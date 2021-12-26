How to Watch Steelers at Chiefs

The Chiefs (10-4) have all but secured one of the top spots in the AFC and are hoping to win their division. They are two games up on the Chargers right now in the AFC West.

How to Watch Pittsburgh Steelers at Kansas City Chiefs Today:

Game Date: Dec. 26, 2021

Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live stream the Pittsburgh Steelers at Kansas City Chiefs game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Steelers are fighting hard for a spot in the conference playoffs this season. They are 7-6 and one game back of the Bengals and Ravens in the AFC North. They need to win out to give themselves the best chance.

Kansas City QB Patrick Mahomes leads the passers in this game with 4,052 yards and 30 touchdowns on the season. Steelers' RB Najee Harris leads the rushers in this game with 891 yards and six touchdowns. Tyreek Hill, Mahomes's favorite target, leads the receivers with 1,178 yards and nine touchdowns.

Regional restrictions may apply.