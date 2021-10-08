San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

How to Watch San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The San Francisco 49ers (2-2) visit a streaking Arizona Cardinals (4-0) team on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at State Farm Stadium. The Cardinals have won four games in a row. In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Cardinals vs. 49ers
- Game Day: Sunday, October 10, 2021
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: State Farm Stadium
Arizona and San Francisco Stats
- The Cardinals put up 9.5 more points per game (35.0) than the 49ers allow (25.5).
- The Cardinals average 103.7 more yards per game (440.5) than the 49ers allow per contest (336.8).
- This year, the Cardinals have turned the ball over four times, three more than the 49ers' takeaways (1).
- This season the 49ers score 5.5 more points per game (26.8) than the Cardinals allow (21.3).
- The 49ers collect 375.8 yards per game, just 18.5 more than the 357.3 the Cardinals give up.
- The 49ers have turned the ball over six times, three fewer times than the Cardinals have forced turnovers (9).
Cardinals Impact Players
- Kyler Murray has thrown for 1,273 yards while completing 76.1% of his passes (102-for-134), with nine touchdowns and four interceptions (318.3 yards per game). He's also carried the ball 23 times for 109 yards and three touchdowns.
- Chase Edmonds has taken 43 attempts for a team-high 255 rushing yards (63.8 per game). He's also caught 20 passes for 140 yards .
- A.J. Green has been targeted 24 times and has 15 catches, leading his team with 248 yards (62.0 ypg) while also scoring two touchdowns.
- Chandler Jones has notched a team-leading 5.0 sacks, while adding 5.0 TFL and nine tackles.
- Jordan Hicks' 30 tackles and one sack mean he's the team's leading tackler.
- Byron Murphy has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 14 tackles and six passes defended four this season.
Cardinals Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Marco Wilson
CB
Ribs
Limited Participation In Practice
Justin Murray
OL
Back
Did Not Participate In Practice
Maxx Williams
TE
Shoulder
Limited Participation In Practice
Justin Pugh
OL
Hip
Limited Participation In Practice
Antonio Hamilton
CB
Ankle
Limited Participation In Practice
Dennis Gardeck
OLB
Hand
Full Participation In Practice
Eno Benjamin
RB
Hamstring
Limited Participation In Practice
Kelvin Beachum
OL
Ribs
Limited Participation In Practice
Byron Murphy
CB
Ribs
Did Not Participate In Practice
Chase Edmonds
RB
Shoulder
Did Not Participate In Practice
49ers Impact Players
- Jimmy Garoppolo has 925 passing yards (231.3 per game) with a 66.1% completion percentage (78-for-118), throwing for five touchdowns with two interceptions.
- Elijah Mitchell has racked up a team-high 146 rushing yards (36.5 per game) and scored one touchdown.
- This season Deebo Samuel has 28 catches and leads the team with 490 yards (122.5 per game) while scoring three touchdowns.
- Nick Bosa has 4.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected 6.0 TFL and 14 tackles.
- Fred Warner leads the team in both tackles and interceptions, totaling 36 tackles and 2.0 TFL over the course of the current campaign.
49ers Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Trent Williams
OT
Shoulder
Full Participation In Practice
Alex Mack
C
Not injury related
Full Participation In Practice
D.J. Jones
DT
Knee
Did Not Participate In Practice
Arik Armstead
DE
Not injury related
Did Not Participate In Practice
Josh Norman
CB
Chest
Limited Participation In Practice
Elijah Mitchell
RB
Shoulder
Limited Participation In Practice
Javon Kinlaw
DT
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
K'Waun Williams
CB
Calf
Did Not Participate In Practice
George Kittle
TE
Calf
Did Not Participate In Practice
Jimmy Garoppolo
QB
Calf
Did Not Participate In Practice
Samson Ebukam
DE
Hamstring
Did Not Participate In Practice
Cardinals Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/19/2021
Vikings
W 34-33
Home
9/26/2021
Jaguars
W 31-19
Away
10/3/2021
Rams
W 37-20
Away
10/10/2021
49ers
-
Home
10/17/2021
Browns
-
Away
10/24/2021
Texans
-
Home
10/28/2021
Packers
-
Home
49ers Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/19/2021
Philadelphia
W 17-11
Away
9/26/2021
Green Bay
L 30-28
Home
10/3/2021
Seattle
L 28-21
Home
10/10/2021
Arizona
-
Away
10/24/2021
Indianapolis
-
Home
10/31/2021
Chicago
-
Away
11/7/2021
Arizona
-
Home
