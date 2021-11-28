Pittsburgh, the third-place team in the AFC North, travel to face divisional rival Cincinnati, the second-place team, on Sunday afternoon.

The Steelers are 5-4-1 on the year entering this week's AFC North divisional contest against the Bengals.

Pittsburgh finished in a tie to the Lions two weeks ago, then followed it up with a loss to the Chargers.

The Bengals are 6–4 and in second place in the division, right ahead of the Steelers. Last week, coming off its bye week, Cincinnati handed a 32–13 loss to the Raiders. Cincinnati scored twice in a minute in the fourth quarter to go up 29–13 and capped the win with a field goal with 1:09 remaining.

How to Watch Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals Today:

Game Date: Nov. 28, 2021

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Pittsburgh is definitely going to need its key defensive playmakers (T.J. Watt and Minkah Fitzpatrick) back on Sunday to be able to handle the heat of Joe Burrow, Joe Mixon and Ja'Marr Chase.

Joe Burrow has 2,645 passing yards on the season compared to Ben Roethlisberger's 2,259. Mixon also leads the rushers in this game with 759 compared to Najee Harris's 685 and Chase leads receivers with 867 yards compared to Diontae Johnson's 714.

