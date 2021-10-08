San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

    • October 8, 2021
    How to Watch San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 3, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) walks off the field after the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. The Cardinals defeated the Rams 37-20. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

    The San Francisco 49ers (2-2) visit a streaking Arizona Cardinals (4-0) team on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at State Farm Stadium. The Cardinals have won four games in a row. In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Cardinals vs. 49ers

    Arizona and San Francisco Stats

    • The Cardinals put up 9.5 more points per game (35.0) than the 49ers allow (25.5).
    • The Cardinals average 103.7 more yards per game (440.5) than the 49ers allow per contest (336.8).
    • This year, the Cardinals have turned the ball over four times, three more than the 49ers' takeaways (1).
    • This season the 49ers score 5.5 more points per game (26.8) than the Cardinals allow (21.3).
    • The 49ers collect 375.8 yards per game, just 18.5 more than the 357.3 the Cardinals give up.
    • The 49ers have turned the ball over six times, three fewer times than the Cardinals have forced turnovers (9).

    Cardinals Impact Players

    • Kyler Murray has thrown for 1,273 yards while completing 76.1% of his passes (102-for-134), with nine touchdowns and four interceptions (318.3 yards per game). He's also carried the ball 23 times for 109 yards and three touchdowns.
    • Chase Edmonds has taken 43 attempts for a team-high 255 rushing yards (63.8 per game). He's also caught 20 passes for 140 yards .
    • A.J. Green has been targeted 24 times and has 15 catches, leading his team with 248 yards (62.0 ypg) while also scoring two touchdowns.
    • Chandler Jones has notched a team-leading 5.0 sacks, while adding 5.0 TFL and nine tackles.
    • Jordan Hicks' 30 tackles and one sack mean he's the team's leading tackler.
    • Byron Murphy has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 14 tackles and six passes defended four this season.

    Cardinals Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Marco Wilson

    CB

    Ribs

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Justin Murray

    OL

    Back

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Maxx Williams

    TE

    Shoulder

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Justin Pugh

    OL

    Hip

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Antonio Hamilton

    CB

    Ankle

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Dennis Gardeck

    OLB

    Hand

    Full Participation In Practice

    Eno Benjamin

    RB

    Hamstring

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Kelvin Beachum

    OL

    Ribs

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Byron Murphy

    CB

    Ribs

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Chase Edmonds

    RB

    Shoulder

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    49ers Impact Players

    • Jimmy Garoppolo has 925 passing yards (231.3 per game) with a 66.1% completion percentage (78-for-118), throwing for five touchdowns with two interceptions.
    • Elijah Mitchell has racked up a team-high 146 rushing yards (36.5 per game) and scored one touchdown.
    • This season Deebo Samuel has 28 catches and leads the team with 490 yards (122.5 per game) while scoring three touchdowns.
    • Nick Bosa has 4.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected 6.0 TFL and 14 tackles.
    • Fred Warner leads the team in both tackles and interceptions, totaling 36 tackles and 2.0 TFL over the course of the current campaign.

    49ers Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Trent Williams

    OT

    Shoulder

    Full Participation In Practice

    Alex Mack

    C

    Not injury related

    Full Participation In Practice

    D.J. Jones

    DT

    Knee

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Arik Armstead

    DE

    Not injury related

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Josh Norman

    CB

    Chest

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Elijah Mitchell

    RB

    Shoulder

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Javon Kinlaw

    DT

    Knee

    Limited Participation In Practice

    K'Waun Williams

    CB

    Calf

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    George Kittle

    TE

    Calf

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Jimmy Garoppolo

    QB

    Calf

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Samson Ebukam

    DE

    Hamstring

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Cardinals Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/19/2021

    Vikings

    W 34-33

    Home

    9/26/2021

    Jaguars

    W 31-19

    Away

    10/3/2021

    Rams

    W 37-20

    Away

    10/10/2021

    49ers

    -

    Home

    10/17/2021

    Browns

    -

    Away

    10/24/2021

    Texans

    -

    Home

    10/28/2021

    Packers

    -

    Home

    49ers Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/19/2021

    Philadelphia

    W 17-11

    Away

    9/26/2021

    Green Bay

    L 30-28

    Home

    10/3/2021

    Seattle

    L 28-21

    Home

    10/10/2021

    Arizona

    -

    Away

    10/24/2021

    Indianapolis

    -

    Home

    10/31/2021

    Chicago

    -

    Away

    11/7/2021

    Arizona

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    10
    2021

    San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    4:25
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

