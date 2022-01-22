The 49ers look to pull off another upset on Saturday night when it visits the Packers in the NFC Divisional Round.

The 49ers needed an overtime win in the last game of the year against the Rams just to make the playoffs. They made the most of the opportunity as they were the only road team to win during wild-card weekend.

How to Watch San Francisco 49ers at Green Bay Packers Today:

Game Date: Jan. 22, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live stream the San Francisco 49ers at Green Bay Packers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

San Francisco went into Dallas and came away with a big 23-17 win over the Cowboys. The 49ers built a 23-7 third-quarter lead and then had to survive a furious rally to get the win and move on to take on the top-seeded Packers.

Saturday night, they will look to pull off another upset and send the Packers home with another disappointing playoff appearance.

Green Bay once again won the NFC North as Aaron Rodgers looked every bit like the MVP of the league after a week one disaster.

Rodgers was a lightning rod off the field this year, but he didn't let affect his play on the field as he battled through the bad press and a broken toe to once again put the Packers in a position to win the NFC.

Saturday night, they start their run as they look to make it back to the NFC Championship Game for the fourth straight year.

The Packers haven't made it to the Super Bowl since 2010, but they look like they have the team ready to do it this year, but first they must make it past a pesky 49ers team.,

