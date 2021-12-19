Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) rushes for a first down past the Jacksonville Jaguars defense during the first quarter at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn. Nas Titans Jags 003

The Tennessee Titans (9-4) visit the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-6-1) at Heinz Field on Sunday, December 19, 2021. Keep reading below for all the info on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Steelers vs. Titans

Game Day: Sunday, December 19, 2021

Sunday, December 19, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: Heinz Field

Betting Information for Pittsburgh vs. Tennessee

Favorite Spread Total Steelers -1.5 42.5

Pittsburgh and Tennessee Stats

This year, the Steelers rack up just 1.4 fewer points per game (20.9) than the Titans surrender (22.3).

The Steelers rack up 329.0 yards per game, only 12.6 fewer than the 341.6 the Titans give up per contest.

The Steelers have turned the ball over 15 times this season, three fewer than the Titans have forced (18).

The Titans put up just 0.1 more points per game (24.9) than the Steelers surrender (24.8).

The Titans average 24.1 fewer yards per game (347.2) than the Steelers allow per matchup (371.3).

This year the Titans have turned the ball over 21 times, eight more than the Steelers' takeaways (13).

Steelers Impact Players

Ben Roethlisberger has passed for 3,066 yards (297-for-455), with 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions (235.8 YPG).

Najee Harris has taken 237 carries for a team-high 873 rushing yards (67.2 YPG) and six touchdowns. He's also caught 60 passes for 397 yards with three touchdowns receiving, leading his team in receiving yards as well.

Diontae Johnson has hauled in 81 passes for a team best 990 yards plus six touchdowns. He averages 76.2 receiving yards per game.

T.J. Watt has 16.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected 16.0 TFL and 48 tackles.

Over the current campaign, Joe Schobert has totaled 91 tackles and 1.0 TFL and leads the team in tackles.

This season Minkah Fitzpatrick leads the team with two interceptions and has added 88 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and four passes defended.

Steelers Injuries: Kevin Dotson: Out (Shoulder), James Conner: Questionable (Quadricep)

Titans Impact Players

Ryan Tannehill has thrown for 2,965 yards while completing 65.7% of his passes, with 14 touchdowns and 13 interceptions (228.1 yards per game). He's also his team's leading rusher, with 41 carries for 225 yards and six touchdowns.

D'Onta Foreman has run for a team-high 240 yards on 55 carries (48.0 yards per game) and one touchdown. He also has 81 receiving yards on six catches .

Julio Jones has 25 catches (37 targets) and paces his team with 369 receiving yards (28.4 per game).

This season Harold Landry leads the team with 11.0 sacks and has added 13.0 TFL and 63 tackles.

Kevin Byard's 69 tackles, 1.0 TFL, one sack, and five interceptions make him the team leader for tackles and interceptions.

Titans Injuries: Geoff Swaim: Questionable (Ankle), Kenny Vaccaro: Questionable (Illness), Adoree' Jackson: Questionable (Knee), Rodger Saffold III: Questionable (Toe)

