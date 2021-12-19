Skip to main content
    •
    December 19, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Tennessee Titans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) rushes for a first down past the Jacksonville Jaguars defense during the first quarter at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn. Nas Titans Jags 003

    Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) rushes for a first down past the Jacksonville Jaguars defense during the first quarter at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn. Nas Titans Jags 003

    The Tennessee Titans (9-4) visit the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-6-1) at Heinz Field on Sunday, December 19, 2021. Keep reading below for all the info on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Steelers vs. Titans

    Betting Information for Pittsburgh vs. Tennessee

    Steelers vs Titans Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Steelers

    -1.5

    42.5

    Pittsburgh and Tennessee Stats

    • This year, the Steelers rack up just 1.4 fewer points per game (20.9) than the Titans surrender (22.3).
    • The Steelers rack up 329.0 yards per game, only 12.6 fewer than the 341.6 the Titans give up per contest.
    • The Steelers have turned the ball over 15 times this season, three fewer than the Titans have forced (18).
    • The Titans put up just 0.1 more points per game (24.9) than the Steelers surrender (24.8).
    • The Titans average 24.1 fewer yards per game (347.2) than the Steelers allow per matchup (371.3).
    • This year the Titans have turned the ball over 21 times, eight more than the Steelers' takeaways (13).

    Steelers Impact Players

    • Ben Roethlisberger has passed for 3,066 yards (297-for-455), with 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions (235.8 YPG).
    • Najee Harris has taken 237 carries for a team-high 873 rushing yards (67.2 YPG) and six touchdowns. He's also caught 60 passes for 397 yards with three touchdowns receiving, leading his team in receiving yards as well.
    • Diontae Johnson has hauled in 81 passes for a team best 990 yards plus six touchdowns. He averages 76.2 receiving yards per game.
    • T.J. Watt has 16.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected 16.0 TFL and 48 tackles.
    • Over the current campaign, Joe Schobert has totaled 91 tackles and 1.0 TFL and leads the team in tackles.
    • This season Minkah Fitzpatrick leads the team with two interceptions and has added 88 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and four passes defended.

    Steelers Injuries: Kevin Dotson: Out (Shoulder), James Conner: Questionable (Quadricep)

    Titans Impact Players

    • Ryan Tannehill has thrown for 2,965 yards while completing 65.7% of his passes, with 14 touchdowns and 13 interceptions (228.1 yards per game). He's also his team's leading rusher, with 41 carries for 225 yards and six touchdowns.
    • D'Onta Foreman has run for a team-high 240 yards on 55 carries (48.0 yards per game) and one touchdown. He also has 81 receiving yards on six catches .
    • Julio Jones has 25 catches (37 targets) and paces his team with 369 receiving yards (28.4 per game).
    • This season Harold Landry leads the team with 11.0 sacks and has added 13.0 TFL and 63 tackles.
    • Kevin Byard's 69 tackles, 1.0 TFL, one sack, and five interceptions make him the team leader for tackles and interceptions.

    Titans Injuries: Geoff Swaim: Questionable (Ankle), Kenny Vaccaro: Questionable (Illness), Adoree' Jackson: Questionable (Knee), Rodger Saffold III: Questionable (Toe)

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    19
    2021

    Tennessee Titans at Pittsburgh Steelers

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17329511
    NFL

    How to Watch Titans at Steelers

    1 minute ago
    Nov 14, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (26) runs for a touchdown against the New York Jets during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Panthers at Bills

    1 minute ago
    dallas cowboys
    NFL

    How to Watch Cowboys at Giants

    1 minute ago
    Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) is brought down by Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) during the third quarter at State Farm Stadium Sept. 27, 2020. Lions Vs Cardinals
    NFL

    How to Watch Cardinals at Lions

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17355170
    NFL

    How to Watch Texans at Jaguars

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17324522
    NFL

    How to Watch Jets at Dolphins

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17310287
    NFL

    How to Watch Washington Football Team at Eagles

    1 minute ago
    Dec 12, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) carries the ball against the Washington Football Team during the second half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 12, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) shakes hands with Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera (R) after their game at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy