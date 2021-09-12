How to Watch Steelers at Bills

A showdown of two AFC powerhouse teams kicks off the season with a bang in this can't-miss offensive and defensive battle.

Two teams that were on top of a powerful conference in the AFC are not starting the season with an easy task ahead of them. The Steelers began last season with an undefeated streak, and the Bills are a tough opponent.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 12, 2021

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

You can live stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

LIVE BLOG (all times ET): Updates, highlights and commentary

The Pittsburgh Steelers were missing one major component to their offense last year: a quality running game. They attacked that need in the draft by picking running back Najee Harris, who played at the University of Alabama.

The Steelers also gave superstar pass rusher T.J. Watt a 4-year, $112 million deal, making him the highest-paid rusher in the league. Pittsburgh is getting its injured defensive talent back, and it's going to be fun to watch.

The Buffalo Bills were a stellar team last year and they will be just as talented again this year. After getting superstar receiver Stefon Diggs, Josh Allen and the Bills haven't looked back.

The Bills' running game is lacking a little with Devin Singletary and Zack Moss, but the passing game makes up for it. After drafting Greg Rousseau, their defense is going to take a step forward to meet the talent of the offense.

This will be one of those games where both teams 'offenses and defenses will have huge battles out on the field. This will be low-scoring and high-intensity. You won't want to miss it.

Regional restrictions may apply.