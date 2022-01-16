How to Watch AFC Wild Card: Pittsburgh Steelers at Kansas City Chiefs

The Steelers head to Kansas City on Sunday night to take on the Chiefs in an AFC Wild Card game.

The Steelers snuck into the playoffs in the last week by beating the Ravens and having the Colts lose to the Jaguars. It was a long shot, but it happened and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger gets to finish his career in the playoffs.

How to Watch Pittsburgh Steelers at Kansas City Chiefs Today:

Game Date: Jan. 16, 2022

Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Roethlisberger announced this would be his last season and he will try and lead the Steelers to a surprising run in the playoffs.

First up is a trip to Kansas City to take on a Chiefs team that has made it to the last two Super Bowls.

Patrick Mahomes helped lead the Chiefs to the AFC West title again after they struggled at the beginning of the season. Kansas City was just 3-4, but won nine of its last 10 games and once again look like a favorite to make it back to the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs come in as the biggest favorite of wild card weekend, but the Steelers will look to pull off a shocking upset and extend Roethlisberger's career. The winner will book a date to Tennessee next weekend to face the Titans.

