The Steelers look to jump-start their season in Green Bay as they take on the NFC North-leading Packers.

The Steelers' only win so far this season came in Week 1 against the Bills. Since that win, they have have lost two straight to the Raiders and Bengals as they head into Sunday's game against the Packers.

The Packers' only loss came in Week 1 against the Saints. Since then, they have beaten the Lions and the 49ers and enter Sunday on a two-game winning streak.

This matchup represents the first meeting between veteran quarterbacks Ben Roethlisberger and Aaron Rodgers since Super Bowl XLV in 2011. Rodgers and the Packers beat Roethlisberger and the Steelers 31–25 to win the championship.

How to Watch: Steelers vs. Packers

Game Date: Oct. 3, 2021

Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Pittsburgh has not lived up to expectations this season. Roethlisberger has 801 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions through three games.

Steelers rookie running back Najee Harris has 123 yards on 40 attempts, averaging 3.1 yards per carry, significantly less than the 5.8 yards per carry he averaged in his last year at the University of Alabama.

Green Bay has a strong offensive core with Rodgers, running back Aaron Jones and wide receiver Davante Adams. Jones has 158 rushing yards and two touchdowns this season. Adams has 25 receptions for 309 yards and a touchdown.

