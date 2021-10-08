San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

Oct 3, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) walks off the field after the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. The Cardinals defeated the Rams 37-20. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers (2-2) visit a streaking Arizona Cardinals (4-0) team on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at State Farm Stadium. The Cardinals have won four games in a row. In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Cardinals vs. 49ers

Game Day: Sunday, October 10, 2021

Sunday, October 10, 2021 Game Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: State Farm Stadium

State Farm Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Arizona and San Francisco Stats

The Cardinals put up 9.5 more points per game (35.0) than the 49ers allow (25.5).

The Cardinals average 103.7 more yards per game (440.5) than the 49ers allow per contest (336.8).

This year, the Cardinals have turned the ball over four times, three more than the 49ers' takeaways (1).

This season the 49ers score 5.5 more points per game (26.8) than the Cardinals allow (21.3).

The 49ers collect 375.8 yards per game, just 18.5 more than the 357.3 the Cardinals give up.

The 49ers have turned the ball over six times, three fewer times than the Cardinals have forced turnovers (9).

Cardinals Impact Players

Kyler Murray has thrown for 1,273 yards while completing 76.1% of his passes (102-for-134), with nine touchdowns and four interceptions (318.3 yards per game). He's also carried the ball 23 times for 109 yards and three touchdowns.

Chase Edmonds has taken 43 attempts for a team-high 255 rushing yards (63.8 per game). He's also caught 20 passes for 140 yards .

A.J. Green has been targeted 24 times and has 15 catches, leading his team with 248 yards (62.0 ypg) while also scoring two touchdowns.

Chandler Jones has notched a team-leading 5.0 sacks, while adding 5.0 TFL and nine tackles.

Jordan Hicks' 30 tackles and one sack mean he's the team's leading tackler.

Byron Murphy has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 14 tackles and six passes defended four this season.

Cardinals Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Marco Wilson CB Ribs Limited Participation In Practice Justin Murray OL Back Did Not Participate In Practice Maxx Williams TE Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Justin Pugh OL Hip Limited Participation In Practice Antonio Hamilton CB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Dennis Gardeck OLB Hand Full Participation In Practice Eno Benjamin RB Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Kelvin Beachum OL Ribs Limited Participation In Practice Byron Murphy CB Ribs Did Not Participate In Practice Chase Edmonds RB Shoulder Did Not Participate In Practice

49ers Impact Players

Jimmy Garoppolo has 925 passing yards (231.3 per game) with a 66.1% completion percentage (78-for-118), throwing for five touchdowns with two interceptions.

Elijah Mitchell has racked up a team-high 146 rushing yards (36.5 per game) and scored one touchdown.

This season Deebo Samuel has 28 catches and leads the team with 490 yards (122.5 per game) while scoring three touchdowns.

Nick Bosa has 4.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected 6.0 TFL and 14 tackles.

Fred Warner leads the team in both tackles and interceptions, totaling 36 tackles and 2.0 TFL over the course of the current campaign.

49ers Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Trent Williams OT Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Alex Mack C Not injury related Full Participation In Practice D.J. Jones DT Knee Did Not Participate In Practice Arik Armstead DE Not injury related Did Not Participate In Practice Josh Norman CB Chest Limited Participation In Practice Elijah Mitchell RB Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Javon Kinlaw DT Knee Limited Participation In Practice K'Waun Williams CB Calf Did Not Participate In Practice George Kittle TE Calf Did Not Participate In Practice Jimmy Garoppolo QB Calf Did Not Participate In Practice Samson Ebukam DE Hamstring Did Not Participate In Practice

Cardinals Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/19/2021 Vikings W 34-33 Home 9/26/2021 Jaguars W 31-19 Away 10/3/2021 Rams W 37-20 Away 10/10/2021 49ers - Home 10/17/2021 Browns - Away 10/24/2021 Texans - Home 10/28/2021 Packers - Home

49ers Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/19/2021 Philadelphia W 17-11 Away 9/26/2021 Green Bay L 30-28 Home 10/3/2021 Seattle L 28-21 Home 10/10/2021 Arizona - Away 10/24/2021 Indianapolis - Home 10/31/2021 Chicago - Away 11/7/2021 Arizona - Home

Regional restrictions apply.