A division rivalry will be on full display when two AFC North squads, the Browns and Steelers, square-off in Cleveland. The Steelers are fresh off of a bye week.

The Steelers are coming straight off of a bye into a divisional game. They are 3-3 on the year, but they have had some high highs and some low lows. They have beaten the Bills, Broncos and Seahawks but have lost to the Raiders, division rival Bengals and the Packers.

The Browns are 4-3 and No. 3 in the AFC North. They started off the year losing to the Chiefs but quickly went on a three-game winning streak against the Texans, Bears and Vikings. They dropped two straight to the undefeated Cardinals and the Chargers before bringing a win against the Broncos into this matchup.

How to Watch Steelers at Browns Online:

Game Date: Oct. 31, 2021

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

The Browns have had some key injuries over the past couple of weeks which included quarterback Baker Mayfield, running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt and a plethora of other players.

The Steelers are trying to work past some of their offensive and defensive problems. They are ranked No. 29 in the NFL in rushing yards per game, No. 27 in total yards per game, No. 26 in points per game and No. 24 in time of possession.

