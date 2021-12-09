Skip to main content
    December 9, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Pittsburgh Steelers at Minnesota Vikings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Steelers go for their second straight win on Thursday night when they travel to Minnesota to take on the Vikings.
    Author:

    The Steelers head to Minnesota after picking up a comeback win over the Ravens on Sunday. Pittsburgh used a late touchdown and then stopped Baltimore on its last-second two-point conversion attempt in its 20-19 win.

    How to Watch Steelers at Vikings Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 9, 2021

    Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

    TV: FOX (WVUE-DT – New Orleans, LA)

    Live stream the Steelers at Vikings game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The win snapped a three-game winless streak for the Steelers and kept them within striking distance of a playoff berth and the top of the AFC North.

    The talk of the town last week was how this could be Ben Roethlisberger's last year in the NFL, and he followed that up with a big win for Pittsburgh.

    Thursday, the Steelers will go for two in a row against a Vikings team coming off a last-second loss to the Lions on Sunday.

    Minnesota fought back from a 20-6 halftime deficit to take the lead but gave up the game-winning drive to a Lions team that finally got its first win.

    The Vikings don't have much time to think about that loss, though, which could be a good thing. Despite their struggles, they still match up well against the Steelers but will need to play better if they want to avoid losing their third straight game.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    9
    2021

    Pittsburgh Steelers at Minnesota Vikings

    TV CHANNEL: FOX (WVUE-DT – New Orleans, LA)
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    USATSI_17324270
