San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/7/2021

NFC West opponents meet when the San Francisco 49ers (3-4) and the Arizona Cardinals (7-1) play on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at Levi's Stadium. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch 49ers vs. Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, November 7, 2021

Sunday, November 7, 2021 Game Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: Levi's Stadium

Betting Information for San Francisco vs. Arizona

Favorite Spread Total 49ers -3.5 45

San Francisco and Arizona Stats

The 49ers score 6.7 more points per game (24.0) than the Cardinals allow (17.3).

The 49ers average 369.7 yards per game, 50.7 more yards than the 319.0 the Cardinals allow per outing.

This year, the 49ers have 11 turnovers, three fewer than the Cardinals have takeaways (14).

This season the Cardinals score 6.4 more points per game (30.8) than the 49ers surrender (24.4).

The Cardinals rack up 69.6 more yards per game (393.6) than the 49ers give up per outing (324.0).

The Cardinals have turned the ball over nine times this season, four more turnovers than the 49ers have forced (5).

49ers Impact Players

Jimmy Garoppolo has put up 1,428 passing yards (204.0 YPG) with a 64.2% completion percentage (111-for-173) while registering six touchdowns and four interceptions.

Elijah Mitchell has taken 81 attempts for a team-high 433 rushing yards (61.9 YPG) and three touchdowns.

Deebo Samuel has hauled in 44 catches for 819 yards, best on his team, and four touchdowns. He has been targeted 72 times, and averages 117.0 receiving yards per game.

Nick Bosa has registered a team-leading 7.0 sacks, while adding 11.0 TFL and 26 tackles.

Fred Warner's 61 tackles and 4.0 TFL mean he's the team's leading tackler.

Josh Norman has intercepted one pass to lead the team while adding 26 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and three passes defended.

49ers Injuries: Deebo Samuel: Out (Hamstring), Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles: Out (Hamstring), Tevin Coleman: Out (Knee), Jaquiski Tartt: Questionable (Groin), Richie James: Questionable (Ankle), Brandon Aiyuk: Out (Not Injury Related), George Kittle: Out (Foot), Trent Williams: Out (Not Injury Related), Jimmy Garoppolo: Out (Ankle)

Cardinals Impact Players

Kyler Murray has thrown for 2,276 yards while completing 72.7% of his passes, with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions (284.5 yards per game). He's also carried the ball 49 times for 147 yards and three touchdowns.

Chase Edmonds has 75 carries for a team-high 427 rushing yards (53.4 per game) and one touchdown. He also has 30 catches for 211 receiving yards .

DeAndre Hopkins has racked up 35 receptions for 486 yards, best on his team, and seven touchdowns. He averages 60.8 receiving yards per game.

This season Markus Golden leads the team with 6.0 sacks and has added 3.0 TFL and 24 tackles.

Over the course of the current campaign, Jordan Hicks has racked up 56 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and three sacks and leads the team in tackles.

Byron Murphy has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 30 tackles and eight passes defended eight this season.

Cardinals Injuries: Kenyan Drake: Out (Ankle), Dre Kirkpatrick: Out (Thigh), Ezekiel Turner: Questionable (Toe), Jordan Phillips: Questionable (Hamstring)

