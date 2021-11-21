How to Watch Steelers at Chargers

Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    How to Watch Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Chargers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The No. 2 team in the AFC North, the Steelers and Najee Harris travel to Los Angeles to take on the Chargers and Justin Herbert.
    The Chargers are 5-4 this season and sit at No. 2 in the AFC West behind the Chiefs. They are 2-3 in their last five weeks. They beat the Browns 47-42 and the Eagles 27-24, but they have lost to the Ravens 34-6, the Patriots 27-24 and the Vikings last week 27-20.

    How to Watch Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Chargers Online:

    Game Date: Nov. 21, 2021

    Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC

    You can live stream Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Chargers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Steelers are 5-3-1 on the season and No. 2 in the AFC North behind the Ravens. They tied last week for the first tie of this NFL season with the Lions on a last-second fumble from rookie Pat Freiermuth. They are 4-0-1 in their last five weeks. If you take out the tie, they bring a four-game winning streak into this matchup.

    Los Angeles quarterback Justin Herbert has been one of the best second-year players. He already has racked up 2,545 passing yards and 19 touchdowns with only seven interceptions. Austin Ekeler has been stellar as well both as a rusher and a receiver. He has 863 total yards and nine total touchdowns.

    Ben Roethlisberger was out last week as a part of the COVID-19 list. Mason Rudolph threw for 242 yards in his stead as they tied the Lions. Rookie running back Najee Harris has grown into stellar back in his first year with the team running 176 times for 646 yards and four touchdowns.

    Los Angeles is projected to win this football game by a favored spread of -6.5. With the spread being under a touchdown, it means this game is most likely going to be tight and ahrd fought. The Over/Under total points is 47 which is about average for an NFL game.

