three touchdowns.
    • Darrell Taylor has notched a team-leading 4.0 sacks, while adding 3.0 TFL and 10 tackles.
    • Bobby Wagner's 58 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and one sack make him the team's top tackler.
    • Quandre Diggs has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 36 tackles and three passes defended five this season.

    Seahawks Injuries: No Injuries Listed

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    17
    2021

    Seattle Seahawks at Pittsburgh Steelers

    TV CHANNEL: NBC
    Time
    8:20
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Oct 10, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) carries the ball against Denver Broncos free safety Justin Simmons (31) during the third quarter at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 27-19. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Seattle Seahawks vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/17/2021

    41 minutes ago
    Oct 9, 2021; London, England, United Kingdom; A Sky Sports advertisement featuring images of Tampa Bay Buccaneers qaurterback Tom Brady (left), Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (center0 and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson at Tottenham Hogspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Seattle Seahawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/17/2021

    41 minutes ago
    Soccer Fans 2
    Liga MX

    How to Watch Chivas de Guadalajara vs. Toluca

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16911211
    NFL

    How to Watch Seahawks at Steelers

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16971184
    Tennis

    How to Watch BNP Paribas Open, ATP Singles Final

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_16970880
    Golf

    How to Watch The CJ Cup at Summit, Final Round

    5 hours ago
    Oct 10, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) looks on in the fourth quarter against the New York Giants at AT&amp;T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Cowboys vs. Patriots

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_16932241
    NFL

    How to Watch Raiders at Broncos

    5 hours ago
    Oct 10, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; New England Patriots running back Damien Harris (37) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    New England Patriots vs. Dallas Cowboys: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/17/2021

    5 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy